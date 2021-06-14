Our News on Newswise
Biodiversity 'Hotspots' Imperiled along California’s Streams
A study of woodland ecosystems that provide habitat for rare and endangered species along streams and rivers throughout California reveals that some of these ecologically important areas are inadvertently benefitting from water that humans are...
14-Jun-2021 3:00 PM EDT
NSF Grant Funds Research to Help Better Manage Water Resources
A collaborative research project with scientists from the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry (ESF), and Syracuse University will identify options for more effectively managing water resources in semi-arid areas impacted by climate...
5-Nov-2020 2:25 PM EST
ESF Receives NSF Grant to Explore Evolution in Urban Areas
SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry (ESF) scientists received $540,000 as part of a four-year, $1.5 million National Science Foundation grant to explore principles that shape evolutionary processes in urban areas.
28-Sep-2020 12:10 PM EDT
Wolf Pups Born in Isle Royale National Park
Isle Royale National Park and the SUNY College of Environmental Sciences and Forestry (ESF) have documented reproduction for wolves introduced to Isle Royale in 2018 and 2019, a key element of the National Park Service wolf introduction program’s...
15-Sep-2020 3:55 PM EDT
Hazardous Air Pollutant Exposure Linked as Contributing Factor to COVID-19 Mortality in the United States
A study by researchers at the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry (ESF) researchers and ProPublica, and published in Environmental Research Letters has found a link between chronic exposure to hazardous air pollutants (HAPS) and...
11-Sep-2020 9:00 AM EDT
ESF Receives NSF Grant to Explores Methylmercury
Researchers at the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry (ESF) and Syracuse University (SU) will use a $500,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to deepen our knowledge of the dangers of methylmercury, a toxic substance...
31-Aug-2020 4:45 PM EDT
COVID-19 and Air Quality: Another Perspective
Researchers at the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry (ESF) discovered the air quality in New York City did not improve during the New York on PAUSE order. While other studies have suggested that the levels of nitrogen dioxide and...
16-Jul-2020 2:50 PM EDT
Large boreal peatland complexes near their southern range limit are likely threatened by warmer climate
In the Adirondacks, the black spruce, tamarack, and other boreal species are being overcome by trees normally found in warmer, more temperate forests. These invaders could overtake a variety of northern species, eliminating trees that have long been...
24-Jun-2020 11:05 AM EDT
What Can Mild Winter Do to Environment? Ask ESF Experts
Plants and animals could be affected by unusually high temperatures and less-than-average snowfall.
18-Jan-2012 11:30 AM EST
SUNY-ESF Experts Ready to Discuss Copenhagen Summit
Expert faculty members at the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry (ESF) are available to discuss developments at the U.N. climate conference in Copenhagen.
8-Dec-2009 2:00 PM EST