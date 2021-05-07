Robert Wood Johnson Medical School community reduces food insecurity in Princeton area while providing healthy eating health care for the underserved.

Scientists have discovered a molecular pathway that counteracts the ability of some viruses to evade the immune response. The findings raise hope in generating better immune responses to viral infections, such as COVID-19, as well as to cancer.

Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School first-year student Aleksandra Hussain spent years in the foster-care system after her parents, who were immigrants, were unable to return to the United States. Aleksandra took on the responsibility of...

Peter Davey was admitted to the hospital after a hypoxic brain injury. Neurosurgeons including Dr. Gaurav Gupta at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School did not think Peter would survive, and even after performing life-saving surgery, it was...

New Jersey’s rate of Sudden Unexpected Infant Death (SUID) is the third lowest in the United States according to information issued this month by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state’s rate has been consistently one of the...

At 3 a.m. in early September, when most people were still in their beds, more than 400 viewers in China were logged in to a special broadcast, translated in Chinese, focused on neuro-tech and global neurosurgery issues. They were among the thousands...

Puberty is a critical stage in child development and can be a trying time for both children and parents. For some adolescents, however, a delay or early onset of puberty can have long-term negative effects, including future infertility. A study by...

