TMS and MRS Announce 2020-2021 Congressional Science and Engineering Fellow

Megan Malara, The Ohio State University, has been named as the 2020-2021 TMS/MRS Congressional Science and Engineering Fellow.
1-Jul-2020

Fighting Covid-19 by Connecting Materials Experts with Organizations in Need

An online directory has launched that connects materials expertise and resources with organizations working against COVID-19.
4-May-2020

TMS and MRS Announce 2019-2020 Congressional Science and Engineering Fellow

Alexander Martin, postdoctoral fellow in the Molecular Design Institute at New York University’s Department of Chemistry has been announced as the 2019-2020 TMS/MRS Congressional Science and Engineering Fellow.
26-Jun-2019

New STEM Resources Added to Materials Explorers™ Program

The materials science and engineering outreach program focused on high school interactions has expanded its topic areas through the support of the Arconic Foundation.
26-Apr-2019

TMS Honors 2019 Awardees

The Minerals, Metals & Materials Society (TMS) has announced the 2019 recipients of its awards during its recent TMS 2019 Annual Meeting & Exhibition.
27-Mar-2019

Winners Announced for 2019 TMS Bladesmithing Competition

Four university teams take home prizes and six special citations awarded in the biannual student bladesmithing competition hosted by The Minerals, Metals & Materials Society.
18-Mar-2019

Guest Judge Announced for TMS Bladesmithing Competition

More than 30 teams from universities across the world competed to forge a blade for entry into the biannual competition hosted by The Minerals, Metals & Materials Society. Entries will be on display at the 2019 Annual Meeting & Exhibition of The...
4-Mar-2019

Study Released on a Revolutionary New Manufacturing Technology

Formal study release held in conjunction with an information session with the study authors at the TMS 2019 Annual Meeting & Exhibition in San Antonio, Texas.
28-Feb-2019


Our Experts on Newswise

Experts/Background Available on Materials Genome Initiative Unveiled by President Obama

The MInerals, Metals & Materials Society (TMS) has assumed an international leadership role in supporting the development of Materials Genome Initiative introduced by President Barack Obama in his launch of the Advance Manufacturing Partnership...
24-Jun-2011

About

TMS is a member-driven international professional society dedicated to fostering the exchange of learning and ideas across the entire range of materials science and engineering, from minerals processing and primary metals production, to basic research and the advanced applications of materials. Included among its thousands of professional and student members are metallurgical and materials engineers, scientists, researchers, educators, and administrators from more than 70 countries on six continents.

Contacts

Ashley-Anne Bohnert
Outreach & External Communications Lead

 abohnert@tms.org

724-814-9000 x224

Kaitlin Calva
Managing Editor, JOM Magazine and TMS Foundation Communications Lead

 kcalva@tms.org

724-776-9000 x252

Beate Helsel
Research, Data, and Information Manager

 bhelsel@tms.org

734-776-9000 x220

Lynne Robinson
Department Head Strategic Communications and Outreach

 lrobinson@tms.org

724-776-9000 x233

Kelly Zappas
Membership News & Communications Lead

 kzappas@tms.org

724-776-9000 x218
