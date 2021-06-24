Our News on Newswise
RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey Break Ground on Jack & Sheryl Morris Cancer Center
RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, the state’s only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, in partnership with the New Brunswick Development Corporation (DEVCO), broke ground on the state’s...
24-Jun-2021 3:10 PM EDT
Rutgers Cancer Institute researchers shortlisted for Cancer Grand Challenges funding
A diverse, global team of scientists led by a Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey leader has been selected for the final stages of Cancer Grand Challenges – with a chance of securing a share of $111 million in funding to take on one of...
22-Jun-2021 12:05 PM EDT
Pride, Progress and Breaking down Barriers: LGBTQ+ Cancer Concerns
A person with cancer who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or non-binary may have unique concerns about communicating with their cancer care team, navigating the healthcare system and coping with their diagnosis. An expert from...
2-Jun-2021 8:05 AM EDT
Identifying Potential Treatment for Triple Negative Breast Cancer
Researchers at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and Rutgers New Jersey Medical School (NJMS) recently discovered a phage display-based approach to halt tumor growth that could be used to treat triple-negative breast cancer – considered the...
1-Jun-2021 8:05 AM EDT
Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health to Present Extensive, Wide-Ranging New Cancer Research Data at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting
Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, a leader in cutting-edge clinical trials and health outcomes analyses and a designated Comprehensive Cancer Center by the National Cancer Institute, together with RWJBarnabas Health, today announced that data...
19-May-2021 1:00 PM EDT
The Greatest Gift for Mom: Health and Wellness
Now more than ever, we are reminded that health and wellness should always be a top priority. National Women’s Health Month and Mother’s Day, both celebrated in May, are important reminders that women can take control of their health by making...
4-May-2021 9:05 AM EDT
What is Bladder Cancer?
The bladder, a part of the urinary system, is a hollow organ in the pelvis with the primary function of storing and then eliminating urine that drains into it from the kidney. Cancer of the bladder develops when abnormal cells in the bladder start...
3-May-2021 10:25 AM EDT
Tanning Beds and Skin Cancer: Heeding the Call to Action
Public health officials and researchers have become increasingly concerned about the health risks posed by indoor tanning. Researchers at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey recently addressed the importance of increasing efforts to limit indoor...
28-Apr-2021 12:50 PM EDT
Experts from Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey Comment on Lifestyle Changes for Cancer Prevention
28-Jun-2021 9:30 AM EDT
Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey Experts Available for Comment during Men’s Health Month
7-Jun-2021 9:45 AM EDT
The Unique Role of the Oncology Nurse: Lifelong Learning, Healing and Helping
Oncology nursing is a unique specialty that requires specific knowledge of the biological and psychosocial dimensions of cancer and its effects on individuals and families. Oncology nurse at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey shares more on the...
10-May-2021 1:00 PM EDT
Understanding Brain Tumors
To better understand brain cancer, neuro-oncologist Michael E. Salacz, MD, director of the Neuro-Oncology Program at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and associate professor of medicine at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, shares...
6-May-2021 11:50 AM EDT
Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey Experts Available for Comment on Research Topics during National Cancer Research Month
29-Apr-2021 2:25 PM EDT
Experts from Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey Comment on Skin Cancer and Sun Protection
29-Apr-2021 1:40 PM EDT
Seeking Therapeutic Strategies against Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with Autophagy
Autophagy is a process where a cell eats itself to maintain cellular metabolism during metabolic stress.
12-Apr-2021 9:00 AM EDT
Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey Experts Address Updated CDC Surface Cleaning Guidelines
6-Apr-2021 9:55 AM EDT