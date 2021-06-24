Our News on Newswise
Setting Gold and Platinum Standards Where Few Have Gone Before
Like two superheroes finally joining forces, Sandia National Laboratories’ Z machine — generator of the world’s most powerful electrical pulses — and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’s National Ignition Facility — the planet’s...
24-Jun-2021 2:15 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Cleared for takeoff
A 30-year program that made flying safer through continued innovations in airplane inspection, maintenance and airworthiness research has ended its tenure at Sandia National Laboratories. The Federal Aviation Administration Airworthiness Assurance...
15-Jun-2021 11:35 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Using a mineral ‘sponge’ to catch uranium
A team of researchers from Sandia, Lawrence Berkeley and Pacific Northwest national laboratories tested a “sponge-like” mineral that can “soak up” uranium at a former uranium mill near Rifle, Colorado.
9-Jun-2021 10:15 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Largest aerospace society names Sandia researcher ‘Engineer of the Year’
Humberto “Tito” Silva III, a Sandia National Laboratories researcher, has been named Engineer of the Year by the world’s largest aerospace technical society, the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics.
2-Jun-2021 1:00 PM EDT Add to Favorites
World’s smallest, best acoustic amplifier emerges from 50-year-old hypothesis
Scientists at Sandia National Laboratories have built the world’s smallest and best acoustic amplifier. And they did it using a concept that was all but abandoned for almost 50 years.
2-Jun-2021 7:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Experimental Impact Mechanics Lab at Sandia bars none
Sandia Labs' Experimental Impact Mechanics Lab packs a world-class punch in 200-plus square feet of weights, rods, cables, bars, heaters, compressors and high-speed cameras.
25-May-2021 4:40 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Sandia app assesses value of energy storage for businesses, utilities
Utility companies and corporate project developers now have help assessing how much money adding an energy storage system will save them thanks to new Sandia National Laboratories software.
19-May-2021 9:50 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Simulating sneezes and coughs to show how COVID-19 spreads
Two groups of researchers at Sandia National Laboratories have published papers on the droplets of liquid sprayed by coughs or sneezes and how far they can travel under different conditions. Both teams used Sandia’s decades of experience with...
11-May-2021 10:10 AM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News
Legendary licenses
Licensing expert Bob Westervelt, who has worked to transfer Sandia National Laboratories technologies in the medical, solar and hydrogen production fields, received the 2021 Outstanding Technology Transfer Professional Award from the Federal...
28-Apr-2021 12:55 PM EDT
Hispanic organization honors nuclear waste management leader, cyber assurance architect
Two experts at Sandia National Laboratories have been honored for their achievements and leadership as top engineers and scientists from the Hispanic community.
Evaristo “Tito” Bonano, nuclear energy fuel cycle senior manager, and cyber...
15-Oct-2020 12:45 PM EDT
Sandia tests distillery’s hand sanitizer developed to address severe shortage
Distillery-developed hand sanitizer is leaving a New Mexico warehouse as quickly as it disappeared from grocery stores after Sandia National Laboratories helped confirm the product meets all federal requirements for distribution.
7-May-2020 12:05 PM EDT
Award-winning engineer helps keep US nuclear deterrent safe from radiation
Sandia National Laboratories engineer Alan Mar ensures components made for the U.S. nuclear stockpile pass stringent standards to resist radiation and remain safe and reliable in extremely harsh environments.
23-Dec-2019 2:05 PM EST
Fields of gold
Sandia National Laboratories ecologist Jennifer Payne is one of two Certified Ecological Restoration Practitioners in New Mexico, a title held by only 150 people in the country. With an eye for vegetation, she helps protect lands and upholds labs...
4-Apr-2019 2:05 PM EDT
700,000 submunitions demilitarized by Sandia-designed robotics system
More than 700,000 Multiple Launch Rocket System submunitions have been demilitarized since the Army started using an automated nine-robot system conceptualized, built and programmed by Sandia National Laboratories engineers.
21-Feb-2019 12:00 PM EST
Second Act: Sandia retirees band together to help small businesses with tech challenges
Technology Retirees Economic Catalysts (TREC) was established to connect Sandia National Laboratories retirees with small businesses that need technical and other expertise.
23-Jan-2019 11:05 AM EST
New Radiation Detectors Developed at Sandia Used for New START Inspections
Sandia National Laboratories recently designed and produced new radiation detection equipment for New START Treaty monitoring. New START is a treaty between the United States and Russia that, among other limits, reduces the deployed nuclear...
1-Feb-2018 10:05 AM EST