Chicago, IL USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Eating More Whole Grains Is Associated With Less Memory Decline in African Americans

Consuming a few servings of whole grains each day may reduce the risk of cognitive decline among older African Americans, according to RUSH researchers.
21-Nov-2023 3:05 PM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: 65527242e4141_MattWalsh.jpg

Matt Walsh to Serve as RUSH Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Matt Walsh has been appointed executive vice president and chief operating officer for RUSH. Walsh was selected following a national search and will assume his new position in January 2024. He currently serves as the executive vice president and...
13-Nov-2023 1:05 PM EST Add to Favorites

5 Tips to Prevent the Most Common Pickleball Injuries

You can learn more about sports medicine and the Chicago pro pickleball team at the Chicago Sports Summit, hosted by Midwest Orthopaedics at RUSH. It will be held at the Hyatt Regency Chicago on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and is...
11-Oct-2023 11:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: 650d9aafc0999_RUSHsDr.SalinaLeeandpatient.jpg

RUSH Remains Among Nation’s Best For Quality

For the 10th year in a row, RUSH has been named one of the highest-quality hospitals in the nation by Vizient, the nation’s leading health care performance improvement company.
22-Sep-2023 11:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

A Rare Look Inside Chicago’s Top Sports Teams — and Support for Orthopedic Research

Attend the 2023 Chicago Sports Summit and support orthopedic research at RUSH, you may purchase tickets or sponsor a table. To learn about other sponsorship opportunities, please contact Ann Pitcher at [email protected].
6-Sep-2023 1:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Volunteers Sought for Stroke Study

Researchers at RUSH are seeking volunteers to explore how a change in diet may improve brain health after a stroke. The study, called NOURISH — short for Nutrition Effects on Brain Outcomes and Recovery in Stroke After Hospitalization — aims to...
21-Aug-2023 2:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

RUSH Again Among Best in Nation on U.S. News’ Best Hospitals Honor Roll

For the fourth year in a row, RUSH is among the nation’s best on U.S. News & World Report’s 2023-2024 Best Hospitals Honor Roll. In the annual evaluation of more than 4,500 hospitals, U.S. News & World Report again placed RUSH University Medical...
1-Aug-2023 4:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

MIND Diet Study Shows 'Short-Term' Impact on Cognition

New research shows the importance of long-term commitment to the MIND diet for reaping the greatest benefit to brain health.
27-Jul-2023 3:15 PM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

Older Adults Face Extra Hazards in the Heat

When the temperature soars above 90 degrees, most people can stay cool and safe. But for older adults, a few days of hot weather can pose serious health risks. Fortunately, knowing the facts and being prepared can help prevent heat exhaustion and...
7-Sep-2023 9:00 AM EDT

Eczema or Psoriasis: How to Tell Which One You May Have

Eczema and psoriasis are common skin conditions, and they can both appear as rashes that may itch or burn. If you get rashes often, you might wonder if you have one or the other.
7-Sep-2023 8:55 AM EDT

Newswise: 628fdb9ddb195_SwearingenSean.jpg

Heart Doctor and Lifelong Runner Offers Tips to Running

Sean Swearingen, MD, a sports cardiologist at RUSH, outlines ways to target your workout for maximum benefit and minimum strain..
26-May-2022 4:20 PM EDT

Understanding Bruce Willis' Aphasia Diagnosis

7-Apr-2022 3:05 PM EDT

How to Protect Yourself During the Omicron COVID-19 Surge: How to Go Out Safely

Michael Lin, MD, MPH, an infectious disease specialist, explains how risky some activities are now as the highly transmissible omicron variant surges through Chicago and the rest of the country.
12-Jan-2022 12:40 PM EST

Newswise: 61ce32143f7a6_rushlogo.png

COVID Surge, Omicron Variant Experts From Rush University Medical Center

RUSH is among the nation’s leading hospitals for identifying, treating and protecting against COVID-19. Throughout the pandemic and with onset of the highly contagious omicron variant, RUSH experts are able to speak to all aspects of this global...
31-Dec-2021 7:05 AM EST

Rush Scientists Can Discuss Detection of Omicron Variant

7-Dec-2021 7:05 PM EST

Navigating Holiday Family Gatherings in Tense Times

Rush psychologist offers help handling some tricky situations that may come up this holiday season
3-Nov-2021 12:10 PM EDT

See All Experts

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

RUSH is an academic health system whose mission is to improve the health of the individuals and diverse communities it serves through the integration of outstanding patient care, education, research and community partnerships. RUSH comprises RUSH University Medical Center, RUSH University, RUSH-Copley Medical Center and RUSH Oak Park Hospital, as well as numerous outpatient care facilities. RUSH University, with more than 2,500 students, is a health sciences university that comprises RUSH Medical College, the College of Nursing, the College of Health Sciences and the Graduate College.

Experts
Manage Experts

Contacts

Lindsay Bellows
Office Manager

 Lindsay_A_Bellows@rush.edu

Nancy Difiore
Associate Director, Media Relations
Health

 nancy_difiore@rush.edu

312-942-5159

Charlie Jolie
Media Relations
medicine

 charles_l_jolie@rush.edu

312-942-7817

Leslie Kidwell
Communications Spcialist

 leslie_kidwell@rush.edu

(312) 942-4786

Tobin Klinger
Director of Media Relations

 tobin_klinger@rush.edu

3129425579

Ryan Nagdeman
AVP Marketing & Communications

 Ryan_Nagdeman@rush.edu

312-942-8708

Polly Tita
Media Relations/Communications Manager

 polly_tita@rush.edu

(312) 942-6829
See more

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

Instagram feed not yet configured. Click "Edit Instagram Feed" to enter your Instagram details.
close
0.30878