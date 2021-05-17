2021 Alexandra Jane Noble (AJN) Awards ceremony will be virtual, held May 26. ANJ Awards recognizes science innovators

Academics at the University of Washington, Duke, the University of Pennsylvania, Zoom Video Communications, Pattern Computer receive science communication awards. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Dr. Anthony Fauci awarded commendations

ProctorU highlights a recent study from Radford University showing remote proctoring of exams reduces cheating.

