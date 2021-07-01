Our News on Newswise
Computer vision may revolutionize structural inspection
Artificial intelligence software that scans and pinpoints cracks and other damages in support columns and other structural components may revolutionize how buildings and bridges are inspected.
1-Jul-2021
Stewart releases new book, 'The Poet and the Architect'
Blending poetry and architecture has become part of life for South Dakota Poet Laureate Christine Stewart—she combines these distinct creative processes in her new book, “The Poet and the Architect.”
9-Jun-2021
New method of synthesizing ketene acetals
Researchers developed a method of using peroxides to synthesis ketene acetals, which have pharmaceutical applications.
3-Jun-2021
Modeling dire wildfire circumstances can help save lives
The increasing size and number of wildfires can lead to situations in which emergency managers must simply minimize human casualties--simulating these dire situations can help them adjust plans when there is less time to evacuate.
24-May-2021
Using satellite images to protect national security
The South Dakota State University Image Processing Laboratory is helping intelligence agencies use remote-sensing satellite images to protect national security.
19-May-2021
New ice core data tracks climate-changing eruptions
An international team of scientists has analyzed chemicals in an ice core from West Antarctica to compile the most accurate chronology of volcanic eruptions during the last 11,000 years produced thus far.
27-Apr-2021
Evaluating integrity of highway base layer
Working with the S.D. DOT, researchers are evaluating a cost-effective method of determining quality of the base layer in the field.
20-Apr-2021
Hansen named dean of the College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions
Dan Hansen has been chosen the dean of SDSU’s College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions after a national search.
16-Apr-2021
Training rehabilitation counselors
Counselors who are specially trained to provide adjustment services to people with disability help their clients find gainful employment.
27-Nov-2019
Maintaining reliability, resilience while integrating renewable energy
Energy generated by solar panels and wind turbines interfaces to the electricity grid using power electronic converters—but how will these converter-based and traditional-based control systems interact to ensure voltage and frequency stability?
20-Nov-2019
Nurse-researcher to help develop tribal palliative care programs
Delivering palliative care to rural, frontier areas is difficult, but the lack of infrastructure makes developing programs for three Northern Plains Indian tribes even more challenging.
13-Nov-2019
Expanding Role of RNs to Serve Rural Communities
To address the shortage of health-care professionals in rural and underserved areas, nurse-researchers are helping rural clinics more fully utilize registered nurses in primary care and have expanded the South Dakota State University nursing...
26-Jun-2019
Ramping Corn Production for E15 Blend Using Precision Agriculture
Helping Sunflower Producers Fight Stem Canker
Fungicides can help prevent the lodging and yield loss that stem canker causes, but timing is crucial. A new disease-forecasting model that predicts stem canker risk can help.
23-Feb-2018
Identifying Pathogens That Cause Soybean Stem Canker
Soybean diseases caused by various species of Diaporthe pathogens are on the rise and scientists are identifying the pathogens behind this increase.
2-Nov-2017
More Bat Sightings Coincide with Fledglings Leaving Nest
An increased number of bat sightings in the fall coincide with young bat being encouraged to leave the nest and fend for themselves.
25-Aug-2017