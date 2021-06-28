Our News on Newswise
Carl F. Ware receives ICIS Honorary Lifetime Membership Award
Carl F. Ware, Ph.D., director of the Inflammatory Diseases Center at Sanford Burhnam Prebys, has received the 2021 International Cytokine & Interferon Society Honorary Lifetime Membership Award.
28-Jun-2021 11:00 AM EDT
Researchers Dig Deeper into How Cells Transport their Waste for Recycling
Scientists at Sanford Burnham Prebys have gained a deeper insight into the intricacies of autophagy, the process in which cells degrade and recycle cellular components.
15-Jun-2021 12:55 PM EDT
Sanford Burnham Prebys and other top U.S. cancer centers call for urgent action to get cancer-preventing HPV vaccination back on track
Sanford Burnham Prebys has joined doctors & scientists across America at National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated cancer centers & other organizations to issue a joint statement urging the nation’s physicians, parents & young adults to get the...
20-May-2021 5:05 PM EDT
Tumor marker may help overcome endocrine treatment-resistant breast cancer
A study led by scientists at Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute has identified a tumor marker that may be used to predict which breast cancer patients will experience resistance to endocrine therapy. The research offers a new...
19-May-2021 12:35 PM EDT
Victoria Blaho receives prestigious Lina M. Obeid Award
Victoria Blaho, Ph.D., assistant professor in the Immunity and Pathogenesis Program at Sanford Burnham Prebys, has received the first-ever Lina M. Obeid Award for her promising research on the biology of sphingolipids. The award honors Obeid, a...
22-Apr-2021 3:00 PM EDT
COVID-19: Scientists identify human genes that fight infection
Scientists at Sanford Burnham Prebys have identified a set of human genes that fight SARS-CoV-2 infection, the virus that causes COVID-19. Knowing which genes help control viral infection can greatly assist researchers’ understanding of factors...
16-Apr-2021 1:10 PM EDT
Scientists identify potential drug candidates for deadly pediatric leukemia
Scientists at Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute have shown that two existing drug candidates—JAK inhibitors and Mepron—hold potential as treatments for a deadly acute myeloid leukemia (AML) subtype that is more common in...
14-Apr-2021 12:25 PM EDT
Starving tumors by blocking glutamine uptake
Scientists at Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute have identified a drug candidate that blocks the uptake of glutamine, a key food source for many tumors, and slows the growth of melanoma.
17-Mar-2021 5:55 PM EDT
Fighting Against Triple-Negative Breast Cancer
2-Oct-2017 8:00 AM EDT
Brrrr...it's WINTER. Can Being Cold Really Help You Burn Calories and Slim Down? An #SBP Researcher Weighs In
31-Jan-2017 2:05 PM EST
Could Fake Sugar Cause Real Problems with Your Metabolism? An @SBPdiscovery Researcher Wants to Find Out
7-Nov-2016 8:00 AM EST
To Treat Breast Cancer, Give It a Lifeline
19-Oct-2016 12:05 PM EDT
Data Sharing at a Crossroads: CEO of @SBPdiscovery Speaks Out
23-Sep-2016 2:05 PM EDT
Rare Disease Researcher from #SBP on family challenges & "Mom Power" ahead of @ABCNetwork show debut #SPEECHLESS
19-Sep-2016 7:05 PM EDT
Olympic Gold: Sports Nutrition Advice to Achieve Your Personal Best @Sbpdiscovery
11-Aug-2016 4:00 PM EDT
#SBP Prostate Cancer Researcher Battles Prostate Cancer for a Second Time, and Has a Message for Men Under 50
15-Jun-2016 6:05 PM EDT