Our News on Newswise
Solving a long-standing mystery about the desert’s rock art canvas
Petroglyphs are carved in a material called rock varnish, the origins of which have been debated for years. Now, scientists argue it’s the result of bacteria and an adaptation that protects them from the desert sun’s harsh rays.
2-Jul-2021 1:10 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Scientists Discover How Oxygen Loss Saps a Lithium-ion Battery’s Voltage
SLAC and Stanford scientists took a unique and detailed nanoscale look at how oxygen seeps out of lithium-ion battery electrodes, sapping their energy over time. The results could suggest a fix.
14-Jun-2021 12:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
First nanoscale look at a reaction that limits the efficiency of generating clean hydrogen fuel
Transitioning to a hydrogen economy will require massive production of cheap, clean hydrogen gas for fuel and chemical feedstocks. New tools allow scientists to zoom in on a catalytic reaction that’s been a bottleneck in efforts to generate...
5-May-2021 5:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
First Detailed Look at How Charge Transfer Distorts a Molecule’s Structure
When light hits certain molecules, it dislodges electrons and creates areas of positive and negative charge. An X-ray free-electron laser study has directly observed how this charge transfer affects a molecule's structure for the first time.
4-May-2021 6:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Scientists uncover surprising behavior of a fatty acid enzyme with potential biofuel applications
Although many organisms capture and respond to sunlight, enzymes – proteins that catalyze biochemical reactions – are rarely driven by light. A new study captures the full cycle of complex structural changes in an light-driven enzyme called FAP...
22-Apr-2021 1:25 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Scientists glimpse signs of a puzzling state of matter in a superconductor
High-temperature superconductors conduct electricity with no loss, but no one knows how they do it. SLAC scientists observed the signature of an exotic state of matter called “pair density waves” in a cuprate superconductor and confirmed that it...
22-Apr-2021 8:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Scientists uncover a process that stands in the way of making quantum dots brighter
Bright semiconductor nanocrystals known as quantum dots give QLED TV screens their vibrant colors. But attempts to increase the intensity of that light generate heat instead, reducing the dots’ light-producing efficiency. A new study explains why,...
25-Mar-2021 1:50 PM EDT Add to Favorites
New machine learning tool diagnoses electron beams in an efficient, non-invasive way
For the past few years, researchers at the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory have been developing “virtual diagnostics” that use machine learning to obtain crucial information about electron beam quality in an...
24-Mar-2021 12:45 PM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News
SLAC’s Panofsky fellows talk about what makes their research so exciting
Among the many scientists who push the frontiers of knowledge at the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, the Panofsky fellows stand out.
3-Jun-2021 1:20 PM EDT
A day in the life of an X-ray laser coach
SLAC scientist Siqi Li works on new methods to allow researchers using LCLS, our X-ray laser, to observe the motion of electrons or do high-resolution imaging. When she’s not working to create more efficient and advanced X-ray lasers, Li likes to...
29-Jan-2020 6:25 PM EST
Q&A: SLAC Theorist Lance Dixon Explains Quantum Gravity
In this Q&A, Particle Physics and Astrophysics Professor Lance Dixon of Stanford University and the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory explains one approach to developing such a theory, called quantum gravity.
18-Nov-2015 12:05 PM EST
SLAC Researchers to Present at AAAS 2015
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory researchers will share the latest discoveries and innovations in a wide range of fields at this year’s AAAS Annual Meeting (Feb. 12-16 in San Jose, Calif.), including X-ray lasers, quantum materials, citizen...
10-Feb-2015 6:40 PM EST