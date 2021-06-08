McLean, VA USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

After the Big Storm: How to Supply Emergency Power to Residents of Rural and Suburban Communities During Multi-Day Outages

New research suggests that cooperative strategies for sharing emergency power among households can be 10 to 40 times less costly than running individual gas-powered generators
8-Jun-2021 4:00 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Organizational Resilience to Disruption Risks: Developing Metrics and Testing Effectiveness of Operational Strategies


10-Jun-2021 1:55 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Assessing the Risk of Robbery in Bank Branches to Reduce Impact on Personnel

Although bank robbery has been declining over the last decades, there are still offenders willing to rob bank branches, even if economic benefits are small. The impact from bank robberies goes well beyond the direct economic loss with considerable...
2-Jun-2021 3:30 PM EDT Add to Favorites

System analysis of wildfire-water supply risk in Colorado, U.S.A. with Monte Carlo wildfire and rainfall simulation


3-Jun-2021 12:20 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Special Issue on the Covid-19 Pandemic

The international journal Risk Analysis has published a timely special issue for May 2021, “Global Systemic Risk and Resilience for Novel Coronavirus and COVID-19.” Featuring 11 papers written for this issue over the past year, the collection...
20-May-2021 11:25 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Risk-Risk Tradeoffs for Mass Shootings and International Terrorism


4-May-2021 3:45 PM EDT Add to Favorites

The Role of Time in Risk and Risk Analysis: Implications for Resilience, Sustainability, and Management


5-May-2021 9:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Assessing the Outbreak Risk of Epidemics Using Fuzzy Evidential Reasoning


4-May-2021 12:10 PM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

Newswise: 555.PNG

How do we address the risk associated with pathogens?

In order to assess the risk associated with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus responsible for COVID-19, we follow the quantitative microbial risk assessment process.
8-May-2020 10:35 AM EDT

Newswise: snow.PNG

Systemic Risks of Pandemics

What is so special about systemic risks? Risks are systemic when a society’s essential systems, such as telecommunications, infrastructure or health systems are threatened.
8-May-2020 10:35 AM EDT

Newswise: yoyo.PNG

Addressing Real and Perceived Risks Associated with COVID-19

There are two major drivers of perceived risks. The first one is dreadfulness. Seeing images of coffins in Italy, Spain and the U.S., overwhelmed hospital wards, people we know and famous people with severe health issues all send messages of...
8-May-2020 9:45 AM EDT

Newswise: 000.PNG

Food Security During COVID-19: How do we avoid green eggs and ham?

During the last month, I have heard several comments along the lines of, “I went to the grocery store to buy chicken and there wasn’t any.
8-May-2020 9:35 AM EDT

Security Threat at Manchester United, Wildfires in Alberta, and How the Public Responds to Authorities in a Crisis

18-May-2016 8:05 AM EDT

See All Experts

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

Youtube feed not yet configured. Is this your Newswise member page? Contact member@newswise.com to configure this module.

About

The Society for Risk Analysis is a multidisciplinary, interdisciplinary, scholarly, international society that provides an open forum for all those who are interested in risk analysis. Risk analysis is broadly defined to include risk assessment, risk characterization, risk communication, risk management, and policy relating to risk, in the context of risks of concern to individuals, to public- and private-sector organizations, and to society at a local, regional, national, or global level.

Contacts

Natalie Judd
Principal

 natalie@bigvoicecomm.com

203-389-5223

Jordyn Miller

Brett Burk
Executive Director

 bburk@BurkInc.com

703-790-1745

Gillian Mattern

 gillian@bigvoicecomm.com

See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.38691