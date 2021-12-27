Our News on Newswise
Cancer Immunotherapy Is Not the Holy Grail: A New Study Casts a Shadow
Recently approved drugs to boost the immune response against cancer represents a novelty that should not be over-hyped, researchers say
27-Dec-2021 5:05 PM EST
No more doubts: e-cigs are less toxic than traditional cigarettes.
Researchers demonstrate lower toxicity of nicotine-releasing electronic devices.
17-Dec-2021 2:15 PM EST
Age-Related Differences in Inflammation May Shed Light on the Limit of Immunotherapies
Scientists at the Sbarro Institute for Cancer Research and Molecular Medicine, Center of Biotechnology, located at Temple University’s College of Science and Technology, working with collaborators in Italy, have described the age-related...
3-Dec-2021 2:50 PM EST
Single-cell sequencing and bioinformatic tools applications discussed in Research Review
Nowadays, single-cell RNA sequencing technologies and related bioinformatics tools are emerging as essential devices for dissecting tumors at single-cell resolution and understanding carcinogenesis and drug response mechanisms, representing a...
30-Nov-2021 1:35 PM EST
Tumor Blood Vessel Growth May Be Target to Treat Glioblastoma and Other Cancers
A novel protein regulator of tumor angiogenesis, TMEM230, was recently characterized by researchers to have a role in tumor development and vascularization, with potential as a target for anti-tumor therapy in difficult-to-treat cancers such as...
23-Nov-2021 10:10 AM EST
SHRO’s Giordano Meets with Appropriations Committee Chair on Capitol Hill
Professor Antonio Giordano, M.D., Ph.D., Neapolitan Oncologist, Director of the Sbarro Institute for Cancer Research at Temple University and founder of the Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO), met today with Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro...
5-Nov-2021 2:55 PM EDT
Research Supports More Effective Choices Than Ever for Drug-Free Pain Relief During Labor and Delivery
Researchers coordinated by Professor Antonio Giordano, M.D., Ph.D., Founder and Director of the Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO) have highlighted the effectiveness of non-pharmacological analgesic techniques during childbirth in a review...
4-Nov-2021 10:30 AM EDT
National Italian American Foundation Awards Fauci Scholarships at Annual Gala
NIAF Board Member and SHRO Director Antonio Giordano leads scholarship committee.
28-Oct-2021 9:00 AM EDT
Precision Medicine and the Anti-Cancer Properties of Foods like Green Tea, SHRO Founder Comments
2-Mar-2021 8:15 AM EST
"We've got to get our act together" on public health measures to combat COVID, says Fauci
3-Nov-2020 2:35 PM EST
‘Genetic Shield’ May Explain Lower COVID Mortality in Southern Italy Compared to North
4-Jun-2020 9:55 AM EDT
Coronavirus: concern and precaution ok, but panic and hysteria unjustified, says expert
COVID-19 is similar in symptoms to the seasonal flu, but to recognize it there is a different procedure and we have to act accordingly
6-Mar-2020 8:20 AM EST
Cancer DNA Sequencing Has Potential, but Not a Magic Bullet, Says Expert
16-Jan-2018 11:05 AM EST
Thorough Genotyping and Repurposed Drugs Key to Treating Small-Cell Lung Cancer, says Cancer Expert
Cancer expert Antonio Giordano, MD, PhD, Director of the Sbarro Institute for Cancer Research and Molecular Medicine at Temple University, describes the recent progress and future possibilities of treating SCLC.
13-Apr-2017 7:05 AM EDT
Every Diagnosis of Cancer Should Come with One of These, Says Cancer Expert
“Every cancer diagnosis should come with a referral to genetic counseling,” says cancer expert Dr. Antonio Giordano, President of the Sbarro Health Research Organization at Temple University.
8-Feb-2017 10:30 AM EST