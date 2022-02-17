Astrophysicists for the first time have calculated the original mass and size of a dwarf galaxy that was shredded in a collision with the Milky Way billions of years ago.

Add to Favorites

The brain’s ability to clear a protein closely linked to Alzheimer’s disease is tied to our circadian cycle, according to research published in PLOS Genetics.

Add to Favorites

In an era when investors can easily find information online about company performance, research from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute shows that traditional reports created by sell-side analysts are a valuable resource for activist hedge fund...

Add to Favorites

In the first comprehensive study investigating the initial adoption and continuance intention of delivery services during a pandemic, Cara Wang, an associate professor at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, found that over 90% of people who use...

Add to Favorites

The Center for Infrastructure, Transportation, and the Environment (CITE) at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute will engage in research to advance understanding of the freight transportation industry in conjunction with the Super Truck 3 program at...

Add to Favorites

Hemp is going to be a game-changer across many industries, from building and construction to agriculture, all while reducing our carbon footprint, and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute is leading the way in making that a reality.

Add to Favorites

A grant from the National Science Foundation will allow Shayla Sawyer and Rick Relyea, two professors at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, to better understand the growing problem of harmful algal blooms (HABs).

Add to Favorites

Whether a transformer catches fire in a power grid, a species disappears from an ecosystem, or water floods a city street, many systems can absorb a certain amount of disruption. But how badly does a single failure weaken the network? And how much...

Add to Favorites