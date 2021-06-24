Philadelphia, PA USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Researchers Explore Potential Biomarker for Rare Gynecological Cancers in Long Non-Coding RNAs

Long Non-Codign RNAs (lncRNAs) are detectable in body fluids, such as the blood, saliva, and urine, and are therefore emerging as a novel method for cancer diagnosis, but few studies have explored the link between lncRNAs and choriocarcinoma (CC), a...
24-Jun-2021 10:40 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: ArtificialCoronaDrugDeliverySystemDiagram.jpg

The Medicine in Eye Drops Needs a Disguise to Sneak Past Your Tears

Scientists use engineered protein coating that binds to receptors on the surface of corneal cells to improve drug uptake.
16-Jun-2021 9:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Inflammation and Procalcitonin Predict Success, or Not, of Lung Cancer Treatment

In patients with non-small cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC), the presence of either high chronic inflammation, or procalcitonin levels in the blood as a response to bacterial infection, both predict a poor response to treatment with immune checkpoint...
27-May-2021 11:55 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: PHOTO-2021-05-20-08-30-05.jpg

SHRO’s Giordano Meets with Speaker Pelosi at Italian Embassy in Washington

At the prestigious setting of Villa Firenze, the Italian Embassy in Washington, DC, on the occasion of a farewell party for outgoing Ambassador Armando Varricchio, Professor Antonio Giordano was in attendance among the many high-ranking government...
20-May-2021 4:30 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: BMJ_Cover.jpeg

Researchers Call for More Transparency from Russia’s Sputnik COVID Vaccine

Inconsistencies, potential problems, and lack of access give researchers cause for concern's about the secretive development process.
18-May-2021 2:25 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Like Asbestos, Do Carbon Nanotubes Have Potential Health Risks?

A new study examines the recent literature on carbon nanotubes toxicity highlighting their strong inflammatory potential for the respiratory system.
5-Apr-2021 3:35 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Cancer Experts Call for Reform of Clinical Trials, with an Emphasis on Independent Studies

A recently published paper addresses the threat posed by overstating the significance of inconclusive studies to the public by both the media and the scientific community itself.
22-Mar-2021 3:35 PM EDT Add to Favorites

SHRO Professor to Discuss Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine in Virtual Event with Columbia University Harriman Institute

The panel of experts will discuss recent trials that have demonstrated efficacy for the vaccine, despite an early release in August 2020 which was met with skepticism by the international community.
24-Feb-2021 5:45 PM EST Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

Precision Medicine and the Anti-Cancer Properties of Foods like Green Tea, SHRO Founder Comments

2-Mar-2021 8:15 AM EST

Video Embedded
VIDEO

"We've got to get our act together" on public health measures to combat COVID, says Fauci

3-Nov-2020 2:35 PM EST

‘Genetic Shield’ May Explain Lower COVID Mortality in Southern Italy Compared to North

4-Jun-2020 9:55 AM EDT

Coronavirus: concern and precaution ok, but panic and hysteria unjustified, says expert

COVID-19 is similar in symptoms to the seasonal flu, but to recognize it there is a different procedure and we have to act accordingly
6-Mar-2020 8:20 AM EST

Cancer DNA Sequencing Has Potential, but Not a Magic Bullet, Says Expert

16-Jan-2018 11:05 AM EST

Newswise: Slide1.jpg

Thorough Genotyping and Repurposed Drugs Key to Treating Small-Cell Lung Cancer, says Cancer Expert

Cancer expert Antonio Giordano, MD, PhD, Director of the Sbarro Institute for Cancer Research and Molecular Medicine at Temple University, describes the recent progress and future possibilities of treating SCLC.
13-Apr-2017 7:05 AM EDT

Newswise: giordanoheadshot.png

Every Diagnosis of Cancer Should Come with One of These, Says Cancer Expert

“Every cancer diagnosis should come with a referral to genetic counseling,” says cancer expert Dr. Antonio Giordano, President of the Sbarro Health Research Organization at Temple University.
8-Feb-2017 10:30 AM EST

See All Experts

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

Youtube feed not yet configured. Is this your Newswise member page? Contact member@newswise.com to configure this module.

About

Sbarro Health Research Organization conducts research in cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. Based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on the campus of Temple University, our programs train young scientists from around the globe.

Experts
Manage Experts

Contacts

Barbara Colombo

 barbaracolombo@ble-group.com

Antonio Giordano
President

 president@shro.org

+1215-204-9520
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.48706