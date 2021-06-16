USA

Rutgers Center Partners with Salvation Army for Event on LGBTQ+ Health Needs

The Rutgers School of Public Health’s Center for Health, Identity, Behavior, and Prevention Studies is collaborating with the Newark Salvation Army to host a virtual conversation about the health needs of the LGBTQ+ community in Newark and New...
GSK Consumer Healthcare Partners with Rutgers School of Public Health to Create Urban Public Health Scholarship

Rutgers School of Public Health is pleased to announce that GSK Consumer Healthcare has created a full-tuition scholarship to support a graduate student from a historically underrepresented group.
Rutgers School of Public Health to Host Pride Week

The Rutgers School of Public Health invites you to join its inaugural Pride Week events happening between June 9–11, 2021.
Stigma Remains a Barrier in HIV Prevention and Treatment

Stigma and discrimination, such as homophobia and racism, impede engagement in HIV prevention and use of biomedical tools for treatment in both HIV-negative and HIV-positive gay and bisexual men, according to a Rutgers study.
Rutgers Researcher Receives Grant to Build Toolbox to Assess Food Environments

Shauna Downs, assistant professor at the Rutgers School of Public Health, has been awarded a grant from the Innovative Methods and Metrics for Agriculture and Nutrition Actions program to develop tools that will allow researchers to measure natural...
Laurie Garrett, Pulitzer Prize-Winning Journalist, Named 2021 Senator Frank R. Lautenberg Award Recipient by the Rutgers School of Public Health

Laurie Garrett, a Pulitzer-Prize-winning journalist, has been named the 2021 Senator Frank R. Lautenberg Awardee by the Rutgers School of Public Health. She will serve as the School’s speaker at their 38th graduation ceremony, which will virtually...
Dean Accepted into The College of Physicians of Philadelphia

Perry N. Halkitis, dean of the Rutgers School of Public Health, has been selected as a fellow into the 2021 cohort at The College of Physicians of Philadelphia.
Rutgers to Host Careers in Gerontology Twitter Chat

Rutgers to discuss careers in aging, opportunities and challenges that exist for this part of our population, and ways to lead change
About

MISSION
To advance health and wellbeing and prevent disease throughout New Jersey, the United States, and the world, by preparing students as public health leaders, scholars, and practitioners; conducting public health research and scholarship; engaging collaboratively with communities and populations; and actively advocating for policies, programs, and services through the lens of equity and social justice.

VISION
A world in which all people have the opportunity to reach their full potential in terms of health and wellbeing and where solutions to public health challenges are rooted in population and individual strengths based on a commitment to equity and social justice.

PILLAR GOALS
Through the achievement of the goals and objectives outlined in this five-year strategic plan, the Rutgers School of Public Health aspires to be recognized as one of the nation’s top 20 ranked schools and an emerging global leader in addressing 21st century public health challenges.

Excellence in Education
Prepare public health leaders, practitioners, and researchers using modern pedagogical approaches to promote health in diverse communities and populations.

Impactful Scholarship
Advance public health science by growing the School’s capacity to conduct and disseminate outstanding, collaborative relevant research

Commitment to Community Engagement
Build and sustain partnerships with communities and populations in all aspects of the School’s work

CORE VALUES
Collaboration
Productive and mutually beneficial partnerships within our School, across Rutgers University, and with government, businesses, non-profit organizations, foundations, and individuals in the populations we serve

Creativity
State-of-the-art thinking, innovation, and discovery that improves public health approaches in the 21st century

Diversity
Celebration of background, experience, and identity among our students, faculty, staff, and the populations we serve

Engagement
Authentic partnerships with the communities and populations we serve

Equity
Research, education, and community engagement that invoke the democratic process, equal opportunity, and social justice

Inclusion
Incorporation of all voices and perspectives in all aspects of the School’s endeavors

Integrity
Ethical behavior, honesty, fairness, responsibility, and accountability

Measurability
Metrics to assess progress and growth and the timely realignment of resources

Performance
High impact in all School activities

Respect
Zero tolerance for any form of harassment and/or discrimination

Contacts

Michelle Edelstein

 mse46@sph.rutgers.edu

732-235-5824

Patrice Harley

 ps42@sph.rutgers.edu

