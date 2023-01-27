Buffalo, NY USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Buffalo State Formally Recognized as a University

SUNY Buffalo State today announced that it will formally change its name from Buffalo State College to Buffalo State University, effective January 15, 2023.
27-Jan-2023 11:50 AM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: fruit.PNG

Buffalo State Researchers Examine Impact of Climate Change on Crop Yields in Great Lakes ‘Fruit Belt’

A new paper published in January by Buffalo State College’s Robert J. Warren II, associate professor of biology, and Stephen Vermette, professor of geography and planning, puts a spotlight on how climate change is affecting fruit growers in the...
10-Feb-2022 12:50 PM EST Add to Favorites

New Progress Pride Flag Represents Expanded Inclusiveness

Timothy Gordon, vice president for student affairs at Buffalo State College, and aid Charlene Vetter, clinical manager of Buffalo State’s Counseling Center and co-chair of the LGBTQ+ Resource Center’s Bengal Allies group, discuss the new...
26-Jun-2021 10:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: Gavin%20Leighton.jpg?h=9cbee7f4&itok=RdycAHsU.jpg

Buffalo State Biology Professor Publishes Research on Avian Hybridization

Several biological factors and behavioral traits—like migrating habits and social bonds—play into whether certain species of birds are more likely to produce hybrid offspring than others
16-Apr-2021 2:30 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: LE_ER15_A_RFS.webp?h=54e732e7&itok=p1oxq-Se.jpg

Buffalo State College's Great Lakes Center, EPA Collaborate on New Imaging Tool

A collaboration between Buffalo State College’s Great Lakes Center and the Environmental Protection Agency has led to a new, quicker way to monitor invasive mussel populations in the Great Lakes.
12-Mar-2021 2:45 PM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: download 56.jpeg

New Herbarium Space at Buffalo State College Provides Unique Learning Experience

Buffalo State's herbarium has a new, dedicated space for the more than 16,000 specimens it holds.
25-Feb-2021 2:10 PM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: arjun_pathak.jpg?itok=ZZwaNWQ5.jpg

Buffalo State College Physics Professor Seeks New Path to Cool

A Buffalo State physics professor is researching ways to make refrigeration and air conditioning environmentally friendly.
15-Jul-2020 11:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Buffalo State College Responds to the Challenge, Establishes George Floyd Memorial Scholarship

In response to a challenge issued this week to all American colleges and universities, Buffalo State College has established the George Floyd Memorial Scholarship to lift up future African American leaders who support racial justice and equity...
1-Jul-2020 2:10 PM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

Newswise: 627aa1420a23e_SaraNorrevik.jpg

Buffalo State Political Scientist with Ties to Europe Discusses War in Ukraine

Sara Norrevik, Buffalo State college lecturer of political science and public administration, served as a political adviser in Sweden’s Ministry of Defense before going into academia. In a Q&A, she discusses the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and its...
10-May-2022 1:05 PM EDT

Newswise: AI.jpg?h=1594b7c3&itok=RP9mXpY-.jpg

Data Scientist Discusses Job Outlook in Era of Artificial Intelligence

Recent worker shortages and higher labor costs have resulted in more automated jobs, including service and professional jobs economists once considered safe. Predictions are mixed on job losses going forward, although the World Economic Forum (WEF)...
4-Nov-2021 2:45 PM EDT

Newswise: Why-social-workers-love-profession-base.png

Passion for Social Work Leads to Connections Between Students, Community Organizations

Karen Edmond, director of field education for the Social Work Department at Buffalo State College, shares her thoughts on the profession and how she is helping the next generation of social workers find their placements, right after she was...
23-Sep-2021 12:45 PM EDT

Newswise: hennessy_dwight_003_e.jpg?h=17d6eb52&itok=576oWEYo.jpg

Ask an Expert: Have Drivers Gotten Worse Since COVID?

As the restrictions around COVID-19 are lifted, and more and more people hit the road to return to their work spaces and routines, you may have heard a familiar refrain: “People have forgotten how to drive.” Is it true? Are drivers worse now...
13-Jul-2021 10:35 AM EDT

Newswise: Juneteenth.jpg?h=cd67749a&itok=lDQgF_Df.jpg

Juneteenth Recognition Gains Momentum, Significance in Wake of George Floyd, Black Lives Matter Protests

Juneteenth, the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States, seems poised to become the nation’s newest federally observed holiday. Also known as “Emancipation Day,” “Freedom Day,” or “Jubilee...
17-Jun-2021 10:10 AM EDT

Newswise: PeterYacobucciphoto.jpeg

Political Science Professor Can Speak to Upcoming Ruling on Abortion Rights

17-May-2021 2:40 PM EDT

Newswise: Gage%20book2.webp?h=5a199a12&itok=BubCY2rg.jpg

Connection Between Art and Healing Extends Back Centuries

Frances Gage, associate professor of art history at Buffalo State College, has studied the connection between art and medicine for decades. It began with the Italian physician and art critic Giulio Mancini, who studied the potential effects pictures...
23-Apr-2021 10:20 AM EDT

Newswise: Spanish.webp?h=e78f3684&itok=bU5RZXlh.jpg

Spanish Professor Applies Bilingual Skills to Immigration Court

Even though Graziela Rondón-Pari, Buffalo State College assistant professor of Spanish, has been in this country legally for decades, she said, she can empathize with the individuals going through the court system. This is why she continues to...
14-Apr-2021 2:35 PM EDT

See All Experts

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

Buffalo State—the largest comprehensive college in the State University of New York (SUNY) system—provides 9,000 students each year with diverse and transformational opportunities to believe in themselves, be inspired with knowledge, and achieve their goals. Buffalo State is ranked in the top-50 nationally by CollegeNET’s Social Mobility Index (SMI), which measures how effectively institutions enroll economically-disadvantaged students and graduate them into well-paying jobs. The college offers a distinctive urban-engaged curriculum across more than 75 undergraduate majors and 60 graduate programs in the arts, education, sciences, and professional studies. Since 1871, Buffalo State has played a leading role in the resurgence of New York State’s second-largest city, generating more than $680 million in total economic impact each year as an anchor institution for the City of Buffalo.

Experts
Manage Experts

Contacts

Laurie Kaiser
Assistant Director of Communications

 kaiserla@buffalostate.edu

716-809-0583

Michael Canfield
Communications Specialist

 canfiemt@buffalostate.edu

716-878-3517

Matt Heidt
Assistant Vice President for Marketing & Communications

 heidtmj@buffalostate.edu

See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.17507