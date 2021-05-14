Our News on Newswise
RECOVERY trial named David Sackett Trial of the Year 2020
The Society for Clinical Trials (SCT) is pleased to announce that the prestigious David Sackett Trial of the Year Award will be presented today to the RECOVERY (Randomized Evaluation of COVID-19 Therapy) trial led by the University of Oxford.
The PALM Trial honored with the Society for Clinical Trials’ prestigious David Sackett Trial of the Year Award for 2020
Each year since 2008, SCT has awarded the David Sackett Trial of the Year Award to a randomized, controlled trial published (either electronically or in print) in the previous calendar year. The 2020 recipient is Pamoja Tulinde Maisha (PALM...
