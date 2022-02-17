Our News on Newswise
Ancient Dwarf Galaxy Reconstructed with [email protected] Volunteer Computer
Astrophysicists for the first time have calculated the original mass and size of a dwarf galaxy that was shredded in a collision with the Milky Way billions of years ago.
17-Feb-2022 2:10 PM EST Add to Favorites
Clearance of Protein Linked to Alzheimer’s Controlled by Circadian Cycle
The brain’s ability to clear a protein closely linked to Alzheimer’s disease is tied to our circadian cycle, according to research published in PLOS Genetics.
11-Feb-2022 1:40 PM EST Add to Favorites
Activist Investors Achieve Higher Returns Using Sell-Side Analysts’ Reports
In an era when investors can easily find information online about company performance, research from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute shows that traditional reports created by sell-side analysts are a valuable resource for activist hedge fund...
9-Feb-2022 2:25 PM EST Add to Favorites
Increase in Home Delivery Service Usage During COVID-19 Pandemic Unlikely to Last
In the first comprehensive study investigating the initial adoption and continuance intention of delivery services during a pandemic, Cara Wang, an associate professor at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, found that over 90% of people who use...
3-Feb-2022 2:35 PM EST Add to Favorites
Rensselaer Awarded Multimillion-Dollar Grant To Study Freight Transportation
The Center for Infrastructure, Transportation, and the Environment (CITE) at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute will engage in research to advance understanding of the freight transportation industry in conjunction with the Super Truck 3 program at...
27-Jan-2022 3:45 PM EST Add to Favorites
With technology innovations from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, industrial hemp promises to modernize sustainable buildings and offer farmers a crop for the future
Hemp is going to be a game-changer across many industries, from building and construction to agriculture, all while reducing our carbon footprint, and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute is leading the way in making that a reality.
26-Jan-2022 3:40 PM EST Add to Favorites
Rensselaer Scholars To Build and Test Prototype To Monitor Water Quality for Nitrogen
A grant from the National Science Foundation will allow Shayla Sawyer and Rick Relyea, two professors at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, to better understand the growing problem of harmful algal blooms (HABs).
12-Jan-2022 12:50 PM EST Add to Favorites
Gauging the Resilience of Complex Networks
Whether a transformer catches fire in a power grid, a species disappears from an ecosystem, or water floods a city street, many systems can absorb a certain amount of disruption. But how badly does a single failure weaken the network? And how much...
4-Jan-2022 1:25 PM EST Add to Favorites
See All News
Rensselaer Scholar Conducts First Sociological Analysis of Lead Residue in Soil; Available During National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week
26-Oct-2021 8:40 AM EDT
Companies Big and Small Can Benefit From a Clear Remote Work Strategy
22-Oct-2021 11:05 AM EDT
Metal-Breathing Bacteria Could Transform Electronics, Biosensors, and More
28-Jun-2021 11:30 AM EDT
Space Debris Recently Struck the ISS. This Small Device Could Stop it From Happening Again
1-Jun-2021 2:30 PM EDT
A Neuroscientist’s Guide to Managing Post-COVID-19 Anxiety When Returning to Work
17-May-2021 9:55 AM EDT
Facebook Oversight Board’s Trump Decision Underscores Need For Clear Regulatory Frameworks for Social Media
6-May-2021 3:55 PM EDT
With "herd immunity" unlikely, antivirals will play key role in COVID-19 management
6-May-2021 10:00 AM EDT
Self-Built Protein Coatings Could Improve Biomedical Devices
27-Apr-2021 9:55 AM EDTSee All Experts