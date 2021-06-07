Our News on Newswise
Virginia G. Stowers, 1930-2021
Stowers Institute Co-Founder Virginia Stowers, 1930-2021
7-Jun-2021
Discovery of an elusive cell type in fish sensory organs
The Piotrowski Lab has reported newly identified invasive ionocytes in the sensory organs of larval and adult zebrafish fish that may provide clues to how sensory organs continue to function in changing environments.
26-Apr-2021
Decoding smell
Since the beginning of the pandemic, a loss of smell has emerged as one of the telltale signs of COVID-19.
29-Mar-2021
Explainable AI for decoding genome biology
Researchers at the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, in collaboration with colleagues at Stanford University and Technical University of Munich have developed advanced explainable artificial intelligence (AI) in a technical tour de force to...
18-Feb-2021
A niche for the eye
What if the degenerative eye conditions that lead to glaucoma, corneal dystrophy, and cataracts could be detected and treated before vision is impaired? Recent findings from the lab of Investigator Ting Xie, PhD, at the Stowers Institute for Medical...
13-Jan-2021
Small differences, big impact
In a new study, researchers at the Stowers Institute for Medical Research have identified a handful of variations in an amino acid sequence critical for retaining the ancestral function of a gene over the course of 600 million years of evolution.
17-Nov-2020
Survival of the fit-ish
It can be hard to dispute the common adage ‘survival of the fittest’. After all, “most of the genes in the genome are there because they’re doing something good,” says Sarah Zanders, PhD, assistant investigator at the Stowers Institute for...
17-Aug-2020
Scientists use CRISPR to knock down gene messages early in development
Researchers at the Stowers Institute for Medical Research in Kansas City, Missouri, and the Andalusian Center of Developmental Biology at Pablo de Olavide University in Seville, Spain, have harnessed the technology to target gene messages (messenger...
3-Aug-2020
