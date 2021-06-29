Our News on Newswise
College Students Experience Significant Grief Reactions During Global Pandemic
A new study shows that colleges students are experiencing significant grief reactions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
29-Jun-2021 5:50 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Erica Sirrine named director of Social Work at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Erica Sirrine, PhD, a grief and bereavement expert with years of building social work programs in academia, will direct a growing program at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
7-Jun-2021 1:15 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Collaboration controls killers
St. Jude immunologists are researching how effector and killer T cells can be controlled to destroy cancer cells that resist treatment.
4-Jun-2021 12:20 PM EDT Add to Favorites
NCI-designated cancer centers call for urgent action to get cancer-preventing HPV vaccination back on track
The COVID-19 pandemic has interrupted delivery of key health services
for children and adolescents, including HPV vaccination for cancer prevention.
20-May-2021 12:20 PM EDT Add to Favorites
By age 10, retinoblastoma patients’ learning and life skills rebound
St. Jude retinoblastoma researchers studied how survivors fared years later at home and at school.
6-May-2021 12:35 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Researchers speed identification of DNA regions that regulate gene expression
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital scientists have developed a highly efficient method to address a major challenge in biology—identifying the genetic ‘switches’ that regulate gene expression.
6-May-2021 12:10 PM EDT Add to Favorites
COVID-19 vaccine is associated with fewer asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infections
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital COVID-19 screening and vaccination program for employees offers early evidence that vaccine protects against asymptomatic infection, which has fueled the pandemic.
6-May-2021 11:55 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Excellent outcomes reported for first targeted frontline therapy for high-risk pediatric Hodgkin lymphoma
Scientists are reporting results of the first frontline clinical trial to use targeted therapy to treat high-risk pediatric Hodgkin lymphoma.
8-Apr-2021 9:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News
World-Renowned St. Jude Virus Experts Now Available for Media Interviews on Vaccine, Viral Ecology & Evolution
19-Aug-2020 4:40 PM EDT
Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs gives us a framework for parenting during a pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic turned our society on its head. One of the changes was a strange new reality where parents became school teachers overnight.
19-Aug-2020 3:25 PM EDT
Influenza Outlook and Vaccines: Flu Expert and World Health Organization Member available
1-Dec-2017 12:00 PM EST
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Experts at ASCO 2014
31-May-2014 6:00 PM EDT
Annual Report to the Nation on the Status of Cancer: Experts Available to Discuss Pediatric Cancer
18-Dec-2013 5:00 PM EST
Sickle Cell Awareness Month: Experts Available
22-Aug-2013 5:25 PM EDT
Childhood Cancer Awareness Month: Experts Available
22-Aug-2013 5:15 PM EDT
Childhood Cancer Survivorship: St. Jude Childrenâs Research Hospital Experts Available
31-May-2013 3:00 PM EDTSee All Experts