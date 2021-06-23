Chicago, IL USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Newswise: Capture.PNG

Pulmonary Fibrosis Care Leaders And Patients Will Unite At PFF Summit 2021

All Virtual Conference To Highlight PF Research And Quality Of Life Nov. 8-13
23-Jun-2021 12:20 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: Capture.PNG

Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Launches New Website

Site Features Resources and User-Friendly Tools for Patients
16-Jun-2021 12:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: Paradigm.jpg

Interstitial Lung Disease Curriculum Supports Healthcare Providers and Patients

The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF) and Paradigm Medical Communications, LLC , have announced a collaborative partnership to design and implement a curriculum of continuing medical education (CME) activities in interstitial lung disease (ILD).
8-Jun-2021 3:20 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: clinicaltrials.png

Clinical Trials Day: Empowering Patients to Participate in Active Pulmonary Fibrosis Trials

To mark Clinical Trials Day on May 20, the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF) aims to herald the positive impact clinical trials have made on the pulmonary fibrosis (PF) community, the current advancements in research and the importance of patient...
17-May-2021 11:20 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Video Embedded
VIDEO

The Role of Air Pollution in Pulmonary Fibrosis

To mark Clean Air Month, the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF) aims to increase public understanding of the role air pollution has in the development of interstitial lung diseases (ILD) such as pulmonary fibrosis (PF), including how polluted air...
5-May-2021 9:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: doctorsappointment.png

Learn the Symptoms of Pulmonary Fibrosis this Rare Disease Day

To mark Rare Disease Day on February 28, the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF) aims to increase public understanding of pulmonary fibrosis (PF) to drive home the importance of early diagnosis to help improve the quality of life for patients.
22-Feb-2021 9:00 AM EST Add to Favorites

Smokers – you’re at risk for this disease

According to the Surgeon General, 14% of Americans smoke and 16 million suffer from smoking-related diseases. Pulmonary fibrosis, a debilitating disease often caused by tobacco usage, is little-known among smokers. The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation...
26-Jan-2021 9:00 AM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: UTAnnouncementImage.jpeg

Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Announces Sponsorship by United Therapeutics

The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF) has announced United Therapeutics' sponsorship of the PFF Registry, a research resource that tracks clinical data, blood samples and patient-reported outcomes from individuals living with pulmonary fibrosis...
14-Jan-2021 11:45 AM EST Add to Favorites


See All News

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation rates among top charities in the U.S. The PFF has a four-star rating from Charity Navigator and is an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Wise Giving Alliance. The Foundation has met all of the requirements of the National Health Council Standards of Excellence Certification Program®, and has earned the Guidestar Gold Seal of Transparency.

Contacts

Hannah Cheney
Senior Account Executive

 Hcheney@lcwa.com

312-565-4610

Anna Figy
Account Executive

 afigy@lcwa.com

(312) 565-4634

Nicholas Heim
Assistant Account Executive

 nheim@lcwa.com

312-656-4632

Claire Vartabedian
Group Manager

 cvartabedian@lcwa.com

(312) 565-4605
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.27024