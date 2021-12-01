Seattle Children’s today announced five oral presentations at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting, the world’s premier event in malignant and non-malignant hematology set to take place from Dec. 11-14.

Anu and Satya Nadella have committed $15 million to advance precision medicine neurosciences and youth mental health care at Seattle Children’s.

When doctors couldn't pinpoint the location of Giorgia's seizures, they doubled down, using innovative tools to target and treat her epilepsy.

In unprecedented times like this, we often reflect on what we as humans can do to better our world. In terms of climate change, there are many ways we can make a difference, whether on a small or large scale, in order to create a sustainable and...

From patients like Maxford Brown, experts at Seattle Children's are learning more about acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM, a rare but serious neurological condition in children.

Hospital food has traditionally gotten a bad rap, but Seattle Children’s Nutrition and Culinary team is changing that.

