Our News on Newswise
Opinion Panel poll finds voters are evenly split over the Northern Ireland Protocol
The LucidTalk poll, conducted for a team of researchers at Queen’s University Belfast has revealed that Northern Ireland voters are evenly split over the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland.
29-Jun-2021 6:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Life Could Exist in the Clouds of Jupiter but Not Venus
Jupiter’s clouds have water conditions that would allow Earth-like life to exist, but this isn’t possible in Venus’ clouds, according to the groundbreaking finding of new research led by a Queen’s University Belfast scientist.
28-Jun-2021 8:35 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Queen’s Management School awarded prestigious EQUIS accreditation
Queen’s Management School at Queen's University Belfast has been awarded the prestigious and internationally recognised EQUIS accreditation for management and business schools.
10-May-2021 6:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Queen’s historian releases new book on American evangelicals and the radical right
An historian from Queen’s University Belfast has launched a new book on one of the most controversial political movements in the American Christian Right.
6-May-2021 10:25 AM EDT Add to Favorites
USA committed to Northern Ireland’s success, says Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton
Queen’s University Belfast’s Chancellor, Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton has said that the new Biden administration in the USA is committed to the success of Northern Ireland economically and politically.
16-Apr-2021 2:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Queen’s research suggests largescale antibody testing could lower contagion of COVID-19
Research from Queen’s University Belfast suggests that largescale antibody testing could lower social activity and thus contagion of COVID-19 (Coronavirus).
23-Feb-2021 8:05 AM EST Add to Favorites
ACE-CSE recognition for Queen’s University’s cyber security education
Queen’s University Belfast has been named as one of the UK’s first Academic Centres of Excellence in Cyber Security Education (ACE-CSE).
10-Feb-2021 7:05 AM EST Add to Favorites
New Queen’s scholarship opportunities will explore impact of AI on science and society
Thirty funded postdoctoral scholarships announced by Queen’s University Belfast are set to provide a unique opportunity to explore the challenges of Artificial intelligence (AI) for every area of science and society.
5-Feb-2021 12:05 AM EST Add to Favorites
See All News
Brexit expert available - Dr Katy Hayward, Reader from Queen's University Belfast in Northern Ireland
16-Jan-2019 11:05 AM EST
Why belief in ‘Limbo’ has disappeared in recent decades – Queen’s University Belfast research
A research study from Queen’s University Belfast has found that the belief in Limbo – a place for unbaptised babies - has declined throughout the decades in Ireland due to the changing beliefs and values of the nation.
7-Nov-2018 1:05 PM EST
Queen’s Award Honorary Professorship to Declan Kelly
Queen’s University Belfast have awarded Irish-American entrepreneur, businessman and philanthropist Declan Kelly, Chairman and CEO of global consulting company, Teneo Holdings an Honorary Professorship at Queen’s Management School.
13-Sep-2017 11:05 AM EDT
Queen’s University Photography Exhibition Shows the Changing Face of Belfast
The Queen’s University Belfast led ‘Belfast Self-Portrait’ exhibition will today (Friday 7 July) officially open to the public at the Ulster Museum, Belfast.
7-Jul-2017 6:05 AM EDT
Ransomware Expert Available to Discuss in Non-Technical Terms What Happens During an Attack, What the Risks Are to Businesses and General Public and How to Protect Against Cyber Attacks
15-May-2017 9:05 AM EDT
Queen’s University Launches the Visual Voices of the Prisons Memory Archive
Queen’s University launch The Visual Voices of the Prison Memory Archive project.
29-Mar-2017 2:00 AM EDT
Scientists Unveil Why Microbe Klebsiella, Cited as an Urgent Threat to Human Health by WHO, Is Resistant to Antibiotics.
1-Mar-2017 5:05 AM EST
Queen’s Scientists on the Hunt for Source of Gravitational Waves
Yesterday saw the announcement of the discovery of gravitational waves by LIGO, in what is being described as the most important breakthrough in physics for decades. Now scientists from Queen’s University Belfast are leading the hunt for the...
12-Feb-2016 9:00 AM EST