Our News on Newswise
New Microchip Sensor Measures Stress Hormones from Drop of Blood
A Rutgers-led team of researchers has developed a microchip that can measure stress hormones in real time from a drop of blood.
28-Jun-2021 1:25 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Researchers Create Better Method to Predict Offshore Wind Power
Rutgers researchers have developed a machine learning model using a physics-based simulator and real-world meteorological data to better predict offshore wind power.
29-Jun-2021 6:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Just Enough Information Will Motivate Young Children to Learn, Drive Curiosity
Preschool children are sensitive to the gap between how much they know and how much there is to learn, according to a Rutgers University-New Brunswick study.
29-Jun-2021 8:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
New Study Sheds Light on Evolution of Photosynthesis
A Rutgers-led study sheds new light on the evolution of photosynthesis in plants and algae, which could help to improve crop production.
28-Jun-2021 4:45 PM EDT Add to Favorites
COVID-19’s Socio-Economic Fallout Threatens Global Coffee Industry
COVID-19’s socio-economic effects will likely cause another severe production crisis in the coffee industry, according to a Rutgers University-led study.
23-Jun-2021 4:30 PM EDT Add to Favorites
What Was Learning At Home Like For Under-Connected Families?
Internet access is up dramatically since 2015, but 18 percent of lower-income families had their service cut at least once during the pandemic due to cost, and 12 percent still have no computer at home at all, according to a report led by Rutgers...
24-Jun-2021 1:00 PM EDT Add to Favorites
New Diagnostic Method May Predict Relapse Risk for Those Recovering from Prescription Opioid Addiction
Rutgers scientists have used a diagnostic technique for the first time in the opioid addiction field that they believe has the potential to determine which opioid-addicted patients are more likely to relapse.
21-Jun-2021 2:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Beneficial Bacteria Can Be Restored to C-Section Babies at Birth
Babies born by cesarean section don’t have the same healthy bacteria as those born vaginally, but a Rutgers-led study for the first time finds that these natural bacteria can be restored.
17-Jun-2021 12:25 PM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News
Rutgers Chancellor Available to Discuss the Need for Health Care Workers to be Vaccinated Against COVID-19
28-Jun-2021 11:30 AM EDT
Juneteenth: Rutgers Experts Available to Discuss
14-Jun-2021 10:10 AM EDT
Rutgers Expert Available to Discuss New FDA Approved Drug for Alzheimer’s
8-Jun-2021 12:05 PM EDT
Eagleton Experts on the NJ Gubernatorial Primary
8-Jun-2021 10:35 AM EDT
Cannabis Legalization Could Lead to Health Disparities in Women of Reproductive Age
A Rutgers expert discusses how the legalization of cannabis could widen gaps in health and social equity for pregnant women, new mothers and their children.
1-Jun-2021 2:05 PM EDT
George Floyd Anniversary: Rutgers Scholar Available to Discuss Police Reform
25-May-2021 1:50 PM EDT
What to Expect From COVID-19
Throughout the country, states are opening up and lifting COVID-19 restrictions that have been in place for more than a year at a time when only about a third of Americans have been fully vaccinated and less than a half have received at least one...
20-May-2021 8:05 PM EDT
Rutgers Economics Expert Available to Discuss Stablecoins, Tether
13-May-2021 1:05 PM EDTSee All Experts