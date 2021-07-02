Our News on Newswise
Roswell Park Experts Highlight Opportunities to Improve Outcomes for People with Gastroesophageal Cancer
Two Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center experts were invited to present new insights on treatment of gastroesophageal cancers during the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer 2021. In their...
Roswell Park Teams Draw More Than $34 Million in Grants Supporting New Research
Even as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center scientists continued to draw support for their innovative research proposals, garnering more than $34 million in competitive grants from government agencies and...
New Insights on Sarcomatoid Kidney Cancer: Roswell Park Reports Clear Benefit from Checkpoint Inhibitors
New collaborative research shows that treatment with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) has led to a significant improvement in survival and response rates among patients with a particularly aggressive type of kidney cancer: advanced sarcomatoid...
Breast Cancer Study: African Americans Not Experiencing Complete Response to Extent Other Groups Are
Researchers at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center led the largest study to date to suggest an improving trend in pathologic complete response rates over time for U.S. cancer patients of various races. The team's findings, documented in a...
Biomarker Uncovered by Roswell Park Team Identifies NET Patients Likely to Have Blood Side Effects from PRRT
New work from a team at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center will help guide the care of patients with neuroendocrine tumors, or NETs. In a poster presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) virtual Annual Meeting 2021,...
Roswell Park Team Demonstrates Safe Approach for Dramatically Reducing Use of Opioids Following Surgery
A pain-management protocol designed by Emese Zsiros, MD, PhD, FACOG, to be reported at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2021 annual meeting, resulted in a 45% decrease in opioids prescribed to patients undergoing surgery, without...
Research From Roswell Park and Kaiser Permanente Supports Vitamin D Supplementation for Breast Cancer Patients
The Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center/Kaiser Permanente Northern California team behind a new study to be highlighted at the ASCO 2021 virtual annual meeting has found that sufficient vitamin D levels at the time of diagnosis are associated...
Roswell Park Researchers Gear Up for ASCO 2021 Annual Meeting
At the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2021 virtual Annual Meeting, Roswell Park teams will share data and insights on topics ranging from reducing use of opioids to an analysis of trends in response to cancer treatment among patients of...
Roswell Park: Racial Disparities From Cervical Cancer Are a Wake-Up Call
Dr. Igor Puzanov of @RoswellPark Cancer Institute Avail. To Comment on Chan/Zuckerberg $30b Pledge for #Medicalresearch
Roswell Park's Dr. James Marshall Available to Interpret, Comment on Who Statement on Processed Meats and Cancer Risk
Cancer-Specific Clinical Research Center: New Frontiers in Research at Roswell Park
Clinical trials are the frontier for targeted cancer drugs. Roswell Park Cancer Institute recently opened one of only a few clinical research centers in the U.S. focused exclusively on cancer. The Clinical Research Center, under the direction of...
