The ‘Netflix’ of Scientific Conferences

Scientific conferences are the lifeblood of science, but scientists have had to reinvent their beloved annual meetings in the face of COVID-19. The Society for Integrative and Comparative Biology has embraced these challenges and opportunities by...
The Machine Inside a Catfish’s Catch

New research into how catfish capture prey provides an unparalleled view of the internal mechanics of fish skulls and could inspire the design of new underwater robots.
The Best Defense Could Well Be a Beard.

Scientists Ethan A. Beseris, Steven E. Naleway and David R. Carrier recently discovered that though having a beard won’t save you from getting knocked out in a fight, it will likely save you from collateral damage.
Post doc interviews in the life sciences may promote bias

Post-doctoral training is a critical career stage for researchers in the life sciences yet interviewing for a post-doctoral position is largely an unregulated process. Without regulation, interviews are susceptible to unconscious biases that may...
Meet the world’s most fashionable caterpillars

Scientists at Tufts University have designed special LED “suits” that help them understand how caterpillars crawl. Versace might dress the likes of Shakira and Beyoncé, but Guy Levy designs for a far more unusual – and wriggly – client: the...
Bat wing muscles specialize for different temperature ranges

Bats have long intrigued humans. In a variety of cultures, they embody malevolent symbolism, including darkness, death, foreboding, and evil spirits. In others, they’re benevolent flyers who bestow good fortune. Bats themselves also come in a...
Getting Stressed by Artificial Light at Night

Light pollution is on everyone’s minds in Reno, Nevada, a city famous for its bright lights and nightlife. Nighttime light pollution is a growing concern for cities worldwide. Artificial light at night has been found to cause serious health...
The Cuban Cricket Crisis: New study identifies insect as the likely culprit behind alleged “sonic attacks” on U.S. diplomats in Havana

Just two years ago, the U.S. Embassy in Havana was bustling with U.S. personnel sent by the Obama Administration to restore diplomatic relations with Cuba. Today it is nearly empty. In late 2016, diplomats started hearing a loud, piercing noise. Two...
About

The Society for Integrative and Comparative Biology (SICB) fosters research, education, public awareness and understanding of living organisms from molecules and cells to ecology and evolution. SICB encourages interdisciplinary cooperative research that integrates across scales, and new models and methodologies to enhance research and education.

Contacts

Thom Sanger

 tsanger@luc.edu

Jake Socha
Associate professor

 jjsocha@vt.edu

