FoMO Nudges Students Toward Future Happiness
A new study found that college students are challenging traditional ideas of where and how they invest their time. They are preparing for the future by investing in relationships and leveraging the “fear of missing out,” or FoMO, as a reminder...
Research Can Help Pawpaws Gain New Ground
Despite its tropical-sounding name and exotic-tasting In a recent article in Plant Ecology, Associate Professor The pawpaw is extremely rare in New York State, with only 20 known locations. Stephen Tulowiecki, a geographer at SUNY Geneseo, studied...
Study shows impact of licensing restrictions on immigrant farmworkers
A three-year study by SUNY Geneseo anthropologists shows that driver licensing restrictions led to increased social isolation and health risks for immigrant agricultural workers. The researchers identified factors that prevent immigrants from...
Study Maps 1790s Distribution of American Chestnut in WNY
The American chestnut tree was made functionally extinct by an invasive blight fungus in the early 1900s. Work is currently underway to develop a blight-resistant variety through breeding and genetic engineering. With the potential reintroduction of...
Native American Burning Key to Rare Oak Savannas
In a recent article in Annals of the American Association of Geographers, geographers from the State University of New York (SUNY) found that Native American land use—in particular, the use of fire—was critical in shaping the distribution of oak...
SUNY Geneseo Awarded $884K NSF Grant
The NSF has awarded an $883,754 grant to SUNY Geneseo to support women faculty in STEM. The ADVANCE PLAN project will be led by Wendy Pogozelski, SUNY distinguished teaching professor of chemistry, and Karleen West, associate professor of political...
Reconstructing Fashion
Katherine Andersen, from Bronxville, NY, who majored in international relations, has a passion for costume construction. While studying abroad in the Netherlands during Fall 2018, she saw an exhibit at Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum on the Dutch trade...
Ganie DeHart’s 25 Years of Sibling and Friend Research
SUNY Geneseo Distinguished Teaching Professor of Psychology Ganie DeHart recently surpassed the silver anniversary of her longitudinal study of sibling and friend relationships. The ongoing observation of the same people over time provides rich data...
Zombies and the Psychology of Parenting Under Extreme Stress
Professor of psychology Steven Kirsh combined two of his passions, zombies and psychology, for his latest book: Parenting in the Zombie Apocalypse: The Psychology of Raising Children in a Time of Horror (McFarland, 2019). Kirsh begins by imagining...
Planetary Geologist Nick Warner Part of NASA's InSight Mars Mission
Professor Authors Textbook Examining the Psychology of Happiness
How do you define happiness? Jim Allen, associate professor of psychology at SUNY Geneseo, has taken a critical look at that question in his recently published textbook titled “The Psychology of Happiness in the Modern World: A Social...
SUNYGeneseo Geologist Involved in Investigating Surface of Mars.
Leading Native American History Scholar at SUNY Geneseo: “Much Hangs in the Balance at Standing Rock”
