Emotional Acknowledgment: How Verbalizing Others’ Emotions Fosters Interpersonal Trust


Research examines market design to accelerate COVID-19 vaccine supply


Magnitude and Effects of “Sludge” in Benefits Administration: How Health Insurance Hassles Burden Workers and Cost Employers


Research examines choice screen auction implementation


Facial Recognition Technology Can Expose Political Orientation From Naturalistic Facial Images

We show that facial recognition algorithms can expose people’s political views from their social media profile pictures, posing dramatic risks to privacy and civil liberties.
Viewing the Human Body as a Machine in an Effort to Promote Health Turns Out to Be Not Healthy

New research out of Stanford Graduate School of Business indicates that when we’re encouraged to view the human body as a machine (a process called dehumanization) in an effort to promote health, we actually arrive at the opposite effect.
Conference on Corporations and Democracy

Corporations do not vote in elections, but their impact on democratic societies is immense.
Spouses’ Faces Are Similar but Do Not Become More Similar with Time

Both old wives’ tales and psychological literature posit that spouses’ faces become more similar over time. Scholars have argued that partners tend to occupy the same environments, engage in the same activities, eat the same food, and mimic...
Protesting While White Nationalist: What if They’d Been Black?

An essay by Stanford Graduate School of Business faculty member Sarah Soule and coauthor Christian Davenport, University of Michigan
Stanford GSB finance expert Amit Seru warns: the household debt suspension provision in the CARES Act is a ticking time bomb

Stanford GSB's corporate governance expert David Larcker available for comment on Jeff Bezo stepping down from Amazon

Making American Protest Policing Better: If We Could Turn Back Time

An essay by Stanford Graduate School of Business faculty member Sarah Soule and coauthor Christian Davenport, University of Michigan
Stanford and Michigan researchers on a "movement of movements approach" to end police violence

What Brexit Means to UK Business: Like Jumping Out a Plane Without a Parachute

How do we fight workplace biases that hold women back?

Can the president win his fight with the Federal Reserve?

