OADN Releases Position Statement on Racial and Social Equity

The Organization for Associate Degree Nursing Releases Position Statement on Racial and Social Equity
15-Sep-2021 1:15 PM EDT

OADN Joins Major Organizations in Support of COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates for All Workers in Health and Long-Term Care

Joint Statement in Support of COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates for All Workers in Health and Long-Term Care
26-Jul-2021 3:05 PM EDT

OADN and the ACEN Coordinate Efforts to Support Nursing Education's Role in Vaccine Strategy

The ACEN and OADN strongly encourage nursing programs to actively identify how they can support vaccine delivery in their communities. For full engagement in the vaccine effort, our organizations urge nursing students and faculty to receive the...
3-Feb-2021 10:05 PM EST

OADN Delivers Virtual Simulation Reviews on the Unbound Medicine Platform

New partnership answers the nursing community’s call for help in a time of crisis
9-Dec-2020 8:05 AM EST

OADN & AACN Secure No-Cost Access to COVID-19 Screening Solution Until Vaccines Become Widely Available

OADN & AACN Secure No-Cost Access to COVID-19 Screening Solution Until Vaccines Become Widely Available
13-Jul-2020 4:05 PM EDT

OADN and CastleBranch Partner to Assist Students with Returning to Clinical Rotations

OADN and CastleBranch Partner to Assist Students with Returning to Clinical Rotations
13-Apr-2020 4:35 PM EDT

OADN Applauds State Of The World’s Nursing 2020: Investing In Education, Jobs And Leadership Report

OADN applauds the recommendations of the World Health Organization’s State of the World’s Nursing 2020: Investing in Education, Jobs and Leadership report.
8-Apr-2020 4:20 PM EDT

OADN and AACN Collaborate to Offer Free COVID-19 Response

The Organization for Associate Degree Nursing (OADN) is pleased to announce a new collaboration with the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) that will offer free webinars focused on academic nursing’s response to COVID-19 to nursing...
1-Apr-2020 3:15 AM EDT


About

Recognized nationally as the voice and advocate for Associate Degree Nursing, OADN’s mission is to provide visionary leadership in nursing education to improve the health and wellbeing of the communities we serve. By fostering dynamic and collaborative nursing education strategies, OADN ensures that the Associate Degree Nursing remains a pathway for a diverse spectrum of students, enriching the profession, and meeting the health care needs of patients, families, and communities.

For more information, visit www.oadn.org.

Contacts

Bryan Hoffman
Deputy Director

 bryan.hoffman@oadn.org

800-809-6260

Donna Meyer
CEO

 donna.meyer@oadn.org

618-531-8959
