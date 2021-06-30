Texas A&M AgriLife
College Station, TX USA

Newswise: Picture1-1024x590.jpg

‘Plugging in’ to produce environmentally friendly bioplastics

Bioplastics — biodegradable plastics made from biological substances rather than petroleum — can be created in a more economical and environmentally friendly way from the byproducts of corn stubble, grasses and mesquite agricultural production,...
30-Jun-2021 9:55 AM EDT

Newswise: HeiferDrylot-NEW_edited.jpg

Space, Exercise May Be Critical to Drylot Beef Heifer Reproduction

Space and exercise could be almost as important as food and water to the successful development of beef heifers raised in drylots, and quantifying that importance is the aim of a planned study by a Texas A&M University Department of Animal Science...
24-Jun-2021 12:45 PM EDT

Newswise: MicrosoftTeams-image-4-300x200.jpg

Research Shows Similarities in Hunters, Animal Rights Advocates

Animal rights advocates and hunters may have more in common than they think when it comes to nature conservancy, according to a newly published study by a Texas A&M AgriLife researcher.
22-Jun-2021 2:15 PM EDT

Texas A&M AgriLife Plant Breeding Programs Granted $1.75 million

Four Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Department of Soil and Crop Sciences plant breeding program development projects have been funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture, NIFA....
17-Jun-2021 12:20 PM EDT

Texas A&M AgriLife Research develops bacteriophage treatment for Pierce’s disease

A Texas A&M AgriLife Research study has led to the discovery of the first curative and preventive bacteriophage treatment against the pathogen Xylella fastidiosa, which causes the deadly Pierce’s disease in grapevines.
1-Jun-2021 11:25 AM EDT

Is carbon the ‘crop’ of the future?

An increasing awareness and concern about the environment, changes in government policy, America’s re-entry into the Paris Agreement and a robust demand for carbon offsets all point toward an appetite for a different type of agricultural crop –...
1-Jun-2021 11:05 AM EDT

Newswise: Holli-Leggette-731x1024.jpg

Repairing the leaky pipeline in science communication

A $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture supports a new initiative of the Department of Agricultural Leadership, Education and Communication in Texas A&M University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences to help students...
20-May-2021 11:40 AM EDT

Newswise: Paschal-cattle-1024x617.jpg

Great Plains grasslands, beef cattle production, rural economies challenged by climate variability

Mother Nature provided increasingly inconsistent precipitation for the Great Plains over the past decade, impacting grasslands, forage systems and beef production in the region—and scientists expect that trend to intensify.
29-Apr-2021 4:20 PM EDT


Our Experts on Newswise

Hurricane Preparedness and Recovery Experts

26-Aug-2020 3:55 PM EDT

VIDEO
VIDEO

Economist: Marketing Plans Can Help Central Texas Farmers Capitalize on Grain Markets

The impacts of potential trade tariffs on crops such as soybeans would send ripple effects through other agricultural commodities, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service economist.
15-May-2018 4:50 PM EDT

Newswise: V_JoshiSpinachPic-150x150.jpg

Texas A&M AgriLife Research to Lead Project to Enhance Spinach Production, Safety

Texas A&M AgriLife research will collaborate with the Texas Department of Agriculture and the University of California at Davis on a project to help agricultural producers and consumers through improving nitrogen use efficiency and food safety in...
15-May-2018 4:40 PM EDT

Newswise: women-in-sci-banner-large.jpg

Women Driving North Texas Research Seek Sustainable Solutions for Urban Living

Three women driving agricultural and ecological research in North Texas seek new solutions for sustainable urban and suburban living in 2018.
8-Mar-2018 2:05 PM EST

Newswise: FloodingPic.jpg

Texans Should Prepare for Flooding, High Winds From Harvey

With the probability of extensive rain and high winds throughout much of the state from the resurgence of Tropical Depression Harvey, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service experts are asking Texans to take measures to prepare their houses, farms...
24-Aug-2017 3:15 PM EDT

Newswise: vales-4-768x849.jpg

Texas Potato Researcher Plans to Pack More Value Into the Crop

Texas potato growers may be few in number, but their spuds hit a market window that brings a premium each year at harvest. Now, a new potato scientist for Texas A&M AgriLife Research plans to pack even more value into the commodity through...
23-Aug-2017 4:05 PM EDT

New AgriLife Research Scientists Take Aim at Zika

Today’s news is flooded with reports on Zika; none of them good…until now. Texas A&M AgriLife Research has fielded a Zika team led by two scientists who joined the department of entomology at Texas A&M University.
2-Sep-2016 2:05 PM EDT

Newswise: Dr.SureshPillai.JPG

Texas A&M AgriLife Scientist: eBeam Sanitization of Ebola Waste Could Be Cheaper and ‘Greener.’

13-Nov-2014 3:20 PM EST

Our YouTube Videos
About

The Media Relations group brings international, national and statewide recognition to the accomplishments and activities of Texas A&M AgriLife through placements of information in various media outlets. The group works with scientists, specialists, faculty and administrative leadership to develop stories about priority research and programs, place those stories with appropriate print, broadcast, and online media, and assist media with requests.

Contacts

Blair Fannin
Media Relations
Agricultural Economics, Animal Science

 b-fannin@tamu.edu

979-845-2259

Kay Ledbetter
Media Relations
soil and crop sciences, ecosystem science, High Plains, Rolling Plains

 SKledbetter@ag.tamu.edu

806-677-5600

Paul Schattenberg
Media Relations Specialist
family & consumer sciences, national 4-H, international agriculture

 paschattenberg@ag.tamu.edu

210-859-5752

Katherine Hancock
Associate Director, Communications

 Katherine.Hancock@ag.tamu.edu

979-458-6341

Adam Russell
News Writer

 adam.russell@ag.tamu.edu

Gabe Saldana
Manager, Communications

 gabe.saldana@ag.tamu.edu

956-408-5040

Holly Shive
Assistant Vice Chancellor, Marketing & Communications

 holly.shive@ag.tamu.edu

979.845.6597
physics world
Youth step into the world of a veterinarian

AgriLife Extension camps give ‘hands-on’ experience to future professionals More than one kid has wrapp...
02 Jul 2021

physics world
Prescribed fire workshop set July 30 in Spicewood

AgriLife Extension event to address benefits, timing, concerns with prescribed fire  The Texas A&M Agr...
02 Jul 2021

physics world
East Texas Horticultural Field Day set for July 22

Open house allows viewing of over 500 ornamental plants The East Texas Horticultural Field Day will feature...
02 Jul 2021

physics world
Texas A&M AgriLife celebrates the legacy of Joe Townsend

‘Dr. Joe’ longtime advocate of agriculture, leadership The College of Agriculture and Life Sciences fam...
01 Jul 2021

physics world
New Healthy Heroes program makes learning fun for kids

Interactive program emphasizes nutrition, healthy food choices, physical activity    The Expanded...
01 Jul 2021

physics world
Texas grocer to offer limited run of AgriLife Research-bred hibiscus

United Family stores will carry winter-hardy plants in July from Dallas to Albuquerque Rarely are Texas Pla...
01 Jul 2021

physics world
Water well owner training set for July 22 in Arlington

Free event to help well owners understand water quality A Texas Well Owner Network, TWON, training is sched...
01 Jul 2021

physics world
Youth hunter education course set July 27 in Brownwood

Texas Parks and Wildlife classroom event offers certification The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service ...
01 Jul 2021

physics world
Texans should be safe, careful this Fourth of July weekend

Texas A&M Forest Service encourages care with outdoor activities that could spark fire As Texans make p...
30 Jun 2021

physics world
Freeze damage, water testing July webinar topics

On the Line with AgriLife set for July 6, July 20 The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s...
30 Jun 2021

