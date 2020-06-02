Our News on Newswise
COVID-19 Pandemic Highlights Advantages of Digital Technology in Clinical Research
Digital technology has facilitated continued research operations for a pain research registry during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cloud-based systems that allow remote management of research studies and collection of data may signal a new trend for future...
Key Chronic Low Back Pain Outcomes Remain Stable Over Time
Data from the PRECISION Pain Research Registry demonstrated that key outcome measures of chronic low back pain, such as pain intensity, physical function and five quality-of-life measures, remained generally stable regardless of patient...
Manipulative Treatment Benefits Older Hospitalized Pneumonia Patients
A clinical trial of 406 elderly subjects hospitalized with pneumonia showed reductions in length of stay, duration of IV antibiotics and respiratory failure or death in patients who received osteopathic manipulative treatment and conventional...
Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment Improves Back Function in Late Pregnancy
This study reports that women who receive osteopathic manipulative treatment in the third trimester of pregnancy retain more normal function in their low back, which allows them to better manage daily tasks such as bending, lifting, sitting or...
Public Health Expert Discusses Potential Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Access to Recommended First-Line Treatments for Chronic Pain
Public health expert, John C. Licciardone, a physician and preventive medicine specialist, discusses the potential impact of COVID-19 on patients' access to recommended treatments for chronic pain.
