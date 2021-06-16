Our News on Newswise
Linking brain network “profiles” to treatment outcomes among individuals with co-occurring alcohol use and posttraumatic stress disorders
Alcohol use disorders (AUDs) frequently co-occur with posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and this dual diagnosis often results in poorer treatment outcomes than for either disorder alone. An innovative study uses pre-treatment functional...
16-Jun-2021
Size Matters: Higher Licensed Venue Capacity Linked to Greater Risk of Alcohol-Related Violence
Disproportionately more assaults occur in higher-capacity licensed venues than in their smaller counterparts, according to an Australian study reported in Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research. Licensed premises are high-risk settings for...
18-Jun-2021
Alcohol Use Among Sexual Minority Adolescents is Linked to Discrimination and Stigmatization
Sexual minority adolescents – lesbian, gay, or bisexual youth – are at an increased risk for substance use, including alcohol. A new study finds that discriminatory and stigmatizing experiences may be to blame. These results and others will be...
14-Jun-2021
Primary Care-based Resources Can Successfully Address Alcohol-use Problems
Few patients with alcohol-use problems who might benefit from either pharmacotherapy or specialized addiction treatment typically receive care. That may now change owing to a pilot study which examined the feasibility of providing a real-time video...
14-Jun-2021
COVID-19 Pandemic Drinking: Increases Among Women, Black Adults, and People with Children
Risky drinking has been a public health concern in the U.S. for decades, but the significant increase in retail alcohol sales following COVID-19 pandemic stay-at-home orders in particular raised red flags for alcohol researchers. New research has...
13-Jun-2021
The Positive Reinforcement of Social Networking Sites Can Increase Behaviors like Binge Drinking
Social-media sites – for example, Instagram, Snapchat, and Facebook – that provide clear networking functions such as liking, sharing, commenting, and personal messaging with other users or “followers” are popular among youth. They have also...
13-Jun-2021
About the Cannabis and Alcohol Relationship: It’s Complicated
Not only is cannabis the most commonly used illicit – in a number of states – drug among people who drink alcohol, cannabis is also by far the most commonly used illicit drug in the U.S. overall. New research findings tease out the nuanced...
13-Jun-2021
The Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Alcohol Consumption Is Far From ‘One Size Fits All’
An ongoing analysis of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on alcohol and related outcomes shows that COVID-related stressors experienced by study participants – including work-, financial-, and family-related stressors – are having a varied...
13-Jun-2021
