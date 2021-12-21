Join The Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior for a webinar on designing graphic abstracts.

Beginning in February, the Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior (SNEB) will launch the tenth Spring Journal Club series of webinars. Based on member interest, the spring series will focus on the topic of Research Methods.

Children with autism benefit from group-based weight management, according to a new article in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior

Beginning in January 2022, the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior will become an online journal.

Abstract submissions for the Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior 2022 Annual Conference in Atlanta, GA from July 29 – August 1 are now open. Submissions are accepted online at sneb.org/2022.

The institutionalized racism Black women continually experience has a direct impact on their breastfeeding rates and experiences, according to a new article in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior

Each year, the Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior (SNEB) awards a group of select individuals who have exhibited great dedication to furthering nutrition and health practices and invoke change within their own communities

With the UN General Assembly’s designation of 2021 as the International Year of Fruits and Vegetables (IYFV), the 2021 Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior Fall Journal Club will feature webinars discussing the important role of fruits and...

