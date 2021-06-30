Our News on Newswise
‘Plugging in’ to produce environmentally friendly bioplastics
Bioplastics — biodegradable plastics made from biological substances rather than petroleum — can be created in a more economical and environmentally friendly way from the byproducts of corn stubble, grasses and mesquite agricultural production,...
Space, Exercise May Be Critical to Drylot Beef Heifer Reproduction
Space and exercise could be almost as important as food and water to the successful development of beef heifers raised in drylots, and quantifying that importance is the aim of a planned study by a Texas A&M University Department of Animal Science...
Research Shows Similarities in Hunters, Animal Rights Advocates
Animal rights advocates and hunters may have more in common than they think when it comes to nature conservancy, according to a newly published study by a Texas A&M AgriLife researcher.
Texas A&M AgriLife Plant Breeding Programs Granted $1.75 million
Four Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Department of Soil and Crop Sciences plant breeding program development projects have been funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture, NIFA....
Texas A&M AgriLife Research develops bacteriophage treatment for Pierce’s disease
A Texas A&M AgriLife Research study has led to the discovery of the first curative and preventive bacteriophage treatment against the pathogen Xylella fastidiosa, which causes the deadly Pierce’s disease in grapevines.
Is carbon the ‘crop’ of the future?
An increasing awareness and concern about the environment, changes in government policy, America’s re-entry into the Paris Agreement and a robust demand for carbon offsets all point toward an appetite for a different type of agricultural crop –...
Repairing the leaky pipeline in science communication
A $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture supports a new initiative of the Department of Agricultural Leadership, Education and Communication in Texas A&M University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences to help students...
Great Plains grasslands, beef cattle production, rural economies challenged by climate variability
Mother Nature provided increasingly inconsistent precipitation for the Great Plains over the past decade, impacting grasslands, forage systems and beef production in the region—and scientists expect that trend to intensify.
Hurricane Preparedness and Recovery Experts
Economist: Marketing Plans Can Help Central Texas Farmers Capitalize on Grain Markets
The impacts of potential trade tariffs on crops such as soybeans would send ripple effects through other agricultural commodities, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service economist.
Texas A&M AgriLife Research to Lead Project to Enhance Spinach Production, Safety
Texas A&M AgriLife research will collaborate with the Texas Department of Agriculture and the University of California at Davis on a project to help agricultural producers and consumers through improving nitrogen use efficiency and food safety in...
Women Driving North Texas Research Seek Sustainable Solutions for Urban Living
Three women driving agricultural and ecological research in North Texas seek new solutions for sustainable urban and suburban living in 2018.
Texans Should Prepare for Flooding, High Winds From Harvey
With the probability of extensive rain and high winds throughout much of the state from the resurgence of Tropical Depression Harvey, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service experts are asking Texans to take measures to prepare their houses, farms...
Texas Potato Researcher Plans to Pack More Value Into the Crop
Texas potato growers may be few in number, but their spuds hit a market window that brings a premium each year at harvest. Now, a new potato scientist for Texas A&M AgriLife Research plans to pack even more value into the commodity through...
New AgriLife Research Scientists Take Aim at Zika
Today’s news is flooded with reports on Zika; none of them good…until now.
Texas A&M AgriLife Research has fielded a Zika team led by two scientists who joined the department of entomology at Texas A&M University.
Texas A&M AgriLife Scientist: eBeam Sanitization of Ebola Waste Could Be Cheaper and ‘Greener.’
