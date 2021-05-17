Folsom, CA USA

Virtual Awards Ceremony for Alexander Jane Noble Awards Honorees in Tech and Medicine on May 26, 2021

2021 Alexandra Jane Noble (AJN) Awards ceremony will be virtual, held May 26. ANJ Awards recognizes science innovators
Leaders in Tech and Medicine Honored by Novim AJN Awards for Contributions to Science

Academics at the University of Washington, Duke, the University of Pennsylvania, Zoom Video Communications, Pattern Computer receive science communication awards. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Dr. Anthony Fauci awarded commendations
Independent Academic Study: Remote Proctoring Prevents Cheating

ProctorU highlights a recent study from Radford University showing remote proctoring of exams reduces cheating.
Institutional Impacts on Enrollment from Forthcoming Demographic Cliff Will Vary Widely

The “birth dearth” of the 2008 economic recession means fewer students will graduate from high school through at least 2032, draining college enrollments and revenues. Admissions research firm, Othot, published a report analyzing how this might...
Follow this feed for research on academic integrity, cheating, and misconduct primarily in higher education. We also publish synopses of published research, the latest statistics, summaries from HE and K-12 conferences, and other timely topics in education.

Our mission is to promote the efforts supporting academic integrity and to bring visibility to academic research about topics of importance in higher education and K-12 education.

