Artificial intelligence software that scans and pinpoints cracks and other damages in support columns and other structural components may revolutionize how buildings and bridges are inspected.

Blending poetry and architecture has become part of life for South Dakota Poet Laureate Christine Stewart—she combines these distinct creative processes in her new book, “The Poet and the Architect.”

Researchers developed a method of using peroxides to synthesis ketene acetals, which have pharmaceutical applications.

The increasing size and number of wildfires can lead to situations in which emergency managers must simply minimize human casualties--simulating these dire situations can help them adjust plans when there is less time to evacuate.

The South Dakota State University Image Processing Laboratory is helping intelligence agencies use remote-sensing satellite images to protect national security.

An international team of scientists has analyzed chemicals in an ice core from West Antarctica to compile the most accurate chronology of volcanic eruptions during the last 11,000 years produced thus far.

Working with the S.D. DOT, researchers are evaluating a cost-effective method of determining quality of the base layer in the field.

Dan Hansen has been chosen the dean of SDSU’s College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions after a national search.

