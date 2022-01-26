As artificial intelligence (AI) applications are integrated into clinical practice, the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) has created a comprehensive program for radiologists to learn how to incorporate AI into the radiology workflow. The...

Add to Favorites

The Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) has announced that Hospital Metropolitano in Quito, Ecuador, will be the host location of a new Global Learning Center (GLC). This is the first GLC site in South America.

Add to Favorites

Researchers using MRI have found significant abnormalities in the eyes of some people with severe COVID-19, according to a study published in the journal Radiology.

Add to Favorites

In response to the critical shortage of nasopharyngeal (NP) swabs early in the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Radiology at University of South Florida (USF) Health in Tampa set out to design, validate and create NP swabs using a point-of-care...

Add to Favorites

Private radiology practices have been especially hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the steps they take to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on their practice will shape the future of radiology, according to a special report from the...

Add to Favorites

In recent weeks, a multisystem hyperinflammatory condition has emerged in children in association with prior exposure or infection to SARS-CoV-2.

Add to Favorites

Patients with COVID-19 can have bowel abnormalities, including ischemia, according to a new study published today in the journal Radiology.

Add to Favorites

Today, the journal Radiology published the policies and recommendations of a panel of experts on radiology preparedness during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) public health crisis.

Add to Favorites