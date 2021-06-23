Our News on Newswise
Pulmonary Fibrosis Care Leaders And Patients Will Unite At PFF Summit 2021
All Virtual Conference To Highlight PF Research And Quality Of Life Nov. 8-13
Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Launches New Website
Site Features Resources and User-Friendly Tools for Patients
Interstitial Lung Disease Curriculum Supports Healthcare Providers and Patients
The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF) and Paradigm Medical Communications, LLC , have announced a collaborative partnership to design and implement a curriculum of continuing medical education (CME) activities in interstitial lung disease (ILD).
Clinical Trials Day: Empowering Patients to Participate in Active Pulmonary Fibrosis Trials
To mark Clinical Trials Day on May 20, the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF) aims to herald the positive impact clinical trials have made on the pulmonary fibrosis (PF) community, the current advancements in research and the importance of patient...
The Role of Air Pollution in Pulmonary Fibrosis
To mark Clean Air Month, the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF) aims to increase public understanding of the role air pollution has in the development of interstitial lung diseases (ILD) such as pulmonary fibrosis (PF), including how polluted air...
Learn the Symptoms of Pulmonary Fibrosis this Rare Disease Day
To mark Rare Disease Day on February 28, the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF) aims to increase public understanding of pulmonary fibrosis (PF) to drive home the importance of early diagnosis to help improve the quality of life for patients.
Smokers – you’re at risk for this disease
According to the Surgeon General, 14% of Americans smoke and 16 million suffer from smoking-related diseases. Pulmonary fibrosis, a debilitating disease often caused by tobacco usage, is little-known among smokers. The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation...
Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Announces Sponsorship by United Therapeutics
The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF) has announced United Therapeutics' sponsorship of the PFF Registry, a research resource that tracks clinical data, blood samples and patient-reported outcomes from individuals living with pulmonary fibrosis...
