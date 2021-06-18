The Threespine stickleback fish is known to have evolved independently from its marine ancestors, a process called parallel evolution. A new study details the genomic changes that drive their rapid evolution, the findings from which may shed light...

An electroencephalogram (EEG) study of adolescents with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) identified a neural signal that may help explain the variation of how those with ASD perceive or understand the mental states of others (called “Theory of...

Justin Fincher, PhD, vice president for advancement at The Ohio State University, has been appointed vice president for advancement, effective August 23, 2021, announced Stony Brook University President, Maurie McInnis. Reporting directly to...

A research team that includes Anthropology researchers from Stony Brook University has used 14 years of demographic data on multiple groups of wild geladas to determine that mid-size group living is best for fitness, essentially optimizing survival...

After experiencing a year of hybrid learning as the COVID-19 pandemic continued, it was finally time to celebrate. Stony Brook University students became alumni in 10 2021 Degree Conferral Celebration ceremonies. The ceremonies took place at LaValle...

A team of researchers including Ira S. Cohen, MD, PhD, of the Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University, has identified a compound that prevents the lengthening of the heart’s electrical event which can cause a lengthening of the...

Scientists from Stony Brook University and the Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior have pieced together a timeline of how brain and body size evolved in mammals over the last 150 million years. The findings will be published in Science Advances.

A study led by Stony Brook University that tested neural activity in the brains of individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) reveals that they successfully encode facial emotions in their neural signals – and they do so about as well as...

