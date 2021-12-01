Our News on Newswise
Seattle Children’s Presents Pediatric Cancer Immunotherapy Research Findings at American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting 2021
Seattle Children’s today announced five oral presentations at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting, the world’s premier event in malignant and non-malignant hematology set to take place from Dec. 11-14.
1-Dec-2021 11:55 AM EST Add to Favorites
Anu and Satya Nadella Family Commit $15 Million to Seattle Children’s to Advance Precision Medicine Neurosciences and Mental Health Care
Anu and Satya Nadella have committed $15 million to advance precision medicine neurosciences and youth mental health care at Seattle Children’s.
5-May-2021 11:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Minimally-Invasive Imaging and Laser Surgery Solve Elusive Epilepsy
When doctors couldn't pinpoint the location of Giorgia's seizures, they doubled down, using innovative tools to target and treat her epilepsy.
15-Dec-2020 12:55 PM EST Add to Favorites
New Model of Tuberculosis Will Speed Search for New Vaccines, Therapies
27-Oct-2020 3:00 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Cultivating a Healthy Environment for Our Children
In unprecedented times like this, we often reflect on what we as humans can do to better our world. In terms of climate change, there are many ways we can make a difference, whether on a small or large scale, in order to create a sustainable and...
9-Oct-2020 2:55 PM EDT Add to Favorites
“It’s Been Hard, But There’s Hope”
From patients like Maxford Brown, experts at Seattle Children's are learning more about acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM, a rare but serious neurological condition in children.
8-Oct-2020 3:55 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Crippling Life Support for SARS-CoV-2 Through Synthetic Lethality
3-Sep-2020 7:25 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Bringing Sustainability and Choices to Hospital Food
Hospital food has traditionally gotten a bad rap, but Seattle Children’s Nutrition and Culinary team is changing that.
6-Feb-2020 2:55 PM EST Add to Favorites
See All News
Expert Available to Address Kawasaki Disease in Children with COVID-19
30-Apr-2020 8:20 AM EDT
Pediatric Oncology Expert Available to Discuss Larotrectinib Data Published in New England Journal of Medicine
16-Feb-2018 10:00 AM EST
First Day of School Health Checklist: What Every Parent Should Know
Experts at Seattle Children's Hospital have put together a Healthy Child Checklist to ensure that children "“ and parents "“ are prepared for the first day of school.
24-Jul-2009 1:00 PM EDT