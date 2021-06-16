The Rutgers School of Public Health’s Center for Health, Identity, Behavior, and Prevention Studies is collaborating with the Newark Salvation Army to host a virtual conversation about the health needs of the LGBTQ+ community in Newark and New...

Rutgers School of Public Health is pleased to announce that GSK Consumer Healthcare has created a full-tuition scholarship to support a graduate student from a historically underrepresented group.

The Rutgers School of Public Health invites you to join its inaugural Pride Week events happening between June 9–11, 2021.

Stigma and discrimination, such as homophobia and racism, impede engagement in HIV prevention and use of biomedical tools for treatment in both HIV-negative and HIV-positive gay and bisexual men, according to a Rutgers study.

Shauna Downs, assistant professor at the Rutgers School of Public Health, has been awarded a grant from the Innovative Methods and Metrics for Agriculture and Nutrition Actions program to develop tools that will allow researchers to measure natural...

Laurie Garrett, a Pulitzer-Prize-winning journalist, has been named the 2021 Senator Frank R. Lautenberg Awardee by the Rutgers School of Public Health. She will serve as the School’s speaker at their 38th graduation ceremony, which will virtually...

Perry N. Halkitis, dean of the Rutgers School of Public Health, has been selected as a fellow into the 2021 cohort at The College of Physicians of Philadelphia.

Rutgers to discuss careers in aging, opportunities and challenges that exist for this part of our population, and ways to lead change

