Research reveals high-risk subtype of relapsed pediatric AML

Scientists at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have found a previously overlooked mutation in a subtype of pediatric leukemia that has implications for identifying high-risk patients.
16-Feb-2022

Research Lays a Foundation for Prevention of the Most Common Childhood Cancer

Scientists at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Cancer Research Center in Spain blocked development of acute lymphoblastic leukemia in mice with a genetic mutation that increases the risk of childhood cancer.
7-Feb-2022

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital celebrates 60 years of saving children’s lives

Diamond jubilee events planned nationwide for supporters to honor St. Jude visionaries, recognize expanding global impact of scientific, medical achievements.
4-Feb-2022

Modular super-enhancer controls retinal development

Scientists at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital identified distinct functions for regions of a super-enhancer that controls gene expression during retina formation, calling it a ‘modular’ super-enhancer.
10-Jan-2022

World Health Organization and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to dramatically increase global access to childhood cancer medicines

The Global Platform for Access to Childhood Cancer Medicines, the first of its kind, will provide an uninterrupted supply of quality-assured childhood cancer medicines to low- and middle-income countries. St. Jude is making a six-year, $200 million...
13-Dec-2021

Chemoimmunotherapy dramatically improved survival of high-risk neuroblastoma patients

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital phase II clinical trial results suggest that the monoclonal antibody hu14.18K322A could help change treatment of children with high-risk neuroblastoma.
3-Dec-2021

St. Jude researchers are again among the world’s most highly cited scientists

The thirteen scientists were named to the 2021 list of Highly Cited Researchers by the Institute for Scientific Information at Clarivate, reflecting the international reach of St. Jude research.
16-Nov-2021

Safety concerns raised for neuroblastoma candidate drug

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital scientists have identified the primary target of the experimental cancer drug CX-5164, revealing a possible risk for late effects of treatment.
9-Nov-2021


About

The mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is to advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment. Consistent with the vision of our founder Danny Thomas, no child is denied treatment based on race, religion or a family's ability to pay.

Contacts

Summer Freeman
Executive Communications

 summer.freeman@stjude.org

901-595-3061

Mary Powers
Senior Science Writer

 mary.powers@stjude.org

901-595-4334

Elizabeth Whittington
Executive Communications

 elizabeth.whittington@stjude.org

901-595-0218

Freeda Chebab

 Freeda.Chehab@STJUDE.ORG

Katy Hobgood
Media Relations Strategist

 katy.hobgood@stjude.org

Erin Podolak
Science Writer

erine_podolak@dfci.harvard.edu

617-632-6527

Michael Sheffield
Senior Media Relations Specialist

 michael.sheffield@stjude.org

901-595-0221
