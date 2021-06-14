A study of woodland ecosystems that provide habitat for rare and endangered species along streams and rivers throughout California reveals that some of these ecologically important areas are inadvertently benefitting from water that humans are...

A collaborative research project with scientists from the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry (ESF), and Syracuse University will identify options for more effectively managing water resources in semi-arid areas impacted by climate...

SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry (ESF) scientists received $540,000 as part of a four-year, $1.5 million National Science Foundation grant to explore principles that shape evolutionary processes in urban areas.

Isle Royale National Park and the SUNY College of Environmental Sciences and Forestry (ESF) have documented reproduction for wolves introduced to Isle Royale in 2018 and 2019, a key element of the National Park Service wolf introduction program’s...

A study by researchers at the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry (ESF) researchers and ProPublica, and published in Environmental Research Letters has found a link between chronic exposure to hazardous air pollutants (HAPS) and...

Researchers at the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry (ESF) and Syracuse University (SU) will use a $500,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to deepen our knowledge of the dangers of methylmercury, a toxic substance...

Researchers at the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry (ESF) discovered the air quality in New York City did not improve during the New York on PAUSE order. While other studies have suggested that the levels of nitrogen dioxide and...

In the Adirondacks, the black spruce, tamarack, and other boreal species are being overcome by trees normally found in warmer, more temperate forests. These invaders could overtake a variety of northern species, eliminating trees that have long been...

