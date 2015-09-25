Tartaglia Communications
American Board of Addiction Medicine Foundation Accredits Nine More Fellowship Programs

The American Board of Addiction Medicine (ABAM) Foundation today announced the accreditation of nine additional fellowship programs to train addiction medicine physicians. With the addition of these programs, the total number of ABAM Foundation...
25-Sep-2015 10:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: NotAsIPicturedStill3Smaller.jpg

Pulitzer Winner Documents Battle with Cancer in Film Airing on PBS

Diagnosed at age 48 with a potentially deadly form of lymphoma, Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist John Kaplan turned the lens on himself and chronicled his experience in a moving visual journal. Kaplan’s new film, Not As I Pictured, is now...
6-Sep-2011 10:25 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: NotAsIPicturedStill3Smaller.jpg

Documentary Filmmaker John Kaplan Works with ASCO

Pulitzer-winning photojournalist John Kaplan, whose film, Not As I Pictured, chronicles his cancer treatment and recovery, will be featured at the ASCO annual meeting. He will be available for interviews on the film, survivorship and his donation...
25-May-2011 3:25 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: NotAsIPicturedStill3Smaller_1.jpg

Pulitzer Winner's Film Documents Battle With Cancer

Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist John Kaplan will give away 10,000 copies of his acclaimed autobiographical film, Not As I Pictured, to anyone affected by cancer. Diagnosed with lymphoma, he chronicled his experience in this moving visual...
18-Apr-2011 1:30 PM EDT Add to Favorites


