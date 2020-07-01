Megan Malara, The Ohio State University, has been named as the 2020-2021 TMS/MRS Congressional Science and Engineering Fellow.

Add to Favorites

An online directory has launched that connects materials expertise and resources with organizations working against COVID-19.

Add to Favorites

Alexander Martin, postdoctoral fellow in the Molecular Design Institute at New York University’s Department of Chemistry has been announced as the 2019-2020 TMS/MRS Congressional Science and Engineering Fellow.

Add to Favorites

The materials science and engineering outreach program focused on high school interactions has expanded its topic areas through the support of the Arconic Foundation.

Add to Favorites

The Minerals, Metals & Materials Society (TMS) has announced the 2019 recipients of its awards during its recent TMS 2019 Annual Meeting & Exhibition.

Add to Favorites

Four university teams take home prizes and six special citations awarded in the biannual student bladesmithing competition hosted by The Minerals, Metals & Materials Society.

Add to Favorites

More than 30 teams from universities across the world competed to forge a blade for entry into the biannual competition hosted by The Minerals, Metals & Materials Society. Entries will be on display at the 2019 Annual Meeting & Exhibition of The...

Add to Favorites

Formal study release held in conjunction with an information session with the study authors at the TMS 2019 Annual Meeting & Exhibition in San Antonio, Texas.

Add to Favorites