Russian Foundation for Basic Research

A press conference dedicated to the International Congress of Mathematicians (ICM) was held on February 7 at the TASS Press Center (St. Petersburg). The Congress will be held in St. Petersburg on July 6-14, 2022. This is the most significant world...

A dentist from RUDN University implemented a new approach to treating of inflammation of tissues around dental root and root canal. The new comprehensive therapeutic method includes the treatment of inflamed tissues with ozone. When used in a...

RUDN mathematicians with colleagues from Spain, China and Saudi Arabia have proposed a model of collective decision-making, which not only helps to find consensus, but also explains how and why it was achieved.

Russian biologists have studied strains of the plant pathogenic fungus Rhizoctonia solani, which causes diseases in potatoes and other plants. Among them, three particularly dangerous strains to be not susceptible to the common fungicide pencycuron...

RUDN chemists have created a palladium catalyst for the Suzuki-Miyaura reaction for a more economical and safe synthesis of complex molecules for the pharmaceutical and chemical industries. It keeps palladium from unwanted leaching into the final...

The RUDN University medic with colleagues from Kazakhstan and the USA studied the markers of inflammation in the respiratory tract in a metalworking occupational cohort. It is known that they inhale particles of metals and their oxides, and this can...

RUDN chemists have proven the effectiveness of metal complexes to catalyse the production of cyanohydrin, important substances for the chemical industry. Chemists managed to achieve 96.3% of the reaction efficiency.

Together with colleagues from the Institute of Biomedical Chemistry, biologists from the Research Center of Biotechnology RAS have studied a new L-asparaginase from hyperthermophilic archaea Thermococcus sibiricus. These archaea live at a depth of...

