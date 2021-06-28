Rutgers University-New Brunswick
New Brunswick, NJ USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Newswise: Stresshormonebloodsensorimage.jpg

New Microchip Sensor Measures Stress Hormones from Drop of Blood

A Rutgers-led team of researchers has developed a microchip that can measure stress hormones in real time from a drop of blood.
28-Jun-2021 1:25 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: Offshorewindpowerimage.png

Researchers Create Better Method to Predict Offshore Wind Power

Rutgers researchers have developed a machine learning model using a physics-based simulator and real-world meteorological data to better predict offshore wind power.
29-Jun-2021 6:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Just Enough Information Will Motivate Young Children to Learn, Drive Curiosity

Preschool children are sensitive to the gap between how much they know and how much there is to learn, according to a Rutgers University-New Brunswick study.
29-Jun-2021 8:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: Plantcellpaperphoto.png

New Study Sheds Light on Evolution of Photosynthesis

A Rutgers-led study sheds new light on the evolution of photosynthesis in plants and algae, which could help to improve crop production.
28-Jun-2021 4:45 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: Coffeerustleaves.png

COVID-19’s Socio-Economic Fallout Threatens Global Coffee Industry

COVID-19’s socio-economic effects will likely cause another severe production crisis in the coffee industry, according to a Rutgers University-led study.
23-Jun-2021 4:30 PM EDT Add to Favorites

What Was Learning At Home Like For Under-Connected Families?

Internet access is up dramatically since 2015, but 18 percent of lower-income families had their service cut at least once during the pandemic due to cost, and 12 percent still have no computer at home at all, according to a report led by Rutgers...
24-Jun-2021 1:00 PM EDT Add to Favorites

New Diagnostic Method May Predict Relapse Risk for Those Recovering from Prescription Opioid Addiction

Rutgers scientists have used a diagnostic technique for the first time in the opioid addiction field that they believe has the potential to determine which opioid-addicted patients are more likely to relapse.
21-Jun-2021 2:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: MariaGloriaDominguez-Bello_0.jpg

Beneficial Bacteria Can Be Restored to C-Section Babies at Birth

Babies born by cesarean section don’t have the same healthy bacteria as those born vaginally, but a Rutgers-led study for the first time finds that these natural bacteria can be restored.
17-Jun-2021 12:25 PM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

Rutgers Chancellor Available to Discuss the Need for Health Care Workers to be Vaccinated Against COVID-19

28-Jun-2021 11:30 AM EDT

Juneteenth: Rutgers Experts Available to Discuss

14-Jun-2021 10:10 AM EDT

Rutgers Expert Available to Discuss New FDA Approved Drug for Alzheimer’s

8-Jun-2021 12:05 PM EDT

Eagleton Experts on the NJ Gubernatorial Primary

8-Jun-2021 10:35 AM EDT

Cannabis Legalization Could Lead to Health Disparities in Women of Reproductive Age

A Rutgers expert discusses how the legalization of cannabis could widen gaps in health and social equity for pregnant women, new mothers and their children.
1-Jun-2021 2:05 PM EDT

George Floyd Anniversary: Rutgers Scholar Available to Discuss Police Reform

25-May-2021 1:50 PM EDT

What to Expect From COVID-19

Throughout the country, states are opening up and lifting COVID-19 restrictions that have been in place for more than a year at a time when only about a third of Americans have been fully vaccinated and less than a half have received at least one...
20-May-2021 8:05 PM EDT

Rutgers Economics Expert Available to Discuss Stablecoins, Tether

13-May-2021 1:05 PM EDT

See All Experts

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

Youtube feed not yet configured. Is this your Newswise member page? Contact member@newswise.com to configure this module.

About

Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, stands among America’s highest-ranked, most diverse public research universities. The oldest, largest, and top-ranked public university in the New York/New Jersey metropolitan area, you’ll find us at our main locations in three New Jersey cities, and our footprint can be seen around the region. We’re an academic, health, and research powerhouse and a university of opportunity.

Contacts

Modesta (Maud) Alobawone
Senior Public Relations and Marketing Specialist

 modesta.alobawone@rutgers.edu

848-445-1913

Neal Buccino
Associate Director of Public and Media Relations

 neal.buccino@rutgers.edu

732-668-8439

John Cramer
Director of Public and Media Relations

 john.cramer@rutgers.edu

848-932-7311

Jackie Kozloski
Director of Health Publications

 jacqueline.kozloski@rutgers.edu

Alexis Lerner

 alexis.lerner@rutgers.edu

Carol Peters

 carol.peters@rutgers.edu

Donna Reilly

 donna.reilly@rutgers.edu

848-445-1905

Megan Schumann
Senior Public Relations Specialist

 megan.schumann@rutgers.edu

848-445-1907

Patti Verbanas
Assistant Director of Public and Media Relations
Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences

 patti.verbanas@rutgers.edu

848-932-0551
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.72233