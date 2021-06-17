Our News on Newswise
Emotional Acknowledgment: How Verbalizing Others’ Emotions Fosters Interpersonal Trust
Research examines market design to accelerate COVID-19 vaccine supply
Magnitude and Effects of “Sludge” in Benefits Administration: How Health Insurance Hassles Burden Workers and Cost Employers
Research examines choice screen auction implementation
Facial Recognition Technology Can Expose Political Orientation From Naturalistic Facial Images
We show that facial recognition algorithms can expose people’s political views from their social media profile pictures, posing dramatic risks to privacy and civil liberties.
Viewing the Human Body as a Machine in an Effort to Promote Health Turns Out to Be Not Healthy
New research out of Stanford Graduate School of Business indicates that when we’re encouraged to view the human body as a machine (a process called dehumanization) in an effort to promote health, we actually arrive at the opposite effect.
Conference on Corporations and Democracy
Corporations do not vote in elections, but their impact on democratic societies is immense.
Spouses’ Faces Are Similar but Do Not Become More Similar with Time
Both old wives’ tales and psychological literature posit that spouses’ faces become more similar over time. Scholars have argued that partners tend to occupy the same environments, engage in the same activities, eat the same food, and mimic...
Protesting While White Nationalist: What if They’d Been Black?
An essay by Stanford Graduate School of Business faculty member Sarah Soule and coauthor Christian Davenport, University of Michigan
22-Mar-2021 5:35 PM EDT
Stanford GSB finance expert Amit Seru warns: the household debt suspension provision in the CARES Act is a ticking time bomb
3-Feb-2021 3:05 PM EST
Stanford GSB's corporate governance expert David Larcker available for comment on Jeff Bezo stepping down from Amazon
2-Feb-2021 8:05 PM EST
Making American Protest Policing Better: If We Could Turn Back Time
An essay by Stanford Graduate School of Business faculty member Sarah Soule and coauthor Christian Davenport, University of Michigan
5-Nov-2020 7:05 PM EST
Stanford and Michigan researchers on a "movement of movements approach" to end police violence
28-Aug-2020 6:20 PM EDT
What Brexit Means to UK Business: Like Jumping Out a Plane Without a Parachute
29-Jan-2019 11:05 AM EST
How do we fight workplace biases that hold women back?
29-Jan-2019 12:00 PM EST
Can the president win his fight with the Federal Reserve?
16-Jan-2019 10:45 AM ESTSee All Experts