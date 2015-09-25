Tartaglia Communications

The American Board of Addiction Medicine (ABAM) Foundation today announced the accreditation of nine additional fellowship programs to train addiction medicine physicians. With the addition of these programs, the total number of ABAM Foundation...

Diagnosed at age 48 with a potentially deadly form of lymphoma, Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist John Kaplan turned the lens on himself and chronicled his experience in a moving visual journal. Kaplan’s new film, Not As I Pictured, is now...

Pulitzer-winning photojournalist John Kaplan, whose film, Not As I Pictured, chronicles his cancer treatment and recovery, will be featured at the ASCO annual meeting. He will be available for interviews on the film, survivorship and his donation...

Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist John Kaplan will give away 10,000 copies of his acclaimed autobiographical film, Not As I Pictured, to anyone affected by cancer. Diagnosed with lymphoma, he chronicled his experience in this moving visual...

