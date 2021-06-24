RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, the state’s only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, in partnership with the New Brunswick Development Corporation (DEVCO), broke ground on the state’s...

A diverse, global team of scientists led by a Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey leader has been selected for the final stages of Cancer Grand Challenges – with a chance of securing a share of $111 million in funding to take on one of...

A person with cancer who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or non-binary may have unique concerns about communicating with their cancer care team, navigating the healthcare system and coping with their diagnosis. An expert from...

Researchers at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and Rutgers New Jersey Medical School (NJMS) recently discovered a phage display-based approach to halt tumor growth that could be used to treat triple-negative breast cancer – considered the...

Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, a leader in cutting-edge clinical trials and health outcomes analyses and a designated Comprehensive Cancer Center by the National Cancer Institute, together with RWJBarnabas Health, today announced that data...

Now more than ever, we are reminded that health and wellness should always be a top priority. National Women’s Health Month and Mother’s Day, both celebrated in May, are important reminders that women can take control of their health by making...

The bladder, a part of the urinary system, is a hollow organ in the pelvis with the primary function of storing and then eliminating urine that drains into it from the kidney. Cancer of the bladder develops when abnormal cells in the bladder start...

Public health officials and researchers have become increasingly concerned about the health risks posed by indoor tanning. Researchers at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey recently addressed the importance of increasing efforts to limit indoor...

