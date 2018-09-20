The National Science Foundation (NSF) announced today that it has awarded a coalition of academic and oceanographic research organizations a five-year, $220 million contract to operate and maintain the Ocean Observatories Initiative (OOI). The...

Rutgers University’s TechAdvance Fund, a proof-of-concept fund created through the university’s Office of Research and Economic Development (ORED) to advance early stage Rutgers technologies toward commercialization, received $100,000 from...

Dr. Joachim Kohn, Director of New Jersey Center for Biomaterials and Board of Governors Professor of Chemistry at Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, received the Innovation Hero award for his pioneering research achievements at this...

A breakthrough patent – the polymer that enabled the development of the world’s first fully resorbable and x-ray visible coronary stent – invented by a Rutgers University researcher received the 2017 Edison Patent Award from the Research &...

Jeetendra (Jeetu) Eswaraka, DVM, Ph.D., DACLAM, who joined Rutgers University’s Office of Research and Economic Development earlier this month as Assistant Vice President for Comparative Medicine Resources, brings a decade and a half of experience...

Under the leadership of Rutgers University-New Brunswick scientist Dr. Joachim Kohn, a civilian research program established by the U.S. Department of Defense to focus on regenerative medicine for the treatment of battlefield injuries has made great...

Rutgers University ranks 21st among the Top 100 Worldwide Universities Granted U.S. Utility Patents in 2016, according to a new report published by the National Academy of Inventors and Intellectual Property Owners Association.

Rutgers University has licensed a technology that allows for the mass production of high-quality graphene at a reduced cost to Everpower International Holdings Co., Ltd. (“Everpower”).

