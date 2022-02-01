Our News on Newswise
Which Political Ideologies Make People More Likely to Dismiss the Risk of COVID-19?
A study published in the journal Risk Analysis suggests that people who embrace the ideologies of libertarianism and anti-egalitarianism are more likely to disregard the risks of COVID-19 and oppose government actions.
Study Shows That Increased Voting by Mail Does Not Reduce the Security of U.S. Elections
Results of a study published in the scientific journal Risk Analysis indicate that the recent increase in mail-based voting due to COVID-19 has not jeopardized the safety of the U.S. elections process. Instead, mail-based voting increases voter...
Ten Honored by Society for Risk Analysis
The Society for Risk Analysis (SRA) awarded seven prestigious scholarly and service awards and named three new fellows at this year’s virtual annual meeting. These awardees were recognized for their exceptional contributions to SRA and to the risk...
Tracking Inequities and Health Impacts of Flooding
Flooding is the most expensive natural disaster in the United States, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), costing the country more than $1 trillion in inflation-adjusted dollars since 1980. Rising sea level and...
Study Finds That Highway Delays can Cause Economic Losses of $8 Million to $250 Million in a Single Day
The shutdown of the Colonial gas pipeline in May 2021 had a disastrous impact on many sectors of the U.S. economy, particularly those dependent on the country’s transportation infrastructure. The incident was a warning that the failure of one...
The Human and Economic Impacts of COVID-19
Throughout its unsteady course, the COVID-19 pandemic has altered the behavior of businesses and households. Those behavioral changes, intensified by government actions like mandatory closures, have had a reverberating impact on the U.S. economy.
Microgrids and Solar Reduce Risk of Power Outages
Climate change is fueling more floods, droughts, wildfires, and extreme storms across the United States. As a result, aging power grids are being pushed beyond their limits, sometimes with deadly impacts. (In 2020, a series of unusual winter storms...
PTSD and Frontline Physicians
How do we address the risk associated with pathogens?
In order to assess the risk associated with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus responsible for COVID-19, we follow the quantitative microbial risk assessment process.
Systemic Risks of Pandemics
What is so special about systemic risks? Risks are systemic when a society’s essential systems, such as telecommunications, infrastructure or health systems are threatened.
Addressing Real and Perceived Risks Associated with COVID-19
There are two major drivers of perceived risks. The first one is dreadfulness. Seeing images of coffins in Italy, Spain and the U.S., overwhelmed hospital wards, people we know and famous people with severe health issues all send messages of...
Food Security During COVID-19: How do we avoid green eggs and ham?
During the last month, I have heard several comments along the lines of, “I went to the grocery store to buy chicken and there wasn’t any.
Security Threat at Manchester United, Wildfires in Alberta, and How the Public Responds to Authorities in a Crisis
