RECOVERY trial named David Sackett Trial of the Year 2020

The Society for Clinical Trials (SCT) is pleased to announce that the prestigious David Sackett Trial of the Year Award will be presented today to the RECOVERY (Randomized Evaluation of COVID-19 Therapy) trial led by the University of Oxford.
The PALM Trial honored with the Society for Clinical Trials’ prestigious David Sackett Trial of the Year Award for 2020

Each year since 2008, SCT has awarded the David Sackett Trial of the Year Award to a randomized, controlled trial published (either electronically or in print) in the previous calendar year. The 2020 recipient is Pamoja Tulinde Maisha (PALM...
About

About the SCT: The Society for Clinical Trials, created in 1978, is a scientific, educational, and charitable organization established for the purpose of working internationally to advance human health through advocating the use of clinical trials, leading the development and dissemination of optimal methods and practices in clinical trials, and educating and developing clinical trial professionals visit www.sctweb.org.

Contacts

Kevin Bragaw
Executive Director

 kevinbragaw@execadmin.com

847 427 8010

William Wille
Media and Public Relations Manager

williamwille@osseo.org

847-725-2318
