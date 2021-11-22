Our News on Newswise
Implementing P6 Acupressure in Conjunction With Pharmacotherapy to Decrease Chemotherapy-Induced Nausea and Vomiting: A Nurse-Led EBP Initiative to Improve Care and Quality of Life
Mary L. Schumann MA, BSN,Marijean Buhse PhD, NP-C, MSCN, FAAN,Megan Maloney BSN, DNC,Heather Ugolini BSN
22-Nov-2021 4:15 PM EST
Factors Associated With Cognitive Impairment in Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction
Cognitive impairment is prevalent in heart failure and is associated with higher mortality rates. The mechanism behind cognitive impairment in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) has not been established.
22-Nov-2021 3:50 PM EST
A longitudinal comparison of health-related quality of life in rural and urban recipients of left ventricular assist devices
Left ventricular assist devices (LVAD) are a common treatment for advanced heart failure (HF) to improve ventricular function, symptoms, and health-related quality of life (HRQOL).
22-Nov-2021 3:50 PM EST
Longitudinal Effects of Left Ventricular Assist Device Implantation on Global and Domain-Specific Cognitive Function
22-Nov-2021 3:15 PM EST
Outcomes of Bariatric Surgery: Patients with Body Mass Index 60 or Greater
22-Nov-2021 2:50 PM EST
Safety of Bariatric Surgery in Patients With Congestive Heart Failure: Results of an 11-Year Retrospective Study
22-Nov-2021 12:55 PM EST
Celebrating the Future of Nursing
The Stony Brook University School of Nursing held its first “Oath Ceremony” for students entering its undergraduate programs.
9-Nov-2021 12:10 PM EST
Federal funding of nursing research by the NationalInstitutes of Health (NIH): 1993 to 2017
24-Nov-2020 1:15 PM EST
Nurse Veteran Applies Lessons from Vietnam toPTSD in Today’s Healthcare Workforce
Joan Furey’s studies of military nurses can educate and guide the treatment of healthcare workers traumatized by COVID-19.
27-Oct-2020 10:25 AM EDT