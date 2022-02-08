Russian Foundation for Basic Research

Our News on Newswise
The International Congress of Mathematicians will be held in the summer of 2022 in St. Petersburg
A press conference dedicated to the International Congress of Mathematicians (ICM) was held on February 7 at the TASS Press Center (St. Petersburg). The Congress will be held in St. Petersburg on July 6-14, 2022. This is the most significant world...
RUDN University Dentist Suggested a Comprehensive Ozone-Based Anti-Inflammatory Therapy
A dentist from RUDN University implemented a new approach to treating of inflammation of tissues around dental root and root canal. The new comprehensive therapeutic method includes the treatment of inflamed tissues with ozone. When used in a...
Mathematicians Create a Model of Group Decision Making Explaining the Whole Process of Debates
RUDN mathematicians with colleagues from Spain, China and Saudi Arabia have proposed a model of collective decision-making, which not only helps to find consensus, but also explains how and why it was achieved.
Biologists Discover Particularly Dangerous Fungi That Affect Potatoes
Russian biologists have studied strains of the plant pathogenic fungus Rhizoctonia solani, which causes diseases in potatoes and other plants. Among them, three particularly dangerous strains to be not susceptible to the common fungicide pencycuron...
RUDN Chemists Create Green Catalyst for the Synthesis of Complex Molecules for Medicine and Industry
RUDN chemists have created a palladium catalyst for the Suzuki-Miyaura reaction for a more economical and safe synthesis of complex molecules for the pharmaceutical and chemical industries. It keeps palladium from unwanted leaching into the final...
Doctors Name Metalworking Occupations Most Predisposed to Respiratory Tract Inflammation
The RUDN University medic with colleagues from Kazakhstan and the USA studied the markers of inflammation in the respiratory tract in a metalworking occupational cohort. It is known that they inhale particles of metals and their oxides, and this can...
RUDN Chemists Find an Effective Catalyst for Synthesis of Raw Materials for Chemical Industry
RUDN chemists have proven the effectiveness of metal complexes to catalyse the production of cyanohydrin, important substances for the chemical industry. Chemists managed to achieve 96.3% of the reaction efficiency.
Enzyme from Archaea Found in Siberian Oil Well Will Help Treat Cancer and Reduce Carcinogens in Food
Together with colleagues from the Institute of Biomedical Chemistry, biologists from the Research Center of Biotechnology RAS have studied a new L-asparaginase from hyperthermophilic archaea Thermococcus sibiricus. These archaea live at a depth of...
