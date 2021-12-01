Seattle, WA USA

Seattle Children’s Presents Pediatric Cancer Immunotherapy Research Findings at American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting 2021

Seattle Children’s today announced five oral presentations at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting, the world’s premier event in malignant and non-malignant hematology set to take place from Dec. 11-14.
Anu and Satya Nadella Family Commit $15 Million to Seattle Children’s to Advance Precision Medicine Neurosciences and Mental Health Care

Anu and Satya Nadella have committed $15 million to advance precision medicine neurosciences and youth mental health care at Seattle Children’s.
Minimally-Invasive Imaging and Laser Surgery Solve Elusive Epilepsy

When doctors couldn't pinpoint the location of Giorgia's seizures, they doubled down, using innovative tools to target and treat her epilepsy.
New Model of Tuberculosis Will Speed Search for New Vaccines, Therapies


Cultivating a Healthy Environment for Our Children

In unprecedented times like this, we often reflect on what we as humans can do to better our world. In terms of climate change, there are many ways we can make a difference, whether on a small or large scale, in order to create a sustainable and...
“It’s Been Hard, But There’s Hope”

From patients like Maxford Brown, experts at Seattle Children's are learning more about acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM, a rare but serious neurological condition in children.
Crippling Life Support for SARS-CoV-2 Through Synthetic Lethality


Bringing Sustainability and Choices to Hospital Food

Hospital food has traditionally gotten a bad rap, but Seattle Children’s Nutrition and Culinary team is changing that.
Our Experts on Newswise

Expert Available to Address Kawasaki Disease in Children with COVID-19

Pediatric Oncology Expert Available to Discuss Larotrectinib Data Published in New England Journal of Medicine

First Day of School Health Checklist: What Every Parent Should Know

Experts at Seattle Children's Hospital have put together a Healthy Child Checklist to ensure that children "“ and parents "“ are prepared for the first day of school.
The Race to Save Sirish’s Brain

Sirish was a healthy, happy boy with no underlying medical conditions aside from food allergies and eczema,...
16 Feb 2022

The Most Comprehensive Fetal Care and Treatment Center in the Pacific Northwest

Seattle Children’s and University of Washington Medicine launched a new program in October 2021 to provid...
15 Feb 2022

Adjustable Heart Stent Promises Lifelong Solution for Infants with Congenital Heart Disease

As Director of Cardiac Catherization Labs at Seattle Children’s, Dr. Brian Morray routinely performs diag...
14 Feb 2022

On Black Futures Month, a Race Against Sickle Cell and a Chance for Healing

Sarita Wall started working at Seattle Children’s in summer 2019, and she knew immediately that she wante...
10 Feb 2022

A Low-Cost Device That Could Help Hundreds of Thousands of Preterm Babies in Low-Income Countries Breathe and Survive

Each year, hundreds of thousands of babies born prematurely in low- and middle-income countries die because...
10 Feb 2022

Seattle Children’s Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Program Helps a Family Find a Medical Home

Arianna Ciccu and her husband, Marco, knew if they had children, they might be born with congenital adrenal...
08 Feb 2022

Differences in Sex Development Require Multidisciplinary, Compassionate Care

A difference in sex development (DSD) is a mismatch between a child’s chromosomes or genetic material...
08 Feb 2022

The Brain-Gut Connection: Dr. Person’s Unique Expertise Addresses Children with Chronic Gastrointestinal Issues

Seattle Children’s is excited to welcome Dr. Hannibal Person to the Gastroenterology and Hepatology team....
04 Feb 2022

Some Doctors Wear White Coats, Others Wear Tiaras – Dr. Klane White Is Comfortable in Both

  Dr. Klane White leads the Skeletal Health and Dysplasia Program at Seattle Children’s. He is an in...
03 Feb 2022

Cutting-Edge Clinical Trials for Alagille Syndrome Help Families Find Relief from Rare Condition

When Amanda Thorlacius found out she was pregnant with a little girl, she was overjoyed. But she wondered i...
02 Feb 2022

