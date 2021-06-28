A Rutgers-led team of researchers has developed a microchip that can measure stress hormones in real time from a drop of blood.

Add to Favorites

Rutgers researchers have developed a machine learning model using a physics-based simulator and real-world meteorological data to better predict offshore wind power.

Add to Favorites

Preschool children are sensitive to the gap between how much they know and how much there is to learn, according to a Rutgers University-New Brunswick study.

Add to Favorites

A Rutgers-led study sheds new light on the evolution of photosynthesis in plants and algae, which could help to improve crop production.

Add to Favorites

COVID-19’s socio-economic effects will likely cause another severe production crisis in the coffee industry, according to a Rutgers University-led study.

Add to Favorites

Internet access is up dramatically since 2015, but 18 percent of lower-income families had their service cut at least once during the pandemic due to cost, and 12 percent still have no computer at home at all, according to a report led by Rutgers...

Add to Favorites

Rutgers scientists have used a diagnostic technique for the first time in the opioid addiction field that they believe has the potential to determine which opioid-addicted patients are more likely to relapse.

Add to Favorites

Babies born by cesarean section don’t have the same healthy bacteria as those born vaginally, but a Rutgers-led study for the first time finds that these natural bacteria can be restored.

Add to Favorites