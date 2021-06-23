All Virtual Conference To Highlight PF Research And Quality Of Life Nov. 8-13

Add to Favorites

Site Features Resources and User-Friendly Tools for Patients

Add to Favorites

The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF) and Paradigm Medical Communications, LLC , have announced a collaborative partnership to design and implement a curriculum of continuing medical education (CME) activities in interstitial lung disease (ILD).

Add to Favorites

To mark Clinical Trials Day on May 20, the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF) aims to herald the positive impact clinical trials have made on the pulmonary fibrosis (PF) community, the current advancements in research and the importance of patient...

Add to Favorites

To mark Clean Air Month, the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF) aims to increase public understanding of the role air pollution has in the development of interstitial lung diseases (ILD) such as pulmonary fibrosis (PF), including how polluted air...

Add to Favorites

To mark Rare Disease Day on February 28, the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF) aims to increase public understanding of pulmonary fibrosis (PF) to drive home the importance of early diagnosis to help improve the quality of life for patients.

Add to Favorites

According to the Surgeon General, 14% of Americans smoke and 16 million suffer from smoking-related diseases. Pulmonary fibrosis, a debilitating disease often caused by tobacco usage, is little-known among smokers. The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation...

Add to Favorites

The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF) has announced United Therapeutics' sponsorship of the PFF Registry, a research resource that tracks clinical data, blood samples and patient-reported outcomes from individuals living with pulmonary fibrosis...

Add to Favorites