Newswise: 620bf2f525d3b_STScI-01FVMHZ6A41F350KPW9K2EQ0Y7.png

Studying the Next Interstellar Interloper with Webb

So far, only two interstellar objects have been spotted buzzing through our solar system, but scientists think many more are lurking. When the next one is discovered, NASA’s powerful new James Webb Space Telescope may have a ringside seat for...
16-Feb-2022

Puffy Planets Lose Atmospheres, Become Super-Earths

Astronomers using Hubble and Keck have identified two different cases of "mini-Neptune" planets that are losing their puffy atmospheres and likely transforming into super-Earths.
3-Feb-2022

Visualization Explores A Massive Star's Great Eruption

This new astronomical visualization from NASA's Universe of Learning showcases the multiwavelength emissions and three-dimensional structures surrounding Eta Carinae, one of the most massive and eruptive stars in our galaxy.
25-Jan-2022

Newswise: 61e8800156a80_STScI-01FRNNMHTNSR5RJRC06BDXZNG3.png

Capturing All That Glitters in Galaxies with NASA’s Webb

To understand galaxies, you have to understand how stars form. Over 100 researchers from around the world have collaborated to bring together observations of nearby spiral galaxies taken with the world’s most powerful radio, visible, and...
19-Jan-2022

Newswise: 61e7338b3b224_STSCI-H-p2202a-d-1280x720.png

Hubble Finds A Black Hole Igniting Star Formation In A Dwarf Galaxy

Astronomers report Hubble imaging and spectroscopy of the dwarf starburst galaxy Henize 2-10 clearly show a gas outflow stretching from the galaxy's black hole to a bright star birth region, triggering the already dense cloud into forming clusters...
19-Jan-2022

Newswise: 61b8df00d5ac1_STScI-01FPWXVC9K45SS95THXF8RNZZ7.jpg

Inspiring Awe of Hubble Space Telescope Brought to Dulles International Airport

Over the last 31 years, NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has changed the way we view our place in the universe. With more than 1.5 million observations of about 48,000 celestial objects resulting in upwards of 18,000 scientific papers, Hubble has not...
14-Dec-2021

Newswise: 61b7ae6e05326_STScI-01FMN264HYQDPA4QV6T8T17G98.jpg

Scouting Ancient Supermassive Black Holes with NASA’s Webb

Researchers will use NASA's James Webb Space Telescope to examine three active supermassive black holes – known as quasars – their host galaxies, and their neighborhoods to better detail these distant objects and the conditions of the early...
13-Dec-2021

Newswise: 61b12e0136b06_STScI-H-p2162a-d-1280x720.png

Mini-Jet Found Near Milky Way's Supermassive Black Hole

Astronomers using Hubble and radio telescopes have found increasing evidence that the black hole near the center of our Milky Way galaxy periodically awakens, captures a star or gas cloud that falls into it, and then releases powerful beams of...
9-Dec-2021


Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI): Nearly 400 years after Galileo first observed the heavens through a telescope, we continue to seek answers to age-old questions about the universe. And while the technology has evolved over the centuries, the inquiry remains essentially the same: What's out there, where did it come from, and what does it mean?

At the Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI), we're working hard to study and explain the once-unimaginable celestial phenomena now made visible using Hubble's cutting-edge technology. In the course of this exploration we will continue to share with you the grace and beauty of the universe, because the discoveries belong to all of us.

Ray Villard
Hubble Space Telescope News Chief
astronomy

 villard@stsci.edu

410-338-4514

Christine Pulliam
Head, News Office

 cpulliam@stsci.edu

410-338-4366

Donna Weaver
Science Writer
astronomy

 dweaver@stsci.edu

410-338-4493

Cheryl Gundy
News Production Team Lead
astronomy

 gundy@stsci.edu

410-338-4707

Hannah Braun
Senior Media Relations Specialist

 hbraun@stsci.edu

410-338-4244

Sonia Saldana
Procurement Specialist II

 saldana@stsci.edu

410-338-4999
