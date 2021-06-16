Our News on Newswise
Rutgers Center Partners with Salvation Army for Event on LGBTQ+ Health Needs
The Rutgers School of Public Health’s Center for Health, Identity, Behavior, and Prevention Studies is collaborating with the Newark Salvation Army to host a virtual conversation about the health needs of the LGBTQ+ community in Newark and New...
16-Jun-2021 10:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
GSK Consumer Healthcare Partners with Rutgers School of Public Health to Create Urban Public Health Scholarship
Rutgers School of Public Health is pleased to announce that GSK Consumer Healthcare has created a full-tuition scholarship to support a graduate student from a historically underrepresented group.
10-Jun-2021 2:15 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Rutgers School of Public Health to Host Pride Week
The Rutgers School of Public Health invites you to join its inaugural Pride Week events happening between June 9–11, 2021.
2-Jun-2021 10:55 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Stigma Remains a Barrier in HIV Prevention and Treatment
Stigma and discrimination, such as homophobia and racism, impede engagement in HIV prevention and use of biomedical tools for treatment in both HIV-negative and HIV-positive gay and bisexual men, according to a Rutgers study.
26-Apr-2021 11:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Rutgers Researcher Receives Grant to Build Toolbox to Assess Food Environments
Shauna Downs, assistant professor at the Rutgers School of Public Health, has been awarded a grant from the Innovative Methods and Metrics for Agriculture and Nutrition Actions program to develop tools that will allow researchers to measure natural...
26-Apr-2021 10:35 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Laurie Garrett, Pulitzer Prize-Winning Journalist, Named 2021 Senator Frank R. Lautenberg Award Recipient by the Rutgers School of Public Health
Laurie Garrett, a Pulitzer-Prize-winning journalist, has been named the 2021 Senator Frank R. Lautenberg Awardee by the Rutgers School of Public Health. She will serve as the School’s speaker at their 38th graduation ceremony, which will virtually...
14-Apr-2021 12:30 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Dean Accepted into The College of Physicians of Philadelphia
Perry N. Halkitis, dean of the Rutgers School of Public Health, has been selected as a fellow into the 2021 cohort at The College of Physicians of Philadelphia.
13-Apr-2021 12:55 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Rutgers to Host Careers in Gerontology Twitter Chat
Rutgers to discuss careers in aging, opportunities and challenges that exist for this part of our population, and ways to lead change
13-Apr-2021 11:55 AM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News
Rutgers Expert Available to Comment on Higher COVID-19 Rates Among Nonwhite LGBTQ Population
19-Feb-2021 1:20 PM EST
Dean of the Rutgers School of Public Health will take questions from the media on public health concerns in the new rise of COVID cases
27-Oct-2020 9:00 AM EDT
Rutgers Dean Available to Speak about Rise of Drug Use and Abuse as a Result of the Mental Health Fallout from the COVID-19 Pandemic
29-Apr-2020 1:50 PM EDT
Rutgers Expert Available to Speak Behavior Change That will be Necessary to Move Beyond Stay- at- Home Orders
28-Apr-2020 12:20 PM EDT
Rutgers Expert Available to Speak About the Ethics Behind Developing a COVID-19 Treatment and Vaccine
20-Apr-2020 12:30 PM EDT
Rutgers Biostatistician Available to Speak About COVID-19 in India
13-Apr-2020 4:20 PM EDT
Rutgers Expert Available to Speak About COVID-19 and Heightened Risk for Those Living with HIV
13-Apr-2020 1:40 PM EDT
Professional and College Sports Not Likely to Come Back Soon
Professional and college sports leagues are unlikely to resume their COVID-19-interrupted seasons anytime soon, according to Mitchel Rosen, a preparedness expert at the Rutgers School of Public Health. While unfortunate for Americans who look to...
26-Mar-2020 11:50 AM EDT