Stony Brook, NY USA

Do Stickleback Fish Provide a Roadmap of Rapid Species Evolution?

The Threespine stickleback fish is known to have evolved independently from its marine ancestors, a process called parallel evolution. A new study details the genomic changes that drive their rapid evolution, the findings from which may shed light...
Study Identifies a Neural Signal that May Help Explain Social-Cognitive Ability in Autism

An electroencephalogram (EEG) study of adolescents with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) identified a neural signal that may help explain the variation of how those with ASD perceive or understand the mental states of others (called “Theory of...
Justin Fincher, PhD, Appointed Vice President for Advancement and Executive Director of the Stony Brook Foundation

Justin Fincher, PhD, vice president for advancement at The Ohio State University, has been appointed vice president for advancement, effective August 23, 2021, announced Stony Brook University President, Maurie McInnis. Reporting directly to...
Study of Wild Geladas Reveals Mid-Size Group Living is Best for Survival and Fitness

A research team that includes Anthropology researchers from Stony Brook University has used 14 years of demographic data on multiple groups of wild geladas to determine that mid-size group living is best for fitness, essentially optimizing survival...
Stony Brook Conferred Degrees to Class Of 2021 in Person at LaValle Stadium Between May 19-21

After experiencing a year of hybrid learning as the COVID-19 pandemic continued, it was finally time to celebrate. Stony Brook University students became alumni in 10 2021 Degree Conferral Celebration ceremonies. The ceremonies took place at LaValle...
Compound May Prevent Arrhythmia Caused by Medicines

A team of researchers including Ira S. Cohen, MD, PhD, of the Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University, has identified a compound that prevents the lengthening of the heart’s electrical event which can cause a lengthening of the...
New Study Has Scientists Re-Evaluating Relative Brain Size and Mammalian Intelligence

Scientists from Stony Brook University and the Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior have pieced together a timeline of how brain and body size evolved in mammals over the last 150 million years. The findings will be published in Science Advances.
Study Shows Facial Emotions are Successfully Encoded in Brains of Those with Autism

A study led by Stony Brook University that tested neural activity in the brains of individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) reveals that they successfully encode facial emotions in their neural signals – and they do so about as well as...
New Drug for Alzheimer's Patients Provides Hope With Caution

8-Jun-2021 3:10 PM EDT

Tick Threat Remains a Public Health Concern

24-May-2021 10:55 AM EDT

Experts Available: The Jury Verdict in the Trial of Derek Chauvin

21-Apr-2021 8:40 AM EDT

April 2021: Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Month: Expert Available To Discuss Research

16-Apr-2021 1:55 PM EDT

Seeking History of Life on Mars: 2020 Perseverance Rover Experts Available

The new era of space exploration features two Stony Brook University faculty members as part of the development of NASA’s Mars2020 Perseverance rover that recently landed. Distinguished Professor Scott McLennan and Associate Professor Joel...
22-Feb-2021 2:10 PM EST

Expert Available: @stonybrooku Ocean Conservationist Responds to President Biden's Call to Tackle Climate Crisis

1-Feb-2021 2:10 PM EST

Expert Comments on Gallup Survey Results: Fewer in U.S. Continue to See Vaccines as Important

16-Jan-2020 2:25 AM EST

Stress or Depression During the Holidays? Best to “Cope Ahead”

17-Dec-2019 3:50 PM EST

About

The University has a five-part mission:

To provide comprehensive undergraduate, graduate, and professional education of the highest quality;

To carry out research and intellectual endeavors of the highest international standards that advance knowledge and have immediate or long-range practical significance;

To provide leadership for economic growth, technology, and culture for neighboring communities and the wider geographic region;

To provide state-of-the-art innovative health care, while serving as a resource to a regional health care network and to the traditionally underserved;

To fulfill these objectives while celebrating diversity and positioning the University in the global community.

Experts
Contacts

Lauren Sheprow
Media Relations Officer

 Lauren.Sheprow@stonybrook.edu

631-632-4965

Greg Filiano
Manager of Media Relations, School of Medicine
Medicine

 Gregory.Filiano@stonybrook.edu

631-444-9343

Emily Cappiello
University Media Relations Specialist

 emily.cappiello@stonybrook.edu

631-632-6084

Cassandra Genua
Medicine Media Relations Coordinator

 cassandra.genua@stonybrookmedicine.edu

631-444-3682

Barbara Jo Howard
Director, Communications & Marketing
Medicine

 barbarajo.howard@stonybrookmedicine.edu

(631) 726-8700 x4

Suzanne Natsch

 suzanne.natsch@stonybrook.edu

