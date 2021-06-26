Our News on Newswise
New Progress Pride Flag Represents Expanded Inclusiveness
Timothy Gordon, vice president for student affairs at Buffalo State College, and aid Charlene Vetter, clinical manager of Buffalo State’s Counseling Center and co-chair of the LGBTQ+ Resource Center’s Bengal Allies group, discuss the new...
Buffalo State Biology Professor Publishes Research on Avian Hybridization
Several biological factors and behavioral traits—like migrating habits and social bonds—play into whether certain species of birds are more likely to produce hybrid offspring than others
Buffalo State College's Great Lakes Center, EPA Collaborate on New Imaging Tool
A collaboration between Buffalo State College’s Great Lakes Center and the Environmental Protection Agency has led to a new, quicker way to monitor invasive mussel populations in the Great Lakes.
New Herbarium Space at Buffalo State College Provides Unique Learning Experience
Buffalo State's herbarium has a new, dedicated space for the more than 16,000 specimens it holds.
Buffalo State College Physics Professor Seeks New Path to Cool
A Buffalo State physics professor is researching ways to make refrigeration and air conditioning environmentally friendly.
Buffalo State College Responds to the Challenge, Establishes George Floyd Memorial Scholarship
In response to a challenge issued this week to all American colleges and universities, Buffalo State College has established the George Floyd Memorial Scholarship to lift up future African American leaders who support racial justice and equity...
A Look Back: The Metcalfe Rooms
The Metcalfe Rooms at Buffalo State College help preserve the legacy of the renowned New York City architectural firm of McKim, Mead & White.
The Ant, the Woodpecker, and the 3-D Printer: A Tale of Interdepartmental Collaboration
When departments collaborate across campus, good things happen.
Juneteenth Recognition Gains Momentum, Significance in Wake of George Floyd, Black Lives Matter Protests
Juneteenth, the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States, seems poised to become the nation’s newest federally observed holiday. Also known as “Emancipation Day,” “Freedom Day,” or “Jubilee...
17-Jun-2021 10:10 AM EDT
Political Science Professor Can Speak to Upcoming Ruling on Abortion Rights
17-May-2021 2:40 PM EDT
Connection Between Art and Healing Extends Back Centuries
Frances Gage, associate professor of art history at Buffalo State College, has studied the connection between art and medicine for decades. It began with the Italian physician and art critic Giulio Mancini, who studied the potential effects pictures...
23-Apr-2021 10:20 AM EDT
Spanish Professor Applies Bilingual Skills to Immigration Court
Even though Graziela Rondón-Pari, Buffalo State College assistant professor of Spanish, has been in this country legally for decades, she said, she can empathize with the individuals going through the court system. This is why she continues to...
14-Apr-2021 2:35 PM EDT
What's Next for Restaurant Industry?
Kathleen O'Brien, chair and lecturer in Buffalo State's Hospitality and Tourism Department, and founder of the on-campus dining club, Campus House, talks about the current environment for restaurants as country emerges from COVID, and what may lie...
30-Mar-2021 11:20 AM EDT
Sociology Professor Can Speak to Hate Crimes Against Asian Americans
17-Mar-2021 2:05 PM EDT
Teaching Students About Deaf Culture
Amy Crockford, the coordinator of Buffalo State College's American Sign Language program, will soon have the opportunity to introduce students to the intricacies of deaf and hard-of-hearing life through a new elective, SLP 330: Deaf Culture in...
16-Mar-2021 12:20 PM EDT
Domestic Terrorists Often Bred from Hate Groups
3-Mar-2021 5:45 PM ESTSee All Experts