A new study shows that colleges students are experiencing significant grief reactions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Erica Sirrine, PhD, a grief and bereavement expert with years of building social work programs in academia, will direct a growing program at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

St. Jude immunologists are researching how effector and killer T cells can be controlled to destroy cancer cells that resist treatment.

The COVID-19 pandemic has interrupted delivery of key health services for children and adolescents, including HPV vaccination for cancer prevention.

St. Jude retinoblastoma researchers studied how survivors fared years later at home and at school.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital scientists have developed a highly efficient method to address a major challenge in biology—identifying the genetic ‘switches’ that regulate gene expression.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital COVID-19 screening and vaccination program for employees offers early evidence that vaccine protects against asymptomatic infection, which has fueled the pandemic.

Scientists are reporting results of the first frontline clinical trial to use targeted therapy to treat high-risk pediatric Hodgkin lymphoma.

