Newswise: Figure-2_level-2jpg.jpg

Computer vision may revolutionize structural inspection

Artificial intelligence software that scans and pinpoints cracks and other damages in support columns and other structural components may revolutionize how buildings and bridges are inspected.
1-Jul-2021

Video Embedded
VIDEO

Stewart releases new book, 'The Poet and the Architect'

Blending poetry and architecture has become part of life for South Dakota Poet Laureate Christine Stewart—she combines these distinct creative processes in her new book, “The Poet and the Architect.”
9-Jun-2021

Newswise: MagazineCover.jpg

New method of synthesizing ketene acetals

Researchers developed a method of using peroxides to synthesis ketene acetals, which have pharmaceutical applications.
3-Jun-2021

Newswise: SchroederfirefromKOTATerritoryNews.jpg

Modeling dire wildfire circumstances can help save lives

The increasing size and number of wildfires can lead to situations in which emergency managers must simply minimize human casualties--simulating these dire situations can help them adjust plans when there is less time to evacuate.
24-May-2021

Newswise: 2021_EECE_IPL_Leigh_003-for-web.jpg

Using satellite images to protect national security

The South Dakota State University Image Processing Laboratory is helping intelligence agencies use remote-sensing satellite images to protect national security.
19-May-2021

Newswise: DSC00079.JPG

New ice core data tracks climate-changing eruptions

An international team of scientists has analyzed chemicals in an ice core from West Antarctica to compile the most accurate chronology of volcanic eruptions during the last 11,000 years produced thus far.
27-Apr-2021

Newswise: 2021-CE-Ghabchi-SDDOTpjct_016-for-web.jpg

Evaluating integrity of highway base layer

Working with the S.D. DOT, researchers are evaluating a cost-effective method of determining quality of the base layer in the field.
20-Apr-2021

Newswise: Hansen-Dan_2020.jpg

Hansen named dean of the College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions

Dan Hansen has been chosen the dean of SDSU’s College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions after a national search.
16-Apr-2021


Newswise: DavisAlan.JPG

Training rehabilitation counselors

Counselors who are specially trained to provide adjustment services to people with disability help their clients find gainful employment.
27-Nov-2019

Newswise: 2019_EE_Tonkoski-Hansen_Microgrids_006-for-web.jpg

Maintaining reliability, resilience while integrating renewable energy

Energy generated by solar panels and wind turbines interfaces to the electricity grid using power electronic converters—but how will these converter-based and traditional-based control systems interact to ensure voltage and frequency stability?
20-Nov-2019

Newswise: Isaacson-Mary_2016.jpg

Nurse-researcher to help develop tribal palliative care programs

Delivering palliative care to rural, frontier areas is difficult, but the lack of infrastructure makes developing programs for three Northern Plains Indian tribes even more challenging.
13-Nov-2019

Newswise: 2017_Nursing_Students-Patients_152-for-web.jpg

Expanding Role of RNs to Serve Rural Communities

To address the shortage of health-care professionals in rural and underserved areas, nurse-researchers are helping rural clinics more fully utilize registered nurses in primary care and have expanded the South Dakota State University nursing...
26-Jun-2019

Newswise: Killefer-John_2018.jpg

Ramping Corn Production for E15 Blend Using Precision Agriculture

18-Oct-2018

Newswise: FebinaMathew.jpg

Helping Sunflower Producers Fight Stem Canker

Fungicides can help prevent the lodging and yield loss that stem canker causes, but timing is crucial. A new disease-forecasting model that predicts stem canker risk can help.
23-Feb-2018

Newswise: 2017_StemCanker-MathewLab_003---smaller.jpg

Identifying Pathogens That Cause Soybean Stem Canker

Soybean diseases caused by various species of Diaporthe pathogens are on the rise and scientists are identifying the pathogens behind this increase.
2-Nov-2017

Newswise: ScottPedersenB.jpg

More Bat Sightings Coincide with Fledglings Leaving Nest

An increased number of bat sightings in the fall coincide with young bat being encouraged to leave the nest and fend for themselves.
25-Aug-2017

About

Founded in 1881, South Dakota State University is the state’s Morrill Act land-grant institution as well as its largest, most comprehensive school of higher education. SDSU confers degrees from seven different colleges representing more than 200 majors, minors and specializations. The institution also offers 36 master’s degree programs, 15 Ph.D. and two professional programs.

The work of the university is carried out on a residential campus in Brookings, at sites in Sioux Falls, Pierre and Rapid City, and through Extension offices and Agricultural Experiment Station research sites across the state. SDSU's research expenditures for the 2018 fiscal year were more than $60 million.

