Hydrogen Energy Storage at Your Service
PNNL’s new Hydrogen Energy Storage Evaluation Tool allows users to examine multiple energy delivery pathways and grid applications to maximize benefits.
Longer-Lived Lithium-Metal Battery Marks Step Forward for Electric Vehicles
Researchers have increased the lifetime of a promising electric vehicle battery to a record level.
Emissions Cause Delay in Rainfall
Rising greenhouse gases and declining aerosols have triggered an approximate four-day delay in rainfall over tropical land and the Sahel.
Disaster Response and Mitigation in an AI World
PNNL researchers are expanding PNNL’s operational Rapid Analytics for Disaster Response (RADR) image analytics and modeling suite to predict the path of fires, floods and other natural disasters, giving first responders an upper hand. The suite...
New, Tiny Battery Powers Big Insight into Fish Passage for Hydropower
PNNL scientists developed a tiny battery and tag to track younger, smaller species, to evaluate behavior and estimate survival during downstream migration.
Schoch Named PNNL Chief Communications Officer
Amanda Schoch, an experienced national intelligence communications strategist, tapped to lead PNNL Communications
PNNL AI Expert Harnesses Open-Source Data to Understand Human Behavior
PNNL researchers used natural language processing and deep learning techniques to reveal how and why different types of misinformation and disinformation spread across social platforms. Applied to COVID-19, the team found that misinformation...
Accelerating the Speed of Science
Researchers will be able to design their own computer accelerators for faster analysis of large datasets
Energy Technologies Move Closer to Commercial Use
Federal and industry-matched funding will move 11 PNNL technologies closer to commercialization where they will help bolster U.S. competitiveness.
28-Jun-2021 3:05 PM EDT
New Clean Energy Process Converts Methane to Hydrogen with Zero Carbon Dioxide Emissions
PNNL, teaming with academia and industry, develops a novel zero-emission methane pyrolysis process that produces both hydrogen and high-value carbon solids.
18-Mar-2021 4:45 PM EDT
It Wasn’t Hydrogen’s Fault! May 6 Is the 80th Anniversary of the Hindenburg Disaster
