Research reveals high-risk subtype of relapsed pediatric AML
Scientists at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have found a previously overlooked mutation in a subtype of pediatric leukemia that has implications for identifying high-risk patients.
16-Feb-2022 10:00 AM EST
Research Lays a Foundation for Prevention of the Most Common Childhood Cancer
Scientists at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Cancer Research Center in Spain blocked development of acute lymphoblastic leukemia in mice with a genetic mutation that increases the risk of childhood cancer.
7-Feb-2022 12:05 PM EST
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital celebrates 60 years of saving children’s lives
Diamond jubilee events planned nationwide for supporters to honor St. Jude visionaries,
recognize expanding global impact of scientific, medical achievements.
4-Feb-2022 1:45 PM EST
Modular super-enhancer controls retinal development
Scientists at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital identified distinct functions for regions of a super-enhancer that controls gene expression during retina formation, calling it a ‘modular’ super-enhancer.
10-Jan-2022 12:25 PM EST
World Health Organization and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to dramatically increase global access to childhood cancer medicines
The Global Platform for Access to Childhood Cancer Medicines, the first of its kind, will provide an uninterrupted supply of quality-assured childhood cancer medicines to low- and middle-income countries. St. Jude is making a six-year, $200 million...
13-Dec-2021 8:45 AM EST
Chemoimmunotherapy dramatically improved survival of high-risk neuroblastoma patients
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital phase II clinical trial results suggest that the monoclonal antibody hu14.18K322A could help change treatment of children with high-risk neuroblastoma.
3-Dec-2021 2:10 PM EST
St. Jude researchers are again among the world’s most highly cited scientists
The thirteen scientists were named to the 2021 list of Highly Cited Researchers by the Institute for Scientific Information at Clarivate, reflecting the international reach of St. Jude research.
16-Nov-2021 9:55 AM EST
Safety concerns raised for neuroblastoma candidate drug
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital scientists have identified the primary target of the experimental cancer drug CX-5164, revealing a possible risk for late effects of treatment.
9-Nov-2021 8:00 AM EST
World-Renowned St. Jude Virus Experts Now Available for Media Interviews on Vaccine, Viral Ecology & Evolution
19-Aug-2020 4:40 PM EDT
Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs gives us a framework for parenting during a pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic turned our society on its head. One of the changes was a strange new reality where parents became school teachers overnight.
19-Aug-2020 3:25 PM EDT
Influenza Outlook and Vaccines: Flu Expert and World Health Organization Member available
1-Dec-2017 12:00 PM EST
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Experts at ASCO 2014
31-May-2014 6:00 PM EDT
Annual Report to the Nation on the Status of Cancer: Experts Available to Discuss Pediatric Cancer
18-Dec-2013 5:00 PM EST
Sickle Cell Awareness Month: Experts Available
22-Aug-2013 5:25 PM EDT
Childhood Cancer Awareness Month: Experts Available
22-Aug-2013 5:15 PM EDT
Childhood Cancer Survivorship: St. Jude Childrenâs Research Hospital Experts Available
31-May-2013 3:00 PM EDT