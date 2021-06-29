Memphis, TN USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

College Students Experience Significant Grief Reactions During Global Pandemic

A new study shows that colleges students are experiencing significant grief reactions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
29-Jun-2021 5:50 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: SirrinePhoto-Headshot.jpg

Erica Sirrine named director of Social Work at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Erica Sirrine, PhD, a grief and bereavement expert with years of building social work programs in academia, will direct a growing program at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
7-Jun-2021 1:15 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: 00214232-002.jpg

Collaboration controls killers

St. Jude immunologists are researching how effector and killer T cells can be controlled to destroy cancer cells that resist treatment.
4-Jun-2021 12:20 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: hpv-oncoprotein.jpeg

NCI-designated cancer centers call for urgent action to get cancer-preventing HPV vaccination back on track

The COVID-19 pandemic has interrupted delivery of key health services for children and adolescents, including HPV vaccination for cancer prevention.
20-May-2021 12:20 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: 00172469-005_Willard_wm.jpg

By age 10, retinoblastoma patients’ learning and life skills rebound

St. Jude retinoblastoma researchers studied how survivors fared years later at home and at school.
6-May-2021 12:35 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: MitchWeiss.jpg

Researchers speed identification of DNA regions that regulate gene expression

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital scientists have developed a highly efficient method to address a major challenge in biology—identifying the genetic ‘switches’ that regulate gene expression.
6-May-2021 12:10 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: DiegoHijano.jpg

COVID-19 vaccine is associated with fewer asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infections

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital COVID-19 screening and vaccination program for employees offers early evidence that vaccine protects against asymptomatic infection, which has fueled the pandemic.
6-May-2021 11:55 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Excellent outcomes reported for first targeted frontline therapy for high-risk pediatric Hodgkin lymphoma

Scientists are reporting results of the first frontline clinical trial to use targeted therapy to treat high-risk pediatric Hodgkin lymphoma.
8-Apr-2021 9:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

The mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is to advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment. Consistent with the vision of our founder Danny Thomas, no child is denied treatment based on race, religion or a family's ability to pay.

Contacts

Summer Freeman
Executive Communications

 summer.freeman@stjude.org

901-595-3061

Mary Powers
Senior Science Writer

 mary.powers@stjude.org

901-595-4334

Elizabeth Whittington
Digital Media Director

 elizabeth.whittington@stjude.org

901-595-0218

Katy Hobgood
Media Relations Strategist

 katy.hobgood@stjude.org

Erin Podolak
Science Writer

erine_podolak@dfci.harvard.edu

617-632-6527

Erin Seidler Gass
Director of Public Relations

 erin.seidlergass@stjude.org

515-537-4465

Michael Sheffield
Senior Media Relations Specialist

 michael.sheffield@stjude.org

901-595-0221
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.50134