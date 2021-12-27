Recently approved drugs to boost the immune response against cancer represents a novelty that should not be over-hyped, researchers say

Add to Favorites

Researchers demonstrate lower toxicity of nicotine-releasing electronic devices.

Add to Favorites

Scientists at the Sbarro Institute for Cancer Research and Molecular Medicine, Center of Biotechnology, located at Temple University’s College of Science and Technology, working with collaborators in Italy, have described the age-related...

Add to Favorites

Nowadays, single-cell RNA sequencing technologies and related bioinformatics tools are emerging as essential devices for dissecting tumors at single-cell resolution and understanding carcinogenesis and drug response mechanisms, representing a...

Add to Favorites

A novel protein regulator of tumor angiogenesis, TMEM230, was recently characterized by researchers to have a role in tumor development and vascularization, with potential as a target for anti-tumor therapy in difficult-to-treat cancers such as...

Add to Favorites

Professor Antonio Giordano, M.D., Ph.D., Neapolitan Oncologist, Director of the Sbarro Institute for Cancer Research at Temple University and founder of the Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO), met today with Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro...

Add to Favorites

Researchers coordinated by Professor Antonio Giordano, M.D., Ph.D., Founder and Director of the Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO) have highlighted the effectiveness of non-pharmacological analgesic techniques during childbirth in a review...

Add to Favorites

NIAF Board Member and SHRO Director Antonio Giordano leads scholarship committee.

Add to Favorites