Implementing P6 Acupressure in Conjunction With Pharmacotherapy to Decrease Chemotherapy-Induced Nausea and Vomiting: A Nurse-Led EBP Initiative to Improve Care and Quality of Life

Mary L. Schumann MA, BSN,Marijean Buhse PhD, NP-C, MSCN, FAAN,Megan Maloney BSN, DNC,Heather Ugolini BSN
22-Nov-2021

Factors Associated With Cognitive Impairment in Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction

Cognitive impairment is prevalent in heart failure and is associated with higher mortality rates. The mechanism behind cognitive impairment in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) has not been established.
22-Nov-2021

A longitudinal comparison of health-related quality of life in rural and urban recipients of left ventricular assist devices

Left ventricular assist devices (LVAD) are a common treatment for advanced heart failure (HF) to improve ventricular function, symptoms, and health-related quality of life (HRQOL).
22-Nov-2021

Longitudinal Effects of Left Ventricular Assist Device Implantation on Global and Domain-Specific Cognitive Function


22-Nov-2021

Outcomes of Bariatric Surgery: Patients with Body Mass Index 60 or Greater


22-Nov-2021

Safety of Bariatric Surgery in Patients With Congestive Heart Failure: Results of an 11-Year Retrospective Study


22-Nov-2021

Celebrating the Future of Nursing

The Stony Brook University School of Nursing held its first “Oath Ceremony” for students entering its undergraduate programs.
9-Nov-2021

Federal funding of nursing research by the NationalInstitutes of Health (NIH): 1993 to 2017


24-Nov-2020


Nurse Veteran Applies Lessons from Vietnam toPTSD in Today’s Healthcare Workforce

Joan Furey’s studies of military nurses can educate and guide the treatment of healthcare workers traumatized by COVID-19.
27-Oct-2020

Contacts

Wesam Hassanin
Executive Assistant to Annette B. Wysocki, PhD, RN, FAAN Dean and Professor -School of Nursing

 wesam.hassanin@stonybrook.edu

631-444-1041

Angelea Laccesaglia
Business Administrator Office of Administration and Finance

 angelea.laccesaglia@stonybrook.edu

Linda Sacino
Dean's Office

 linda.sacino@stonybrook.edu

631 444 3262

Laura Vaughn
PR Contact

 ltvaughn6@gmail.com

Annette Wysocki
Dean and Professor

 Annette.Wysocki@stonybrook.edu

631.444.3260
