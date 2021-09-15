The Organization for Associate Degree Nursing Releases Position Statement on Racial and Social Equity

Joint Statement in Support of COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates for All Workers in Health and Long-Term Care

The ACEN and OADN strongly encourage nursing programs to actively identify how they can support vaccine delivery in their communities. For full engagement in the vaccine effort, our organizations urge nursing students and faculty to receive the...

New partnership answers the nursing community’s call for help in a time of crisis

OADN & AACN Secure No-Cost Access to COVID-19 Screening Solution Until Vaccines Become Widely Available

OADN and CastleBranch Partner to Assist Students with Returning to Clinical Rotations

OADN applauds the recommendations of the World Health Organization’s State of the World’s Nursing 2020: Investing in Education, Jobs and Leadership report.

The Organization for Associate Degree Nursing (OADN) is pleased to announce a new collaboration with the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) that will offer free webinars focused on academic nursing’s response to COVID-19 to nursing...

