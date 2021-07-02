Our News on Newswise
Scientists Propose Source of Unexplained Solar Jets
Nothing seems more familiar than the sun in the sky. But mysterious swirls, jets, and flashes of powerful light that scientists cannot explain occur in the sun’s outer atmosphere all the time. Now, researchers at PPPL have gained insight into...
2-Jul-2021 11:50 AM EDT Add to Favorites
GEM Fellowship opens a new path to potential research careers
The Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory's first two GEM fellows have begun a summer of research at PPPL. Promise Adebayo-Ige is working toward a Ph.D. in nuclear engineering at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville while Caira Anderson is a doctoral...
25-Jun-2021 1:35 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Artificial intelligence speeds forecasts to control fusion experiments
Machine learning can improve the ability of scientists to optimize the components of experiments on spherical tokamaks that heat and shape the magnetically confined plasma that fuels fusion reactions.
24-Jun-2021 12:20 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Quest, PPPL’s annual research magazine, highlights breakthroughs and discoveries during the past year
News release on the publication of PPPL's Quest magazine features achievements of the laboratory over the past year.
23-Jun-2021 2:15 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Researchers Poised To Deliver Key Scientific Findings In The Fast Lane
PPPL forges ahead with development of streaming media to provide rapid analysis of key findings of remote fusion experiments.
15-Jun-2021 4:25 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Renowned Physicist Steps Down from Theory Department Leadership at PPPL to Devote Full Time to Teaching and Research
Physicist Amitava Bhattacharjee steps down as head of the PPPL Theory Department that he has transformed during nine years of leadership.
15-Jun-2021 2:35 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Swiss-cheese Design Could Help Scientists Harness the Power of the Sun
The big holes in Swiss cheese help make it a tasty treat. Now, scientists at PPPL are adding tiny, Swiss-cheese-type holes to components to improve the process of bringing to Earth the fusion energy that powers the sun and stars.
11-Jun-2021 12:10 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Scientists create unique instrument to probe the most extreme matter on Earth
PPPL develops novel X-ray crystal spectrometer to measure high energy density plasmas in the National Ignition Facility at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.
8-Jun-2021 6:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News
Steve Cowley: The knight who leads the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory has “the most fun job”
Profile of Steve Cowley, new director of the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory whom the Queen of England knighted in October.
5-Dec-2018 2:05 PM EST
An Interview with Shannon Swilley Greco, New Vice Chair of the APS Forum on Outreach and Engaging the Public
Shannon Swilley Greco, a program leader in the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory's Science Education Office, is vice chair elect of the American Physical Society's Forum on Outreach and Engaging the Public.
1-Oct-2018 3:05 PM EDT
PPPL Collaborators Congratulate Team at Wendelstein 7-X Fusion Reactor
2-Feb-2016 4:05 PM ESTSee All Experts