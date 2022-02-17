Troy, NY USA

Ancient Dwarf Galaxy Reconstructed with [email protected] Volunteer Computer

Astrophysicists for the first time have calculated the original mass and size of a dwarf galaxy that was shredded in a collision with the Milky Way billions of years ago.
Clearance of Protein Linked to Alzheimer’s Controlled by Circadian Cycle

The brain’s ability to clear a protein closely linked to Alzheimer’s disease is tied to our circadian cycle, according to research published in PLOS Genetics.
Activist Investors Achieve Higher Returns Using Sell-Side Analysts’ Reports

In an era when investors can easily find information online about company performance, research from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute shows that traditional reports created by sell-side analysts are a valuable resource for activist hedge fund...
Increase in Home Delivery Service Usage During COVID-19 Pandemic Unlikely to Last

In the first comprehensive study investigating the initial adoption and continuance intention of delivery services during a pandemic, Cara Wang, an associate professor at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, found that over 90% of people who use...
Rensselaer Awarded Multimillion-Dollar Grant To Study Freight Transportation

The Center for Infrastructure, Transportation, and the Environment (CITE) at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute will engage in research to advance understanding of the freight transportation industry in conjunction with the Super Truck 3 program at...
With technology innovations from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, industrial hemp promises to modernize sustainable buildings and offer farmers a crop for the future

Hemp is going to be a game-changer across many industries, from building and construction to agriculture, all while reducing our carbon footprint, and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute is leading the way in making that a reality.
Rensselaer Scholars To Build and Test Prototype To Monitor Water Quality for Nitrogen

A grant from the National Science Foundation will allow Shayla Sawyer and Rick Relyea, two professors at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, to better understand the growing problem of harmful algal blooms (HABs).
Gauging the Resilience of Complex Networks

Whether a transformer catches fire in a power grid, a species disappears from an ecosystem, or water floods a city street, many systems can absorb a certain amount of disruption. But how badly does a single failure weaken the network? And how much...
About

Founded in 1824, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute is America’s first technological research university. Rensselaer encompasses five schools, 32 research centers, more than 145 academic programs, and a dynamic community made up of more than 7,900 students and more than 100,000 living alumni. With nearly 200 years of experience advancing scientific and technological knowledge, Rensselaer remains focused on addressing global challenges with a spirit of ingenuity and collaboration.

