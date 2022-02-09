Philadelphia, PA USA

New Antiviral Drug Combination Is Highly Effective Against SARS-CoV-2, Penn Study Finds

Combining the drug brequniar with remdesivir or molnupiravir — both approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use — inhibited the SARS-CoV-2 virus in human respiratory cells and in mice, according to a new study published...
Study: Care Orchestration System Developed at Penn Medicine Widely Adopted, Easy to Use

Developed to address the often-difficult task of coordinating care between teams, CareAlign was voluntarily adopted by 94 percent of inpatient services
Study of Penn Patients with Decade-Long Leukemia Remissions after CAR T Cell Therapy Reveals New Details About Persistence of Personalized “Living Drug” Cells

Today, an analysis of these two patients published in Nature from the Penn researchers and colleagues from Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia explains the longest persistence of CAR T cell therapy recorded to date against CLL, and shows that the...
Racial Inequity in Follow-Up Appointment Attendance After Hospitalization Disappears As Telemedicine Adopted

An inequity in the rate of Black patients making it to their primary care appointment after a hospitalization was eliminated after telemedicine became widely used amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a Penn study finds
When COVID Delayed Patients’ Joint Replacement Surgeries, A Chatbot Improved Their Mental and Physical Health

An automated text messaging system informed by psychotherapeutic techniques achieved meaningful improvement in not just mental, but the physical health of patients with delayed surgeries
Origin of Rare Disease FOP Rooted in Muscle Regeneration Dysfunction

A mutation in the gene that causes fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP) doesn’t just cause extra bone growth but is tied to a problem in generating new muscle tissue after injury
Penn Medicine Researchers Develop New Method to Increase Effectiveness of Nanomedicines

Researchers at Penn Medicine have discovered a new, more effective method of preventing the body’s own proteins from treating nanomedicines like foreign invaders, by covering the nanoparticles with a coating to suppress the immune response that...
First-in-Human Trial with CAR Macrophages Shows the Cell Therapy May Be Safe, Feasible for Solid Tumors

Preliminary findings from Penn Medicine in an ongoing first-in-human clinical trial examining the safety, tolerability and feasibility of chimeric antigen receptor macrophage (CAR-M) has helped to establish the viability of this innovative...
About

The Department of Communications is responsible for managing the communications function of the Perelman School of Medicine and the University of Pennsylvania Health System. We do so by promoting and protecting the reputation of the institution and its physicians and staff as well as creating awareness of the educational, research, and patient care activities of Penn Medicine.

Our Media Relations and Publications divisions are committed to serve all of the communications needs of Penn Medicine — which includes the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (HUP), Penn Presbyterian Medical Center (PPMC), Chester County Hospital (CCH), Lancaster General Health (LGH), Penn Medicine Princeton Health (PMPH), and Pennsylvania Hospital (PAH), the nation’s first hospital, founded in 1751. Additional facilities and enterprises include Good Shepherd Penn Partners, Penn Medicine at Home, Lancaster Behavioral Health Hospital, and Princeton House Behavioral Health, among others.

We are dedicated to quickly respond to your information needs and encourage you to call our office if you have questions about the Health System or School of Medicine.

