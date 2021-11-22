Mary L. Schumann MA, BSN,Marijean Buhse PhD, NP-C, MSCN, FAAN,Megan Maloney BSN, DNC,Heather Ugolini BSN

Cognitive impairment is prevalent in heart failure and is associated with higher mortality rates. The mechanism behind cognitive impairment in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) has not been established.

Left ventricular assist devices (LVAD) are a common treatment for advanced heart failure (HF) to improve ventricular function, symptoms, and health-related quality of life (HRQOL).

The Stony Brook University School of Nursing held its first “Oath Ceremony” for students entering its undergraduate programs.

