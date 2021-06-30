PNNL’s new Hydrogen Energy Storage Evaluation Tool allows users to examine multiple energy delivery pathways and grid applications to maximize benefits.

Researchers have increased the lifetime of a promising electric vehicle battery to a record level.

Rising greenhouse gases and declining aerosols have triggered an approximate four-day delay in rainfall over tropical land and the Sahel.

PNNL researchers are expanding PNNL’s operational Rapid Analytics for Disaster Response (RADR) image analytics and modeling suite to predict the path of fires, floods and other natural disasters, giving first responders an upper hand. The suite...

PNNL scientists developed a tiny battery and tag to track younger, smaller species, to evaluate behavior and estimate survival during downstream migration.

Amanda Schoch, an experienced national intelligence communications strategist, tapped to lead PNNL Communications

PNNL researchers used natural language processing and deep learning techniques to reveal how and why different types of misinformation and disinformation spread across social platforms. Applied to COVID-19, the team found that misinformation...

Researchers will be able to design their own computer accelerators for faster analysis of large datasets

