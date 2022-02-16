Our News on Newswise
Studying the Next Interstellar Interloper with Webb
So far, only two interstellar objects have been spotted buzzing through our solar system, but scientists think many more are lurking. When the next one is discovered, NASA’s powerful new James Webb Space Telescope may have a ringside seat for...
16-Feb-2022 10:05 AM EST
Puffy Planets Lose Atmospheres, Become Super-Earths
Astronomers using Hubble and Keck have identified two different cases of "mini-Neptune" planets that are losing their puffy atmospheres and likely transforming into super-Earths.
3-Feb-2022 3:15 PM EST
Visualization Explores A Massive Star's Great Eruption
This new astronomical visualization from NASA's Universe of Learning showcases the multiwavelength emissions and three-dimensional structures surrounding Eta Carinae, one of the most massive and eruptive stars in our galaxy.
25-Jan-2022 9:00 AM EST
Capturing All That Glitters in Galaxies with NASA’s Webb
To understand galaxies, you have to understand how stars form. Over 100 researchers from around the world have collaborated to bring together observations of nearby spiral galaxies taken with the world’s most powerful radio, visible, and...
19-Jan-2022 4:40 PM EST
Hubble Finds A Black Hole Igniting Star Formation In A Dwarf Galaxy
Astronomers report Hubble imaging and spectroscopy of the dwarf starburst galaxy Henize 2-10 clearly show a gas outflow stretching from the galaxy's black hole to a bright star birth region, triggering the already dense cloud into forming clusters...
19-Jan-2022 11:00 AM EST
Inspiring Awe of Hubble Space Telescope Brought to Dulles International Airport
Over the last 31 years, NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has changed the way we view our place in the universe. With more than 1.5 million observations of about 48,000 celestial objects resulting in upwards of 18,000 scientific papers, Hubble has not...
14-Dec-2021 1:25 PM EST
Scouting Ancient Supermassive Black Holes with NASA’s Webb
Researchers will use NASA's James Webb Space Telescope to examine three active supermassive black holes – known as quasars – their host galaxies, and their neighborhoods to better detail these distant objects and the conditions of the early...
13-Dec-2021 4:05 PM EST
Mini-Jet Found Near Milky Way's Supermassive Black Hole
Astronomers using Hubble and radio telescopes have found increasing evidence that the black hole near the center of our Milky Way galaxy periodically awakens, captures a star or gas cloud that falls into it, and then releases powerful beams of...
9-Dec-2021 1:00 PM EST
