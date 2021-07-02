Nothing seems more familiar than the sun in the sky. But mysterious swirls, jets, and flashes of powerful light that scientists cannot explain occur in the sun’s outer atmosphere all the time. Now, researchers at PPPL have gained insight into...

Add to Favorites

The Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory's first two GEM fellows have begun a summer of research at PPPL. Promise Adebayo-Ige is working toward a Ph.D. in nuclear engineering at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville while Caira Anderson is a doctoral...

Add to Favorites

Machine learning can improve the ability of scientists to optimize the components of experiments on spherical tokamaks that heat and shape the magnetically confined plasma that fuels fusion reactions.

Add to Favorites

News release on the publication of PPPL's Quest magazine features achievements of the laboratory over the past year.

Add to Favorites

PPPL forges ahead with development of streaming media to provide rapid analysis of key findings of remote fusion experiments.

Add to Favorites

Physicist Amitava Bhattacharjee steps down as head of the PPPL Theory Department that he has transformed during nine years of leadership.

Add to Favorites

The big holes in Swiss cheese help make it a tasty treat. Now, scientists at PPPL are adding tiny, Swiss-cheese-type holes to components to improve the process of bringing to Earth the fusion energy that powers the sun and stars.

Add to Favorites

PPPL develops novel X-ray crystal spectrometer to measure high energy density plasmas in the National Ignition Facility at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

Add to Favorites