Our News on Newswise
RSNA Imaging AI Certificate Program Launches
As artificial intelligence (AI) applications are integrated into clinical practice, the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) has created a comprehensive program for radiologists to learn how to incorporate AI into the radiology workflow. The...
26-Jan-2022 3:05 PM EST Add to Favorites
RSNA Announces Global Learning Center in Ecuador
The Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) has announced that Hospital Metropolitano in Quito, Ecuador, will be the host location of a new Global Learning Center (GLC). This is the first GLC site in South America.
14-Oct-2021 11:30 AM EDT Add to Favorites
COVID-19 linked to potentially dangerous eye abnormalities
Researchers using MRI have found significant abnormalities in the eyes of some people with severe COVID-19, according to a study published in the journal Radiology.
16-Feb-2021 11:05 AM EST Add to Favorites
Researchers create 3D-printed nasal swab for COVID-19 testing
In response to the critical shortage of nasopharyngeal (NP) swabs early in the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Radiology at University of South Florida (USF) Health in Tampa set out to design, validate and create NP swabs using a point-of-care...
23-Nov-2020 1:10 PM EST Add to Favorites
Radiology practices struggle to survive amid COVID-19
Private radiology practices have been especially hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the steps they take to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on their practice will shape the future of radiology, according to a special report from the...
17-Jul-2020 6:15 PM EDT Add to Favorites
New study looks at post-COVID-19 emerging disease in children
In recent weeks, a multisystem hyperinflammatory condition has emerged in children in association with prior exposure or infection to SARS-CoV-2.
26-Jun-2020 12:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Imaging reveals bowel abnormalities in patients with COVID-19
Patients with COVID-19 can have bowel abnormalities, including ischemia, according to a new study published today in the journal Radiology.
11-May-2020 3:35 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Experts stress radiology preparedness for COVID-19
Today, the journal Radiology published the policies and recommendations of a panel of experts on radiology preparedness during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) public health crisis.
17-Mar-2020 12:15 PM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News