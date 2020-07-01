Our News on Newswise
TMS and MRS Announce 2020-2021 Congressional Science and Engineering Fellow
Megan Malara, The Ohio State University, has been named as the 2020-2021 TMS/MRS Congressional Science and Engineering Fellow.
Fighting Covid-19 by Connecting Materials Experts with Organizations in Need
An online directory has launched that connects materials expertise and resources with organizations working against COVID-19.
TMS and MRS Announce 2019-2020 Congressional Science and Engineering Fellow
Alexander Martin, postdoctoral fellow in the Molecular Design Institute at New York University’s Department of Chemistry has been announced as the 2019-2020 TMS/MRS Congressional Science and Engineering Fellow.
New STEM Resources Added to Materials Explorers™ Program
The materials science and engineering outreach program focused on high school interactions has expanded its topic areas through the support of the Arconic Foundation.
TMS Honors 2019 Awardees
The Minerals, Metals & Materials Society (TMS) has announced the 2019 recipients of its awards during its recent TMS 2019 Annual Meeting & Exhibition.
Winners Announced for 2019 TMS Bladesmithing Competition
Four university teams take home prizes and six special citations awarded in the biannual student bladesmithing competition hosted by The Minerals, Metals & Materials Society.
Guest Judge Announced for TMS Bladesmithing Competition
More than 30 teams from universities across the world competed to forge a blade for entry into the biannual competition hosted by The Minerals, Metals & Materials Society. Entries will be on display at the 2019 Annual Meeting & Exhibition of The...
Study Released on a Revolutionary New Manufacturing Technology
Formal study release held in conjunction with an information session with the study authors at the TMS 2019 Annual Meeting & Exhibition in San Antonio, Texas.
Experts/Background Available on Materials Genome Initiative Unveiled by President Obama
The MInerals, Metals & Materials Society (TMS) has assumed an international leadership role in supporting the development of Materials Genome Initiative introduced by President Barack Obama in his launch of the Advance Manufacturing Partnership...
