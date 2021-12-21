Indianapolis, IN USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Developing Graphic Abstracts: Tips & Issues

Join The Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior for a webinar on designing graphic abstracts.
21-Dec-2021 3:45 PM EST Add to Favorites

SNEB Presents the 2022 Spring Journal Club Webinar Series

Beginning in February, the Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior (SNEB) will launch the tenth Spring Journal Club series of webinars. Based on member interest, the spring series will focus on the topic of Research Methods.
13-Dec-2021 1:25 PM EST Add to Favorites

Family-Centered Nutrition Influences Diet Behaviors for Children with Autism

Children with autism benefit from group-based weight management, according to a new article in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior
8-Dec-2021 8:05 AM EST Add to Favorites

The Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior Online Only in 2022

Beginning in January 2022, the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior will become an online journal.
29-Nov-2021 2:05 PM EST Add to Favorites

2022 Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior Call for Abstracts

Abstract submissions for the Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior 2022 Annual Conference in Atlanta, GA from July 29 – August 1 are now open. Submissions are accepted online at sneb.org/2022.
12-Nov-2021 12:20 PM EST Add to Favorites

Social inequities perpetuate breastfeeding disparities for Black women

The institutionalized racism Black women continually experience has a direct impact on their breastfeeding rates and experiences, according to a new article in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior
3-Nov-2021 1:15 PM EDT Add to Favorites

The Society of Nutrition Education and Behavior Awards Outstanding Nutrition Education Professionals

Each year, the Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior (SNEB) awards a group of select individuals who have exhibited great dedication to furthering nutrition and health practices and invoke change within their own communities
30-Sep-2021 12:30 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Fruit and Vegetables Featured in Free Webinar Series

With the UN General Assembly’s designation of 2021 as the International Year of Fruits and Vegetables (IYFV), the 2021 Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior Fall Journal Club will feature webinars discussing the important role of fruits and...
21-Sep-2021 1:00 PM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

Our experts are coming soon...

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

The Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior (SNEB) represents the unique professional interests of nutrition educators in the United States and worldwide. SNEB is dedicated to promote effective nutrition education and healthy behavior through research, policy and practice.

Contacts

Rachel Daeger
Executive Director

 RDaeger@sneb.org

317-328-4627 x5

Eileen Leahy

 leahy@attglobal.net

732-238-3628

Jordan Nussear
Communications Coordinator

 jnussear@sneb.org

317-328-4627 x4
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.51736