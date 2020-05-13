Corvallis, OR USA

Rescuing spring term: The unsung heroes of tech support

As one of the Oregon State University College of Engineering technology “first responders,” Leanne Lai has been working around the clock to smooth the transition to remote teaching, remote meetings, and remote living.
Sticky business

Kaichang Li has spent his career crafting environmentally friendly adhesives. His first product, an adhesive made from soy flour and magnesium oxide, is utilized extensively throughout the hardwood-plywood industry. Now, Li’s lab has developed a...
'We will get through this together'

To prepare for the remote delivery of her Design for Manufacturing course, Bryony DuPont instituted several changes to give her students the best chance to succeed, including paring down course material to its most essential elements, encouraging...
Layer by layer

Metal additive manufacturing is an emerging industry projected to be worth nearly $10 billion within the next seven years. Oregon State Engineers Brian Paul and Somayeh Pasebani have secured more than $6.3 million in funding from the National...
With a little help from my robot friend

What will it take for robot assistants to become more integrated in our daily lives? Assistant Professor Naomi Fitter thinks they’ll need to master the physical aspects of social interactions, while Associate Professor Cindy Grimm cautions against...
Burning to understand

Wildfires significantly impact the health of economies in the western United States that are highly dependent on tourism, agriculture, and timber. David Blunck, associate professor of mechanical engineering at Oregon State University, has been...
And on that farm, he had a robot

Will robots someday replace farm workers? Do we want them to? Oregon State University College of Engineering agricultural robotics expert Joe Davidson talks about the potential benefits of using robots in agriculture, and what goes into designing...
Robots: Will they walk among us?

For robots to be more useful around people, they’ll need to go where we go. But how? Oregon State University Associate Professor Jonathan Hurst thinks the answer is simple. Walking. But actually making a walking robot is no simple feat.
About

The Oregon State University College of Engineering’s strategic plan is guided by the vision to create a better future. It is anchored in the mission to transform lives and enhance society through impactful education and research. The plan is framed around four strategic goals:

-Become a recognized model as an inclusive and collaborative community.
-Provide a transformational educational experience that produces graduates who drive change throughout their lives.
-Lead research and innovation to drive breakthroughs that change the world.
-Establish the College of Engineering as the partner of choice for industry, government, and academia.

Contacts

Keith Hautala
Public Information Representative

 keith.hautala@oregonstate.edu

541-737-1478

Steven Lundeberg
News and Research Writer

 Steve.Lundeberg@oregonstate.edu

541-737-4039

Sean Nealon
News Editor

 sean.nealon@oregonstate.edu

541-737-0787

Chris Palmer
Associate Director of Advancement Communications

 chris.palmer@oregonstate.edu

(541) 737-4416

Thuy Tran
Senior Director of Advancement Communications

 thuy.tran@oregonstate.edu

(541) 737-6020
