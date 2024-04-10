Skin Cancer Champions, a SCOUT flagship initiative, is a non-melanoma skin cancer community that supports patients and their caregivers throughout the cancer journey and clinicians who perform research, participate in clinical trials, perform surgery and deliver care. The community is a safe and compassionate place where patients, their caregivers, and clinicians can ask questions, share experiences, and discover the latest information about treatments, advances, and cutting-edge research for Merkel Cell Carcinoma (MCC), Squamous Cell Carcinoma of The Skin (SCC), Basal Cell Carcinoma (BCC), Adnexal Carcinoma, Extramammary Paget’s Disease, Sebaceous Carcinoma and Dermatofibrosarcoma protuberans.