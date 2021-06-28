La Jolla, CA USA

Carl F. Ware receives ICIS Honorary Lifetime Membership Award

Carl F. Ware, Ph.D., director of the Inflammatory Diseases Center at Sanford Burhnam Prebys, has received the 2021 International Cytokine & Interferon Society Honorary Lifetime Membership Award.
Researchers Dig Deeper into How Cells Transport their Waste for Recycling

Scientists at Sanford Burnham Prebys have gained a deeper insight into the intricacies of autophagy, the process in which cells degrade and recycle cellular components.
Sanford Burnham Prebys and other top U.S. cancer centers call for urgent action to get cancer-preventing HPV vaccination back on track

Sanford Burnham Prebys has joined doctors & scientists across America at National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated cancer centers & other organizations to issue a joint statement urging the nation’s physicians, parents & young adults to get the...
Tumor marker may help overcome endocrine treatment-resistant breast cancer

A study led by scientists at Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute has identified a tumor marker that may be used to predict which breast cancer patients will experience resistance to endocrine therapy. The research offers a new...
Victoria Blaho receives prestigious Lina M. Obeid Award

Victoria Blaho, Ph.D., assistant professor in the Immunity and Pathogenesis Program at Sanford Burnham Prebys, has received the first-ever Lina M. Obeid Award for her promising research on the biology of sphingolipids. The award honors Obeid, a...
COVID-19: Scientists identify human genes that fight infection

Scientists at Sanford Burnham Prebys have identified a set of human genes that fight SARS-CoV-2 infection, the virus that causes COVID-19. Knowing which genes help control viral infection can greatly assist researchers’ understanding of factors...
Scientists identify potential drug candidates for deadly pediatric leukemia

Scientists at Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute have shown that two existing drug candidates—JAK inhibitors and Mepron—hold potential as treatments for a deadly acute myeloid leukemia (AML) subtype that is more common in...
Starving tumors by blocking glutamine uptake

Scientists at Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute have identified a drug candidate that blocks the uptake of glutamine, a key food source for many tumors, and slows the growth of melanoma.
