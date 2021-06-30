Our News on Newswise
The Future of Smart Outdoor Dining Is Being Built With Upcycled Water Bottles
A new project called Friendship Cabins, designed by researchers at the Center for Architecture Science and Ecology (CASE) at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, offer restaurants in NYC safer dining experiences for their customers and servers while...
30-Jun-2021 10:25 AM EDT
Rensselaer President Shirley Ann Jackson To Step Down in 2022, Concluding Historic Tenure
More than two decades ago, Dr. Shirley Ann Jackson became the first African American woman to lead a top-ranked research university when she was named the 18th President of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Today, President Jackson announced to the...
25-Jun-2021 6:20 PM EDT
Intelligence-Sharing Tools Will Enable Smarter Devices
In the not-so-distant future, artificial intelligence and machine learning tasks will be carried out among connected devices through wireless networks, dramatically enhancing the capabilities of future smartphones, tablets, and sensors, and...
22-Jun-2021 9:55 AM EDT
Changing a 2D Material’s Symmetry Can Unlock Its Promise
In research published today in Nature Nanotechnology, a team of materials scientists and engineers, led by Jian Shi, an associate professor of materials science and engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, used a strain gradient in order to...
17-Jun-2021 1:45 PM EDT
FDA-Approved Schizophrenia and Bipolar I Disorder Treatment Includes Compound Discovered at Rensselaer
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a new drug for treating schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder that includes samidorphan, a new chemical entity discovered at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
15-Jun-2021 11:35 AM EDT
New Combination of Materials Provides Progress Toward Quantum Computing
In research published today in Nature Communications, engineers from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute demonstrated how, when the TMDC materials they make are stacked in a particular geometry, the interaction that occurs between particles gives...
14-Jun-2021 10:30 AM EDT
New COVID-19 Model Reveals Effectiveness of Travel Restrictions
More strategic and coordinated travel restrictions likely could have reduced the spread of COVID-19 in the early stages of the pandemic. That’s according to new research published in Communications Physics. This finding stems from new modeling...
7-Jun-2021 10:55 AM EDT
Novel Research Will Track Lead Residues Across Four Continents
Abby Kinchy, a professor at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, will seek to learn how can people try to reduce the harms caused by lead in the soil of their communities with the support of a Scholars Award from the National Science Foundation (NSF).
3-Jun-2021 1:30 PM EDT
Metal-Breathing Bacteria Could Transform Electronics, Biosensors, and More
28-Jun-2021 11:30 AM EDT
Space Debris Recently Struck the ISS. This Small Device Could Stop it From Happening Again
1-Jun-2021 2:30 PM EDT
A Neuroscientist’s Guide to Managing Post-COVID-19 Anxiety When Returning to Work
17-May-2021 9:55 AM EDT
Facebook Oversight Board’s Trump Decision Underscores Need For Clear Regulatory Frameworks for Social Media
6-May-2021 3:55 PM EDT
With "herd immunity" unlikely, antivirals will play key role in COVID-19 management
6-May-2021 10:00 AM EDT
Self-Built Protein Coatings Could Improve Biomedical Devices
27-Apr-2021 9:55 AM EDT
Could Smarter Guns Be the Key To Stopping Mass Shootings and Other Violence?
21-Apr-2021 10:05 AM EDT
Drug Historian Offers Insight on Dramatic Surge of Opioid Overdoses
15-Apr-2021 1:25 PM EDT