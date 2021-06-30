Troy, NY USA

The Future of Smart Outdoor Dining Is Being Built With Upcycled Water Bottles

A new project called Friendship Cabins, designed by researchers at the Center for Architecture Science and Ecology (CASE) at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, offer restaurants in NYC safer dining experiences for their customers and servers while...
30-Jun-2021

Rensselaer President Shirley Ann Jackson To Step Down in 2022, Concluding Historic Tenure

More than two decades ago, Dr. Shirley Ann Jackson became the first African American woman to lead a top-ranked research university when she was named the 18th President of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Today, President Jackson announced to the...
25-Jun-2021

Intelligence-Sharing Tools Will Enable Smarter Devices

In the not-so-distant future, artificial intelligence and machine learning tasks will be carried out among connected devices through wireless networks, dramatically enhancing the capabilities of future smartphones, tablets, and sensors, and...
22-Jun-2021

Changing a 2D Material’s Symmetry Can Unlock Its Promise

In research published today in Nature Nanotechnology, a team of materials scientists and engineers, led by Jian Shi, an associate professor of materials science and engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, used a strain gradient in order to...
17-Jun-2021

FDA-Approved Schizophrenia and Bipolar I Disorder Treatment Includes Compound Discovered at Rensselaer

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a new drug for treating schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder that includes samidorphan, a new chemical entity discovered at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
15-Jun-2021

New Combination of Materials Provides Progress Toward Quantum Computing

In research published today in Nature Communications, engineers from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute demonstrated how, when the TMDC materials they make are stacked in a particular geometry, the interaction that occurs between particles gives...
14-Jun-2021

New COVID-19 Model Reveals Effectiveness of Travel Restrictions

More strategic and coordinated travel restrictions likely could have reduced the spread of COVID-19 in the early stages of the pandemic. That’s according to new research published in Communications Physics. This finding stems from new modeling...
7-Jun-2021

Novel Research Will Track Lead Residues Across Four Continents

Abby Kinchy, a professor at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, will seek to learn how can people try to reduce the harms caused by lead in the soil of their communities with the support of a Scholars Award from the National Science Foundation (NSF).
3-Jun-2021


