So far, only two interstellar objects have been spotted buzzing through our solar system, but scientists think many more are lurking. When the next one is discovered, NASA’s powerful new James Webb Space Telescope may have a ringside seat for...

Astronomers using Hubble and Keck have identified two different cases of "mini-Neptune" planets that are losing their puffy atmospheres and likely transforming into super-Earths.

This new astronomical visualization from NASA's Universe of Learning showcases the multiwavelength emissions and three-dimensional structures surrounding Eta Carinae, one of the most massive and eruptive stars in our galaxy.

To understand galaxies, you have to understand how stars form. Over 100 researchers from around the world have collaborated to bring together observations of nearby spiral galaxies taken with the world’s most powerful radio, visible, and...

Astronomers report Hubble imaging and spectroscopy of the dwarf starburst galaxy Henize 2-10 clearly show a gas outflow stretching from the galaxy's black hole to a bright star birth region, triggering the already dense cloud into forming clusters...

Over the last 31 years, NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has changed the way we view our place in the universe. With more than 1.5 million observations of about 48,000 celestial objects resulting in upwards of 18,000 scientific papers, Hubble has not...

Researchers will use NASA's James Webb Space Telescope to examine three active supermassive black holes – known as quasars – their host galaxies, and their neighborhoods to better detail these distant objects and the conditions of the early...

Astronomers using Hubble and radio telescopes have found increasing evidence that the black hole near the center of our Milky Way galaxy periodically awakens, captures a star or gas cloud that falls into it, and then releases powerful beams of...

