Buffalo State Formally Recognized as a University
SUNY Buffalo State today announced that it will formally change its name from Buffalo State College to Buffalo State University, effective January 15, 2023.
27-Jan-2023 11:50 AM EST
Buffalo State Researchers Examine Impact of Climate Change on Crop Yields in Great Lakes ‘Fruit Belt’
A new paper published in January by Buffalo State College’s Robert J. Warren II, associate professor of biology, and Stephen Vermette, professor of geography and planning, puts a spotlight on how climate change is affecting fruit growers in the...
10-Feb-2022 12:50 PM EST
New Progress Pride Flag Represents Expanded Inclusiveness
Timothy Gordon, vice president for student affairs at Buffalo State College, and aid Charlene Vetter, clinical manager of Buffalo State’s Counseling Center and co-chair of the LGBTQ+ Resource Center’s Bengal Allies group, discuss the new...
26-Jun-2021 10:05 AM EDT
Buffalo State Biology Professor Publishes Research on Avian Hybridization
Several biological factors and behavioral traits—like migrating habits and social bonds—play into whether certain species of birds are more likely to produce hybrid offspring than others
16-Apr-2021 2:30 PM EDT
Buffalo State College's Great Lakes Center, EPA Collaborate on New Imaging Tool
A collaboration between Buffalo State College’s Great Lakes Center and the Environmental Protection Agency has led to a new, quicker way to monitor invasive mussel populations in the Great Lakes.
12-Mar-2021 2:45 PM EST
New Herbarium Space at Buffalo State College Provides Unique Learning Experience
Buffalo State's herbarium has a new, dedicated space for the more than 16,000 specimens it holds.
25-Feb-2021 2:10 PM EST
Buffalo State College Physics Professor Seeks New Path to Cool
A Buffalo State physics professor is researching ways to make refrigeration and air conditioning environmentally friendly.
15-Jul-2020 11:05 AM EDT
Buffalo State College Responds to the Challenge, Establishes George Floyd Memorial Scholarship
In response to a challenge issued this week to all American colleges and universities, Buffalo State College has established the George Floyd Memorial Scholarship to lift up future African American leaders who support racial justice and equity...
1-Jul-2020 2:10 PM EDT
Buffalo State Political Scientist with Ties to Europe Discusses War in Ukraine
Sara Norrevik, Buffalo State college lecturer of political science and public administration, served as a political adviser in Sweden’s Ministry of Defense before going into academia. In a Q&A, she discusses the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and its...
10-May-2022 1:05 PM EDT
Data Scientist Discusses Job Outlook in Era of Artificial Intelligence
Recent worker shortages and higher labor costs have resulted in more automated jobs, including service and professional jobs economists once considered safe. Predictions are mixed on job losses going forward, although the World Economic Forum (WEF)...
4-Nov-2021 2:45 PM EDT
Passion for Social Work Leads to Connections Between Students, Community Organizations
Karen Edmond, director of field education for the Social Work Department at Buffalo State College, shares her thoughts on the profession and how she is helping the next generation of social workers find their placements, right after she was...
23-Sep-2021 12:45 PM EDT
Ask an Expert: Have Drivers Gotten Worse Since COVID?
As the restrictions around COVID-19 are lifted, and more and more people hit the road to return to their work spaces and routines, you may have heard a familiar refrain: “People have forgotten how to drive.” Is it true? Are drivers worse now...
13-Jul-2021 10:35 AM EDT
Juneteenth Recognition Gains Momentum, Significance in Wake of George Floyd, Black Lives Matter Protests
Juneteenth, the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States, seems poised to become the nation’s newest federally observed holiday. Also known as “Emancipation Day,” “Freedom Day,” or “Jubilee...
17-Jun-2021 10:10 AM EDT
Political Science Professor Can Speak to Upcoming Ruling on Abortion Rights
17-May-2021 2:40 PM EDT
Connection Between Art and Healing Extends Back Centuries
Frances Gage, associate professor of art history at Buffalo State College, has studied the connection between art and medicine for decades. It began with the Italian physician and art critic Giulio Mancini, who studied the potential effects pictures...
23-Apr-2021 10:20 AM EDT
Spanish Professor Applies Bilingual Skills to Immigration Court
Even though Graziela Rondón-Pari, Buffalo State College assistant professor of Spanish, has been in this country legally for decades, she said, she can empathize with the individuals going through the court system. This is why she continues to...
14-Apr-2021 2:35 PM EDT