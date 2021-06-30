Richland, WA USA

Newswise: FullSize-Grid_Analytics_5crop.jpg

Hydrogen Energy Storage at Your Service

PNNL’s new Hydrogen Energy Storage Evaluation Tool allows users to examine multiple energy delivery pathways and grid applications to maximize benefits.
Newswise: thinandthicklithiumanode1.gif

Longer-Lived Lithium-Metal Battery Marks Step Forward for Electric Vehicles

Researchers have increased the lifetime of a promising electric vehicle battery to a record level.
Emissions Cause Delay in Rainfall

Rising greenhouse gases and declining aerosols have triggered an approximate four-day delay in rainfall over tropical land and the Sahel.
Newswise: helicopter-548421_1920.jpg

Disaster Response and Mitigation in an AI World

PNNL researchers are expanding PNNL’s operational Rapid Analytics for Disaster Response (RADR) image analytics and modeling suite to predict the path of fires, floods and other natural disasters, giving first responders an upper hand. The suite...
New, Tiny Battery Powers Big Insight into Fish Passage for Hydropower

PNNL scientists developed a tiny battery and tag to track younger, smaller species, to evaluate behavior and estimate survival during downstream migration.
Newswise: SchochHeadshot.jpg

Schoch Named PNNL Chief Communications Officer

Amanda Schoch, an experienced national intelligence communications strategist, tapped to lead PNNL Communications
Newswise: PNNL.Modeling.WatchOwl.COVID_.1600x1200_0.jpg

PNNL AI Expert Harnesses Open-Source Data to Understand Human Behavior

PNNL researchers used natural language processing and deep learning techniques to reveal how and why different types of misinformation and disinformation spread across social platforms. Applied to COVID-19, the team found that misinformation...
Newswise: PCSD_0304_ILLUS_IEEE-GraphAnalytics_v2_0.jpg

Accelerating the Speed of Science

Researchers will be able to design their own computer accelerators for faster analysis of large datasets
Newswise: TCF-1600x1200.jpg

Energy Technologies Move Closer to Commercial Use

Federal and industry-matched funding will move 11 PNNL technologies closer to commercialization where they will help bolster U.S. competitiveness.
28-Jun-2021 3:05 PM EDT

Newswise: HeroImage-CoOptima_EMSL-5.jpg

New Clean Energy Process Converts Methane to Hydrogen with Zero Carbon Dioxide Emissions

PNNL, teaming with academia and industry, develops a novel zero-emission methane pyrolysis process that produces both hydrogen and high-value carbon solids.
18-Mar-2021 4:45 PM EDT

Newswise: Fuelcellcarfueling.jpeg

It Wasn’t Hydrogen’s Fault! May 6 Is the 80th Anniversary of the Hindenburg Disaster

4-May-2017 11:05 AM EDT

About

PNNL is a DOE National Laboratory where interdisciplinary teams of scientists and engineers address many of America’s most pressing challenges in energy, the environment, and national security through advances in basic and applied science.

