Scientists Propose Source of Unexplained Solar Jets

Nothing seems more familiar than the sun in the sky. But mysterious swirls, jets, and flashes of powerful light that scientists cannot explain occur in the sun’s outer atmosphere all the time. Now, researchers at PPPL have gained insight into...
GEM Fellowship opens a new path to potential research careers

The Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory's first two GEM fellows have begun a summer of research at PPPL. Promise Adebayo-Ige is working toward a Ph.D. in nuclear engineering at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville while Caira Anderson is a doctoral...
Artificial intelligence speeds forecasts to control fusion experiments

Machine learning can improve the ability of scientists to optimize the components of experiments on spherical tokamaks that heat and shape the magnetically confined plasma that fuels fusion reactions.
Quest, PPPL’s annual research magazine, highlights breakthroughs and discoveries during the past year

News release on the publication of PPPL's Quest magazine features achievements of the laboratory over the past year.
Researchers Poised To Deliver Key Scientific Findings In The Fast Lane

PPPL forges ahead with development of streaming media to provide rapid analysis of key findings of remote fusion experiments.
Renowned Physicist Steps Down from Theory Department Leadership at PPPL to Devote Full Time to Teaching and Research

Physicist Amitava Bhattacharjee steps down as head of the PPPL Theory Department that he has transformed during nine years of leadership.
Swiss-cheese Design Could Help Scientists Harness the Power of the Sun

The big holes in Swiss cheese help make it a tasty treat. Now, scientists at PPPL are adding tiny, Swiss-cheese-type holes to components to improve the process of bringing to Earth the fusion energy that powers the sun and stars.
Scientists create unique instrument to probe the most extreme matter on Earth

PPPL develops novel X-ray crystal spectrometer to measure high energy density plasmas in the National Ignition Facility at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.
Steve Cowley: The knight who leads the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory has “the most fun job”

Profile of Steve Cowley, new director of the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory whom the Queen of England knighted in October.
An Interview with Shannon Swilley Greco, New Vice Chair of the APS Forum on Outreach and Engaging the Public

Shannon Swilley Greco, a program leader in the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory's Science Education Office, is vice chair elect of the American Physical Society's Forum on Outreach and Engaging the Public.
PPPL Collaborators Congratulate Team at Wendelstein 7-X Fusion Reactor

