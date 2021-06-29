The LucidTalk poll, conducted for a team of researchers at Queen’s University Belfast has revealed that Northern Ireland voters are evenly split over the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland.

Jupiter’s clouds have water conditions that would allow Earth-like life to exist, but this isn’t possible in Venus’ clouds, according to the groundbreaking finding of new research led by a Queen’s University Belfast scientist.

Queen’s Management School at Queen's University Belfast has been awarded the prestigious and internationally recognised EQUIS accreditation for management and business schools.

An historian from Queen’s University Belfast has launched a new book on one of the most controversial political movements in the American Christian Right.

Queen’s University Belfast’s Chancellor, Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton has said that the new Biden administration in the USA is committed to the success of Northern Ireland economically and politically.

Research from Queen’s University Belfast suggests that largescale antibody testing could lower social activity and thus contagion of COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

Queen’s University Belfast has been named as one of the UK’s first Academic Centres of Excellence in Cyber Security Education (ACE-CSE).

Thirty funded postdoctoral scholarships announced by Queen’s University Belfast are set to provide a unique opportunity to explore the challenges of Artificial intelligence (AI) for every area of science and society.

