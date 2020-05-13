As one of the Oregon State University College of Engineering technology “first responders,” Leanne Lai has been working around the clock to smooth the transition to remote teaching, remote meetings, and remote living.

Kaichang Li has spent his career crafting environmentally friendly adhesives. His first product, an adhesive made from soy flour and magnesium oxide, is utilized extensively throughout the hardwood-plywood industry. Now, Li’s lab has developed a...

To prepare for the remote delivery of her Design for Manufacturing course, Bryony DuPont instituted several changes to give her students the best chance to succeed, including paring down course material to its most essential elements, encouraging...

Metal additive manufacturing is an emerging industry projected to be worth nearly $10 billion within the next seven years. Oregon State Engineers Brian Paul and Somayeh Pasebani have secured more than $6.3 million in funding from the National...

What will it take for robot assistants to become more integrated in our daily lives? Assistant Professor Naomi Fitter thinks they’ll need to master the physical aspects of social interactions, while Associate Professor Cindy Grimm cautions against...

Wildfires significantly impact the health of economies in the western United States that are highly dependent on tourism, agriculture, and timber. David Blunck, associate professor of mechanical engineering at Oregon State University, has been...

Will robots someday replace farm workers? Do we want them to? Oregon State University College of Engineering agricultural robotics expert Joe Davidson talks about the potential benefits of using robots in agriculture, and what goes into designing...

For robots to be more useful around people, they’ll need to go where we go. But how? Oregon State University Associate Professor Jonathan Hurst thinks the answer is simple. Walking. But actually making a walking robot is no simple feat.

