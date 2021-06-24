Our News on Newswise
Researchers Explore Potential Biomarker for Rare Gynecological Cancers in Long Non-Coding RNAs
Long Non-Codign RNAs (lncRNAs) are detectable in body fluids, such as the blood, saliva, and urine, and are therefore emerging as a novel method for cancer diagnosis, but few studies have explored the link between lncRNAs and choriocarcinoma (CC), a...
24-Jun-2021
The Medicine in Eye Drops Needs a Disguise to Sneak Past Your Tears
Scientists use engineered protein coating that binds to receptors on the surface of corneal cells to improve drug uptake.
16-Jun-2021
Inflammation and Procalcitonin Predict Success, or Not, of Lung Cancer Treatment
In patients with non-small cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC), the presence of either high chronic inflammation, or procalcitonin levels in the blood as a response to bacterial infection, both predict a poor response to treatment with immune checkpoint...
27-May-2021
SHRO’s Giordano Meets with Speaker Pelosi at Italian Embassy in Washington
At the prestigious setting of Villa Firenze, the Italian Embassy in Washington, DC, on the occasion of a farewell party for outgoing Ambassador Armando Varricchio, Professor Antonio Giordano was in attendance among the many high-ranking government...
20-May-2021
Researchers Call for More Transparency from Russia’s Sputnik COVID Vaccine
Inconsistencies, potential problems, and lack of access give researchers cause for concern's about the secretive development process.
18-May-2021
Like Asbestos, Do Carbon Nanotubes Have Potential Health Risks?
A new study examines the recent literature on carbon nanotubes toxicity highlighting their strong inflammatory potential for the respiratory system.
5-Apr-2021
Cancer Experts Call for Reform of Clinical Trials, with an Emphasis on Independent Studies
A recently published paper addresses the threat posed by overstating the significance of inconclusive studies to the public by both the media and the scientific community itself.
22-Mar-2021
SHRO Professor to Discuss Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine in Virtual Event with Columbia University Harriman Institute
The panel of experts will discuss recent trials that have demonstrated efficacy for the vaccine, despite an early release in August 2020 which was met with skepticism by the international community.
24-Feb-2021
Precision Medicine and the Anti-Cancer Properties of Foods like Green Tea, SHRO Founder Comments
2-Mar-2021
"We've got to get our act together" on public health measures to combat COVID, says Fauci
3-Nov-2020
‘Genetic Shield’ May Explain Lower COVID Mortality in Southern Italy Compared to North
4-Jun-2020
Coronavirus: concern and precaution ok, but panic and hysteria unjustified, says expert
COVID-19 is similar in symptoms to the seasonal flu, but to recognize it there is a different procedure and we have to act accordingly
6-Mar-2020
Cancer DNA Sequencing Has Potential, but Not a Magic Bullet, Says Expert
16-Jan-2018
Thorough Genotyping and Repurposed Drugs Key to Treating Small-Cell Lung Cancer, says Cancer Expert
Cancer expert Antonio Giordano, MD, PhD, Director of the Sbarro Institute for Cancer Research and Molecular Medicine at Temple University, describes the recent progress and future possibilities of treating SCLC.
13-Apr-2017
Every Diagnosis of Cancer Should Come with One of These, Says Cancer Expert
“Every cancer diagnosis should come with a referral to genetic counseling,” says cancer expert Dr. Antonio Giordano, President of the Sbarro Health Research Organization at Temple University.
8-Feb-2017