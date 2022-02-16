Scientists at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have found a previously overlooked mutation in a subtype of pediatric leukemia that has implications for identifying high-risk patients.

Scientists at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Cancer Research Center in Spain blocked development of acute lymphoblastic leukemia in mice with a genetic mutation that increases the risk of childhood cancer.

Diamond jubilee events planned nationwide for supporters to honor St. Jude visionaries, recognize expanding global impact of scientific, medical achievements.

Scientists at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital identified distinct functions for regions of a super-enhancer that controls gene expression during retina formation, calling it a ‘modular’ super-enhancer.

The Global Platform for Access to Childhood Cancer Medicines, the first of its kind, will provide an uninterrupted supply of quality-assured childhood cancer medicines to low- and middle-income countries. St. Jude is making a six-year, $200 million...

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital phase II clinical trial results suggest that the monoclonal antibody hu14.18K322A could help change treatment of children with high-risk neuroblastoma.

The thirteen scientists were named to the 2021 list of Highly Cited Researchers by the Institute for Scientific Information at Clarivate, reflecting the international reach of St. Jude research.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital scientists have identified the primary target of the experimental cancer drug CX-5164, revealing a possible risk for late effects of treatment.

