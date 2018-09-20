Our News on Newswise
National Science Foundation Awards $220M, Five-Year Contract to Continue Support of Pioneering Ocean Observatories Initiative
The National Science Foundation (NSF) announced today that it has awarded a coalition of academic and oceanographic research organizations a five-year, $220 million contract to operate and maintain the Ocean Observatories Initiative (OOI). The...
Celgene Donates $100K to Rutgers' TechAdvance® Gap Funding Program
Rutgers University’s TechAdvance Fund, a proof-of-concept fund created through the university’s Office of Research and Economic Development (ORED) to advance early stage Rutgers technologies toward commercialization, received $100,000 from...
Dr. Joachim Kohn Receives 2018 Innovation Hero Award for Pioneering Research Achievements
Dr. Joachim Kohn, Director of New Jersey Center for Biomaterials and Board of Governors Professor of Chemistry at Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, received the Innovation Hero award for his pioneering research achievements at this...
Rutgers University Receives 2017 Edison Patent Award For Polymer Used to Develop World’s First Fully Resorbable, X-Ray Visible Stent
A breakthrough patent – the polymer that enabled the development of the world’s first fully resorbable and x-ray visible coronary stent – invented by a Rutgers University researcher received the 2017 Edison Patent Award from the Research &...
Jeetu Eswaraka Named Assistant Vice President for Comparative Medicine Resources at Rutgers University
Jeetendra (Jeetu) Eswaraka, DVM, Ph.D., DACLAM, who joined Rutgers University’s Office of Research and Economic Development earlier this month as Assistant Vice President for Comparative Medicine Resources, brings a decade and a half of experience...
Rutgers University Leadership Paves Way for Breakthrough Medical Research Including Cleveland Clinic’s First Total Face Transplant
Under the leadership of Rutgers University-New Brunswick scientist Dr. Joachim Kohn, a civilian research program established by the U.S. Department of Defense to focus on regenerative medicine for the treatment of battlefield injuries has made great...
Rutgers University Ranks 21st Among Top 100 Worldwide Universities Granted U.S. Utility Patents in 2016
Rutgers University ranks 21st among the Top 100 Worldwide Universities Granted U.S. Utility Patents in 2016, according to a new report published by the National Academy of Inventors and Intellectual Property Owners Association.
Rutgers Licenses Low-Cost, High-Quality Graphene Production Method to Everpower
Rutgers University has licensed a technology that allows for the mass production of high-quality graphene at a reduced cost to Everpower International Holdings Co., Ltd. (“Everpower”).
