Robert Wood Johnson Medical School Reduces Food Insecurity in Local Community
Robert Wood Johnson Medical School community reduces food insecurity in Princeton area while providing healthy eating health care for the underserved.
Scientists Discover How the Body Fights Viruses That Try to Evade the Immune System Response
Scientists have discovered a molecular pathway that counteracts the ability of some viruses to evade the immune response. The findings raise hope in generating better immune responses to viral infections, such as COVID-19, as well as to cancer.
From Foster Care to Medical School, Aleksandra Hussain Overcomes Obstacles in Her Pursuit of Helping Others
Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School first-year student Aleksandra Hussain spent years in the foster-care system after her parents, who were immigrants, were unable to return to the United States. Aleksandra took on the responsibility of...
New Grant Supports Rutgers Study Seeking to Identify Factors for Children at High Risk for Severe Illness from COVID-19
A Mother’s Fight for Her Son After Brain Injury
Peter Davey was admitted to the hospital after a hypoxic brain injury. Neurosurgeons including Dr. Gaurav Gupta at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School did not think Peter would survive, and even after performing life-saving surgery, it was...
Education is Key to Reducing Sudden Unexplained Infant Deaths
New Jersey’s rate of Sudden Unexpected Infant Death (SUID) is the third lowest in the United States according to information issued this month by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state’s rate has been consistently one of the...
Rutgers, RWJBarnabas Health Host Global Neurosurgery Symposium
At 3 a.m. in early September, when most people were still in their beds, more than 400 viewers in China were logged in to a special broadcast, translated in Chinese, focused on neuro-tech and global neurosurgery issues. They were among the thousands...
Rutgers Study Finds Abnormal Puberty Onset Related to Long-Term Health Outcomes, Including Infertility
Puberty is a critical stage in child development and can be a trying time for both children and parents. For some adolescents, however, a delay or early onset of puberty can have long-term negative effects, including future infertility. A study by...
Staying Ahead of the Curve: How Experts at Rutgers Are Addressing the Pandemic’s Impact on Mental Health and Risk for Suicide
A recent survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed the incidence of people seriously considering suicide in the prior 30 days almost doubled over the previous year. For essential workers, that figure jumps to 21.7...
A Rutgers Pediatrician Offers Tips for Families on Staying Mindful When Using Screens
During the COVID-19 pandemic, most children are spending more time on screens since other activities are limited. With children also participating in virtual learning, many parents are concerned that this increased use of screen time could be...
Suicide Rates on the Rise: Signs to Look for and How to Help Someone at Risk
Enterovirus D68's Emergence in New Jersey
Dr. Amisha Malhotra, a pediatric infectious disease expert at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, explains the symptoms of enterovirus D68, why children are more susceptible and which children are at risk for developing more serious illness....
Ebola: What Is It and Who Is at Risk?
Born in Sierra Leone, Mafudia Suaray, a family physician at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, is helping to raise awareness about the disease. She answers some of the common questions about this new international health crisis.
New Jersey and National Rates of SIDS Reduced 50 Percent
Two mothers share their experience with the SIDS Center of New Jersey following the loss of an infant. The SIDS Center of New Jersey's research and educational programs have contributed to the significant decrease in the rate of SIDS during the past...
Wonder How Bad Your Allergies Will Be This Spring?
Allergist Says Spring Weather, More Than Record-Setting Winter Precipitation, Determines Symptom Severity. With record-setting snowfall and wet weather in the region this winter, one question comes to mind for many as spring approaches: how bad...
