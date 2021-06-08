Our News on Newswise
After the Big Storm: How to Supply Emergency Power to Residents of Rural and Suburban Communities During Multi-Day Outages
New research suggests that cooperative strategies for sharing emergency power among households can be 10 to 40 times less costly than running individual gas-powered generators
Organizational Resilience to Disruption Risks: Developing Metrics and Testing Effectiveness of Operational Strategies
Assessing the Risk of Robbery in Bank Branches to Reduce Impact on Personnel
Although bank robbery has been declining over the last decades, there are still offenders willing to rob bank branches, even if economic benefits are small. The impact from bank robberies goes well beyond the direct economic loss with considerable...
System analysis of wildfire-water supply risk in Colorado, U.S.A. with Monte Carlo wildfire and rainfall simulation
Special Issue on the Covid-19 Pandemic
The international journal Risk Analysis has published a timely special issue for May 2021, “Global Systemic Risk and Resilience for Novel Coronavirus and COVID-19.” Featuring 11 papers written for this issue over the past year, the collection...
Risk-Risk Tradeoffs for Mass Shootings and International Terrorism
The Role of Time in Risk and Risk Analysis: Implications for Resilience, Sustainability, and Management
Assessing the Outbreak Risk of Epidemics Using Fuzzy Evidential Reasoning
How do we address the risk associated with pathogens?
In order to assess the risk associated with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus responsible for COVID-19, we follow the quantitative microbial risk assessment process.
8-May-2020 10:35 AM EDT
Systemic Risks of Pandemics
What is so special about systemic risks? Risks are systemic when a society’s essential systems, such as telecommunications, infrastructure or health systems are threatened.
8-May-2020 10:35 AM EDT
Addressing Real and Perceived Risks Associated with COVID-19
There are two major drivers of perceived risks. The first one is dreadfulness. Seeing images of coffins in Italy, Spain and the U.S., overwhelmed hospital wards, people we know and famous people with severe health issues all send messages of...
8-May-2020 9:45 AM EDT
Food Security During COVID-19: How do we avoid green eggs and ham?
During the last month, I have heard several comments along the lines of, “I went to the grocery store to buy chicken and there wasn’t any.
8-May-2020 9:35 AM EDT
Security Threat at Manchester United, Wildfires in Alberta, and How the Public Responds to Authorities in a Crisis
