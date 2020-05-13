Our News on Newswise
Rescuing spring term: The unsung heroes of tech support
As one of the Oregon State University College of Engineering technology “first responders,” Leanne Lai has been working around the clock to smooth the transition to remote teaching, remote meetings, and remote living.
13-May-2020
Sticky business
Kaichang Li has spent his career crafting environmentally friendly adhesives. His first product, an adhesive made from soy flour and magnesium oxide, is utilized extensively throughout the hardwood-plywood industry. Now, Li’s lab has developed a...
11-May-2020
'We will get through this together'
To prepare for the remote delivery of her Design for Manufacturing course, Bryony DuPont instituted several changes to give her students the best chance to succeed, including paring down course material to its most essential elements, encouraging...
7-May-2020
Layer by layer
Metal additive manufacturing is an emerging industry projected to be worth nearly $10 billion within the next seven years. Oregon State Engineers Brian Paul and Somayeh Pasebani have secured more than $6.3 million in funding from the National...
6-May-2020
With a little help from my robot friend
What will it take for robot assistants to become more integrated in our daily lives? Assistant Professor Naomi Fitter thinks they’ll need to master the physical aspects of social interactions, while Associate Professor Cindy Grimm cautions against...
10-Feb-2020
Burning to understand
Wildfires significantly impact the health of economies in the western United States that are highly dependent on tourism, agriculture, and timber. David Blunck, associate professor of mechanical engineering at Oregon State University, has been...
3-Feb-2020
And on that farm, he had a robot
Will robots someday replace farm workers? Do we want them to? Oregon State University College of Engineering agricultural robotics expert Joe Davidson talks about the potential benefits of using robots in agriculture, and what goes into designing...
13-Jan-2020
Robots: Will they walk among us?
For robots to be more useful around people, they’ll need to go where we go. But how? Oregon State University Associate Professor Jonathan Hurst thinks the answer is simple. Walking. But actually making a walking robot is no simple feat.
9-Dec-2019
Oregon State University wildfire expert available for interviews about wildfires in U.S. West
11-Sep-2020 2:05 PM EDT
Historian offers 1918-19 lessons for pandemic
7-Aug-2020 7:30 PM EDT
Not calling witnesses would set a disastrous new precedent, @OregonState's @CMcKNichols says
29-Jan-2020 11:55 AM EST
Impeachment trial major indicator of the health of American democracy, @OregonState's @CMcKNichols says
16-Jan-2020 2:05 PM EST
House Democrats draw insights from past for current articles of impeachment, Oregon State expert says
10-Dec-2019 2:55 PM EST
Impeachment trial likely to 'scar the nation,' Oregon State professor says
13-Nov-2019 4:45 PM EST
Oregon State University expert says impeachment is all about foreign intervention
24-Sep-2019 5:05 PM EDT
Oregon State University expert comments on Michael Cohen hearings
