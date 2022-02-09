Our News on Newswise
New Antiviral Drug Combination Is Highly Effective Against SARS-CoV-2, Penn Study Finds
Combining the drug brequniar with remdesivir or molnupiravir — both approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use — inhibited the SARS-CoV-2 virus in human respiratory cells and in mice, according to a new study published...
Study: Care Orchestration System Developed at Penn Medicine Widely Adopted, Easy to Use
Developed to address the often-difficult task of coordinating care between teams, CareAlign was voluntarily adopted by 94 percent of inpatient services
Study of Penn Patients with Decade-Long Leukemia Remissions after CAR T Cell Therapy Reveals New Details About Persistence of Personalized “Living Drug” Cells
Today, an analysis of these two patients published in Nature from the Penn researchers and colleagues from Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia explains the longest persistence of CAR T cell therapy recorded to date against CLL, and shows that the...
Racial Inequity in Follow-Up Appointment Attendance After Hospitalization Disappears As Telemedicine Adopted
An inequity in the rate of Black patients making it to their primary care appointment after a hospitalization was eliminated after telemedicine became widely used amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a Penn study finds
When COVID Delayed Patients’ Joint Replacement Surgeries, A Chatbot Improved Their Mental and Physical Health
An automated text messaging system informed by psychotherapeutic techniques achieved meaningful improvement in not just mental, but the physical health of patients with delayed surgeries
Origin of Rare Disease FOP Rooted in Muscle Regeneration Dysfunction
A mutation in the gene that causes fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP) doesn’t just cause extra bone growth but is tied to a problem in generating new muscle tissue after injury
Penn Medicine Researchers Develop New Method to Increase Effectiveness of Nanomedicines
Researchers at Penn Medicine have discovered a new, more effective method of preventing the body’s own proteins from treating nanomedicines like foreign invaders, by covering the nanoparticles with a coating to suppress the immune response that...
First-in-Human Trial with CAR Macrophages Shows the Cell Therapy May Be Safe, Feasible for Solid Tumors
Preliminary findings from Penn Medicine in an ongoing first-in-human clinical trial examining the safety, tolerability and feasibility of chimeric antigen receptor macrophage (CAR-M) has helped to establish the viability of this innovative...
New Year’s Resolution to Stop Smoking: Penn Medicine Expert Available to Discuss Smoking/ Vaping Cessation Tips
28-Dec-2021 10:20 AM EST
National Recovery Month: Penn Medicine Expert Available to Discuss Naloxone, Opioid Addiction Prevention/Treatment
1-Sep-2021 12:05 PM EDT
Bioethics and Policy Researchers: States Should Authorize Minors to Consent to COVID-19 Vaccination Without Parental Permission
8-Jul-2021 7:00 PM EDT
Safety board members describe stringent oversight of U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trials
24-May-2021 5:10 PM EDT
Tangling with the Science of Suicide
Maria A. Oquendo, MD, PhD, is probing the human mind and brain to prevent more lives from being lost to the tenth leading cause of death in the United States.
9-Jan-2019 4:40 PM EST
Seven Ways You Are Hurting Your Sleep This Summer
14-Aug-2018 2:05 PM EDT
Penn Medicine Parkinson’s Disease Experts Available For Comment on Alan Alda Diagnosis
1-Aug-2018 8:05 AM EDT
Health & Medicine at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics: Penn Medicine Experts Available for Comment
