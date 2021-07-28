Piscataway, NJ USA

Rutgers Researcher Honored with the 2021 Agilent Early Career Professor Award

Jason H. Yang, Ph.D., chancellor scholar and assistant professor of Microbiology, Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics in the Center for Emerging and Re-Emerging Pathogens at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School (NJMS), has been awarded the 2021 Agilent...
28-Jul-2021

National Science Foundation Awards $220M, Five-Year Contract to Continue Support of Pioneering Ocean Observatories Initiative

The National Science Foundation (NSF) announced today that it has awarded a coalition of academic and oceanographic research organizations a five-year, $220 million contract to operate and maintain the Ocean Observatories Initiative (OOI). The...
20-Sep-2018

Celgene Donates $100K to Rutgers' TechAdvance® Gap Funding Program

Rutgers University’s TechAdvance Fund, a proof-of-concept fund created through the university’s Office of Research and Economic Development (ORED) to advance early stage Rutgers technologies toward commercialization, received $100,000 from...
24-Jul-2018

Dr. Joachim Kohn Receives 2018 Innovation Hero Award for Pioneering Research Achievements

Dr. Joachim Kohn, Director of New Jersey Center for Biomaterials and Board of Governors Professor of Chemistry at Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, received the Innovation Hero award for his pioneering research achievements at this...
13-Jul-2018

Rutgers University Receives 2017 Edison Patent Award For Polymer Used to Develop World’s First Fully Resorbable, X-Ray Visible Stent

A breakthrough patent – the polymer that enabled the development of the world’s first fully resorbable and x-ray visible coronary stent – invented by a Rutgers University researcher received the 2017 Edison Patent Award from the Research &...
3-Nov-2017

Jeetu Eswaraka Named Assistant Vice President for Comparative Medicine Resources at Rutgers University

Jeetendra (Jeetu) Eswaraka, DVM, Ph.D., DACLAM, who joined Rutgers University’s Office of Research and Economic Development earlier this month as Assistant Vice President for Comparative Medicine Resources, brings a decade and a half of experience...
27-Oct-2017

Rutgers University Leadership Paves Way for Breakthrough Medical Research Including Cleveland Clinic’s First Total Face Transplant

Under the leadership of Rutgers University-New Brunswick scientist Dr. Joachim Kohn, a civilian research program established by the U.S. Department of Defense to focus on regenerative medicine for the treatment of battlefield injuries has made great...
24-Aug-2017

Rutgers University Ranks 21st Among Top 100 Worldwide Universities Granted U.S. Utility Patents in 2016

Rutgers University ranks 21st among the Top 100 Worldwide Universities Granted U.S. Utility Patents in 2016, according to a new report published by the National Academy of Inventors and Intellectual Property Owners Association.
6-Jun-2017


About

Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey is entrenched in a culture of research, innovation, and invention. With research a fundamental part of the university's mission, the Office for Research leads the effort to further the reach of Rutgers research and its impact on communities. The office provides a pipeline of services to drive and support faculty research and strategically leads the university's economic development activities.

