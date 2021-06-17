

We show that facial recognition algorithms can expose people’s political views from their social media profile pictures, posing dramatic risks to privacy and civil liberties.

New research out of Stanford Graduate School of Business indicates that when we’re encouraged to view the human body as a machine (a process called dehumanization) in an effort to promote health, we actually arrive at the opposite effect.

Corporations do not vote in elections, but their impact on democratic societies is immense.

Both old wives’ tales and psychological literature posit that spouses’ faces become more similar over time. Scholars have argued that partners tend to occupy the same environments, engage in the same activities, eat the same food, and mimic...

