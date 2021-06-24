New Brunswick, NJ USA

RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey Break Ground on Jack & Sheryl Morris Cancer Center

RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, the state’s only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, in partnership with the New Brunswick Development Corporation (DEVCO), broke ground on the state’s...
24-Jun-2021

Rutgers Cancer Institute researchers shortlisted for Cancer Grand Challenges funding

A diverse, global team of scientists led by a Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey leader has been selected for the final stages of Cancer Grand Challenges – with a chance of securing a share of $111 million in funding to take on one of...
22-Jun-2021

Pride, Progress and Breaking down Barriers: LGBTQ+ Cancer Concerns

A person with cancer who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or non-binary may have unique concerns about communicating with their cancer care team, navigating the healthcare system and coping with their diagnosis. An expert from...
2-Jun-2021

Identifying Potential Treatment for Triple Negative Breast Cancer

Researchers at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and Rutgers New Jersey Medical School (NJMS) recently discovered a phage display-based approach to halt tumor growth that could be used to treat triple-negative breast cancer – considered the...
1-Jun-2021

Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health to Present Extensive, Wide-Ranging New Cancer Research Data at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting

Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, a leader in cutting-edge clinical trials and health outcomes analyses and a designated Comprehensive Cancer Center by the National Cancer Institute, together with RWJBarnabas Health, today announced that data...
19-May-2021

The Greatest Gift for Mom: Health and Wellness

Now more than ever, we are reminded that health and wellness should always be a top priority. National Women’s Health Month and Mother’s Day, both celebrated in May, are important reminders that women can take control of their health by making...
4-May-2021

What is Bladder Cancer?

The bladder, a part of the urinary system, is a hollow organ in the pelvis with the primary function of storing and then eliminating urine that drains into it from the kidney. Cancer of the bladder develops when abnormal cells in the bladder start...
3-May-2021

Tanning Beds and Skin Cancer: Heeding the Call to Action

Public health officials and researchers have become increasingly concerned about the health risks posed by indoor tanning. Researchers at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey recently addressed the importance of increasing efforts to limit indoor...
28-Apr-2021


Experts from Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey Comment on Lifestyle Changes for Cancer Prevention

28-Jun-2021

Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey Experts Available for Comment during Men’s Health Month

7-Jun-2021

The Unique Role of the Oncology Nurse: Lifelong Learning, Healing and Helping

Oncology nursing is a unique specialty that requires specific knowledge of the biological and psychosocial dimensions of cancer and its effects on individuals and families. Oncology nurse at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey shares more on the...
10-May-2021

Understanding Brain Tumors

To better understand brain cancer, neuro-oncologist Michael E. Salacz, MD, director of the Neuro-Oncology Program at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and associate professor of medicine at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, shares...
6-May-2021

Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey Experts Available for Comment on Research Topics during National Cancer Research Month

29-Apr-2021

Experts from Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey Comment on Skin Cancer and Sun Protection

29-Apr-2021

Seeking Therapeutic Strategies against Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with Autophagy

Autophagy is a process where a cell eats itself to maintain cellular metabolism during metabolic stress.
12-Apr-2021

Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey Experts Address Updated CDC Surface Cleaning Guidelines

6-Apr-2021

About

As New Jersey’s only National Cancer Institute (NCI) – designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey’s team of internationally recognized physicians and researchers is driven by a singular focus and mission, to help individuals fight cancer. Through the transformation of laboratory discoveries into clinical practice, we target cancer with precision medicine, immunotherapy and clinical trials and provide the most advanced, comprehensive, and compassionate world-class cancer care to adults and children. This mission is being accomplished in partnership with RWJBarnabas Health. Rutgers Cancer Institute physicians and scientists work side by side to make sure the most sophisticated treatments are delivered to our patients quickly and safely - the future of cancer treatments today.

The coveted NCI Comprehensive Cancer Center designation, awarded to only an elite group of such centers nationwide, is granted competitively to institutions characterized by their scientific leadership, resources, and the depth and breadth of an outstanding track record of research discoveries in basic, clinical, and population science as well as the ability to translate these discoveries to benefit cancer patients. To gain a Comprehensive Cancer Center designation, the highest ranking given by the NCI, a center must meet rigorous criteria in cancer care, research, prevention and education and demonstrate an added depth and breadth of research, as well as substantial transdisciplinary research that bridges these scientific areas. Rutgers Cancer Institute operates as a consortium cancer center between Rutgers University, Princeton University, and the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, as identified by the NCI. Rutgers Cancer Institute brings together the top cancer researchers and clinicians throughout New Jersey to apply the latest technologies, therapies, and approaches to improve cancer diagnosis, treatment, and prevention.

Contacts

Main Box
Program Assistant

 @cinj.rutgers.edu

732-235-7940

Krista Didzbalis
Media Relations Assistant

 kmd310@cinj.rutgers.edu

Michele Fisher
Associate Director, Marketing & Communications

 michele.fisher@rutgers.edu

732-235-9872
