Digital technology has facilitated continued research operations for a pain research registry during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cloud-based systems that allow remote management of research studies and collection of data may signal a new trend for future...

Data from the PRECISION Pain Research Registry demonstrated that key outcome measures of chronic low back pain, such as pain intensity, physical function and five quality-of-life measures, remained generally stable regardless of patient...

A clinical trial of 406 elderly subjects hospitalized with pneumonia showed reductions in length of stay, duration of IV antibiotics and respiratory failure or death in patients who received osteopathic manipulative treatment and conventional...

This study reports that women who receive osteopathic manipulative treatment in the third trimester of pregnancy retain more normal function in their low back, which allows them to better manage daily tasks such as bending, lifting, sitting or...

A study published by the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology, demonstrates that osteopathic manipulative treatment slows or halts the deterioration of back-specific function in the third trimester of pregnancy.

A clinical trial of 306 subjects 50 years of age or older who were hospitalized with community-acquired pneumonia, showed a one-day reduction in the length of hospital stay in those patients who received osteopathic manual treatment in addition to...

