Long Non-Codign RNAs (lncRNAs) are detectable in body fluids, such as the blood, saliva, and urine, and are therefore emerging as a novel method for cancer diagnosis, but few studies have explored the link between lncRNAs and choriocarcinoma (CC), a...

Scientists use engineered protein coating that binds to receptors on the surface of corneal cells to improve drug uptake.

In patients with non-small cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC), the presence of either high chronic inflammation, or procalcitonin levels in the blood as a response to bacterial infection, both predict a poor response to treatment with immune checkpoint...

At the prestigious setting of Villa Firenze, the Italian Embassy in Washington, DC, on the occasion of a farewell party for outgoing Ambassador Armando Varricchio, Professor Antonio Giordano was in attendance among the many high-ranking government...

Inconsistencies, potential problems, and lack of access give researchers cause for concern's about the secretive development process.

A new study examines the recent literature on carbon nanotubes toxicity highlighting their strong inflammatory potential for the respiratory system.

A recently published paper addresses the threat posed by overstating the significance of inconclusive studies to the public by both the media and the scientific community itself.

The panel of experts will discuss recent trials that have demonstrated efficacy for the vaccine, despite an early release in August 2020 which was met with skepticism by the international community.

