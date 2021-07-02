Buffalo, NY USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Newswise: gastroesophageal.jpg

Roswell Park Experts Highlight Opportunities to Improve Outcomes for People with Gastroesophageal Cancer

Two Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center experts were invited to present new insights on treatment of gastroesophageal cancers during the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer 2021. In their...
2-Jul-2021 2:00 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: ManuballaSeshadriGrants.jpg

Roswell Park Teams Draw More Than $34 Million in Grants Supporting New Research

Even as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center scientists continued to draw support for their innovative research proposals, garnering more than $34 million in competitive grants from government agencies and...
30-Jun-2021 2:50 PM EDT Add to Favorites

New Insights on Sarcomatoid Kidney Cancer: Roswell Park Reports Clear Benefit from Checkpoint Inhibitors

New collaborative research shows that treatment with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) has led to a significant improvement in survival and response rates among patients with a particularly aggressive type of kidney cancer: advanced sarcomatoid...
9-Jun-2021 3:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Breast Cancer Study: African Americans Not Experiencing Complete Response to Extent Other Groups Are

Researchers at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center led the largest study to date to suggest an improving trend in pathologic complete response rates over time for U.S. cancer patients of various races. The team's findings, documented in a...
9-Jun-2021 1:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Biomarker Uncovered by Roswell Park Team Identifies NET Patients Likely to Have Blood Side Effects from PRRT

New work from a team at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center will help guide the care of patients with neuroendocrine tumors, or NETs. In a poster presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) virtual Annual Meeting 2021,...
9-Jun-2021 12:10 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: 20201117_zsiros-055.jpg

Roswell Park Team Demonstrates Safe Approach for Dramatically Reducing Use of Opioids Following Surgery

A pain-management protocol designed by Emese Zsiros, MD, PhD, FACOG, to be reported at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2021 annual meeting, resulted in a 45% decrease in opioids prescribed to patients undergoing surgery, without...
4-Jun-2021 9:00 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: ambrosone-yao-grant-for-web.jpeg

Research From Roswell Park and Kaiser Permanente Supports Vitamin D Supplementation for Breast Cancer Patients

The Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center/Kaiser Permanente Northern California team behind a new study to be highlighted at the ASCO 2021 virtual annual meeting has found that sufficient vitamin D levels at the time of diagnosis are associated...
4-Jun-2021 5:10 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Roswell Park Researchers Gear Up for ASCO 2021 Annual Meeting

At the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2021 virtual Annual Meeting, Roswell Park teams will share data and insights on topics ranging from reducing use of opioids to an analysis of trends in response to cancer treatment among patients of...
3-Jun-2021 5:10 PM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

Roswell Park: Racial Disparities From Cervical Cancer Are a Wake-Up Call

25-Jan-2017 10:05 AM EST

Dr. Igor Puzanov of @RoswellPark Cancer Institute Avail. To Comment on Chan/Zuckerberg $30b Pledge for #Medicalresearch

22-Sep-2016 3:05 PM EDT

Roswell Park's Dr. James Marshall Available to Interpret, Comment on Who Statement on Processed Meats and Cancer Risk

27-Oct-2015 5:05 PM EDT

Cancer-Specific Clinical Research Center: New Frontiers in Research at Roswell Park

Clinical trials are the frontier for targeted cancer drugs. Roswell Park Cancer Institute recently opened one of only a few clinical research centers in the U.S. focused exclusively on cancer. The Clinical Research Center, under the direction of...
4-Apr-2008 1:00 PM EDT

See All Experts

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

Youtube feed not yet configured. Is this your Newswise member page? Contact member@newswise.com to configure this module.

About

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is a community united by the drive to eliminate cancer’s grip on humanity by unlocking its secrets through personalized approaches and unleashing the healing power of hope. Founded by Dr. Roswell Park in 1898, it is the only National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center in Upstate New York. Learn more at www.roswellpark.org, or contact us at 1-800-ROSWELL (1-800-767-9355) or [email protected]

Experts
Manage Experts

Contacts

Annie Deck-Miller
Director of Public Relations
Cancer research and treatment

 annie.deck-miller@roswellpark.org

716-845-8593

Mary Cochrane
Writer/editor

 mary.cochrane@roswellpark.org

Brucato Connie
Executive Assistant

 constance.brucato@roswellpark.org

Heidi Findlay
Executive Director, Marketing and Communications

 heidi.findlay@roswellpark.org

(716) 353-3716

Rebecca Vogt
Media Relations Specialist
Cancer

 rebecca.vogt@roswellpark.org

716-845-4919
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.78737