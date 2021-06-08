Our News on Newswise
PhRMA Foundation Announces 2021 Value Assessment Research Award Recipients and 2022 Funding Opportunity
The PhRMA Foundation has announced the recipients of its 2021 Value Assessment Research Awards. A total of $300,000 was awarded to three teams whose proposals put forward new, innovative strategies for assessing the value of medicines and health...
Apply Now for PhRMA Foundation Value Assessment Research Awards
The PhRMA Foundation will offer funding for innovative research proposals in the area of Value Assessment in 2022. The Foundation is seeking proposals to identify and address challenges in research conducted to assess the value of medicines and...
PhRMA Foundation Announces Winners of Valuing Diversity: Addressing Health Disparities Challenge Award
The PhRMA Foundation has announced the winners of a new Challenge Award aiming to support bold and vital research into how value assessment methods and processes can better consider population diversity and drivers of health disparities.
PhRMA Foundation Announces the 2020 Value Assessment Challenge Award Recipients
The PhRMA Foundation has announced the winners of the 2020 Value Assessment Challenge Awards. Designed to encourage innovative approaches to defining and measuring value in health care, this year’s awards focused on how patient-centered outcomes...
PhRMA Foundation Awards More than $1 Million to Support Young Scientists with Grants and Fellowships in Drug Discovery and Drug Delivery
The PhRMA Foundation announced the first recipients of its new funding awards in Drug Discovery and Drug Delivery, designed to support the innovative biopharmaceutical research projects of talented young scientists in the United States. A total of...
PhRMA Foundation Announces New Challenge Award Aimed to Address Health Disparities and Underrepresented Groups in Value Assessment
The PhRMA Foundation has announced a call for proposals from researchers across the country that aim to inspire bold and vital research on how value assessment can better capture evidence regarding diverse populations and drivers of health...
PhRMA Foundation Highlights Updated Mission, New Funding Categories and Awardee Achievements in 2019 Annual Report
The PhRMA Foundation has released its 2019 annual report, highlighting a year of activity that included updating its mission and priorities, the launch of new funding programs and an expansion of its efforts to improve the effectiveness of value...
Announcing the PhRMA Foundation’s 2020 Challenge Awards
The PhRMA Foundation has announced a call for proposals from researchers for its 2020 Value Assessment Challenge Awards, responding to a specific value-related question in health care. This year’s question is focused on patient-centered outcomes....
