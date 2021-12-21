Our News on Newswise
Developing Graphic Abstracts: Tips & Issues
Join The Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior for a webinar on designing graphic abstracts.
21-Dec-2021 3:45 PM EST Add to Favorites
SNEB Presents the 2022 Spring Journal Club Webinar Series
Beginning in February, the Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior (SNEB) will launch the tenth Spring Journal Club series of webinars. Based on member interest, the spring series will focus on the topic of Research Methods.
13-Dec-2021 1:25 PM EST Add to Favorites
Family-Centered Nutrition Influences Diet Behaviors for Children with Autism
Children with autism benefit from group-based weight management, according to a new article in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior
8-Dec-2021 8:05 AM EST Add to Favorites
The Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior Online Only in 2022
Beginning in January 2022, the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior will become an online journal.
29-Nov-2021 2:05 PM EST Add to Favorites
2022 Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior Call for Abstracts
Abstract submissions for the Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior 2022 Annual Conference in Atlanta, GA from July 29 – August 1 are now open. Submissions are accepted online at sneb.org/2022.
12-Nov-2021 12:20 PM EST Add to Favorites
Social inequities perpetuate breastfeeding disparities for Black women
The institutionalized racism Black women continually experience has a direct impact on their breastfeeding rates and experiences, according to a new article in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior
3-Nov-2021 1:15 PM EDT Add to Favorites
The Society of Nutrition Education and Behavior Awards Outstanding Nutrition Education Professionals
Each year, the Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior (SNEB) awards a group of select individuals who have exhibited great dedication to furthering nutrition and health practices and invoke change within their own communities
30-Sep-2021 12:30 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Fruit and Vegetables Featured in Free Webinar Series
With the UN General Assembly’s designation of 2021 as the International Year of Fruits and Vegetables (IYFV), the 2021 Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior Fall Journal Club will feature webinars discussing the important role of fruits and...
21-Sep-2021 1:00 PM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News